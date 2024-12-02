Fantasy Football Target Shares, Snap Rates, and Red Zone Opportunities From Week 13

Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.

And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.

So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).

Players without a carry or target will be omitted from the data.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Trey McBride TE 72 (93.5%) 43 0 3 12 (27.9%) 0 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 67 (87.0%) 43 0 1 12 (27.9%) 7 Michael Wilson WR 62 (80.5%) 44 0 0 7 (16.3%) 4 James Conner RB 46 (59.7%) 25 17 2 4 (9.3%) 0 Tip Reiman TE 33 (42.9%) 16 0 0 1 (2.3%) 0 Elijah Higgins TE 25 (32.5%) 9 0 0 2 (4.7%) 1 Emari Demercado RB 20 (26.0%) 16 3 1 2 (4.7%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In Arizona's loss, targets were concentrated on Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, as usual, and Michael Wilson also had seven targets with good downfield leverage on them. McBride didn't get any downfield looks but tends to be involved in that department.

In games with Harrison Jr. and McBride full, this has been a very tight target distribution at the top.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% Trey McBride 10 8.4 6.5 68.5 54.7 28.6% 24.6% Marvin Harrison Jr. 10 7.0 3.6 56.1 97.5 23.8% 43.8% Michael Wilson 10 4.4 3.2 35.7 50.7 15.0% 22.8% James Conner 10 3.3 2.7 27.0 -5.8 11.2% -2.6% Greg Dortch 10 2.9 1.8 11.9 17.9 9.9% 8.0% Elijah Higgins 10 1.6 1.5 13.2 8.0 5.4% 3.6% Emari Demercado 10 0.8 0.6 5.0 0.6 2.7% 0.3%

James Conner, fresh off a contract extension, played fewer than 60.0% of the snaps for the third game in his last four. Conner is averaging 89.5 scrimmage yards per game on the full season with a 41.8% red zone role. He's still viable despite some lower snap rates -- given the leverage he's getting near the goal line.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Drake London WR 76 (98.7%) 39 1 3 16 (42.1%) 6 Darnell Mooney WR 73 (94.8%) 39 0 1 6 (15.8%) 2 Ray-Ray McCloud WR 73 (94.8%) 39 1 0 6 (15.8%) 3 Bijan Robinson RB 57 (74.0%) 29 26 5 6 (15.8%) 0 Charlie Woerner TE 46 (59.7%) 14 0 0 1 (2.6%) 0 Kyle Pitts TE 30 (39.0%) 26 0 2 2 (5.3%) 0 Tyler Allgeier RB 24 (31.2%) 13 8 2 1 (2.6%) 0

The offense flowed through two players this week.

First, Bijan Robinson had 32 total opportunities for 135 scrimmage yards and a 38.5% red zone opportunity share. Robinson's role has been steadily around the 70% snap rate since Week 7.

Drake London was forced 16 targets in Week 13. He caught 9 for 86 yards and had 197 air yards in a big showing. It's hard not to notice that type of workload jump coming out of a late-season bye week.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Zay Flowers WR 67 (94.4%) 37 1 1 7 (20.0%) 6 Mark Andrews TE 52 (73.2%) 26 1 2 7 (20.0%) 4 Tylan Wallace WR 40 (56.3%) 23 0 1 2 (5.7%) 1 Nelson Agholor WR 39 (54.9%) 21 0 0 2 (5.7%) 2 Derrick Henry RB 37 (52.1%) 14 19 1 3 (8.6%) 0 Isaiah Likely TE 36 (50.7%) 23 0 1 8 (22.9%) 4 Justice Hill RB 35 (49.3%) 26 3 1 6 (17.1%) 0

In a Week 13 loss, Derrick Henry handled 22 chances (19 carries and 3 targets) for 111 total yards on a 52.1% snap rate -- a typical showing for Henry.

Rashod Bateman (knee) left early in the loss. Four players were featured in the passing game: Isaiah Likely, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Justice Hill.

Bateman hasn't missed much time this season, but we did see Tylan Wallace play 56.3% of the snaps overall and 80.5% of the second-half snaps this week, so he looks to be in line for a larger role if Bateman misses games.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Mack Hollins WR 38 (67.9%) 12 0 1 1 (5.6%) 0 Khalil Shakir WR 28 (50.0%) 16 0 0 7 (38.9%) 2 Dawson Knox TE 27 (48.2%) 13 0 0 2 (11.1%) 2 Amari Cooper WR 26 (46.4%) 12 0 0 2 (11.1%) 0 James Cook RB 26 (46.4%) 10 14 2 1 (5.6%) 0 Quintin Morris TE 23 (41.1%) 5 0 0 1 (5.6%) 0 Curtis Samuel WR 20 (35.7%) 6 1 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

We'll need to take this game and these usage shares with a grain of salt.

In a snowy game, the Bills were very run-heavy, and only Khalil Shakir had more than three targets. Buffalo also pulled started early in the fourth quarter.

Shakir's 46.7% target-per-route rate reinforces his status as the team's top option, especially without Dalton Kincaid.

James Cook went for 120 scrimmage yards in the win and notably had a 69.4% first-half snap rate, his highest of the season.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Tommy Tremble TE 68 (100.0%) 47 0 0 8 (19.5%) 1 Xavier Legette WR 65 (95.6%) 44 0 2 8 (19.5%) 5 David Moore WR 62 (91.2%) 42 0 1 9 (22.0%) 4 Chuba Hubbard RB 54 (79.4%) 39 12 1 0 (0.0%) 0 Adam Thielen WR 50 (73.5%) 37 0 2 10 (24.4%) 4 Jonathon Brooks RB 14 (20.6%) 8 6 5 3 (7.3%) 0 Feleipe Franks TE 11 (16.2%) 6 0 0 1 (2.4%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Although Chuba Hubbard had a 79.4% snap rate, his grasp on the backfield loosened with Jonathon Brooks more involved in his second week.

Hubbard did double him up in carries (12 to 6) and was in the game late and in overtime -- but he fumbled in overtime, leading to a loss.

Brooks did get 3 targets on 7 routes, though it's worth noting Hubbard ran 29 routes and was in on 39 pass snaps -- just didn't see any passing volume.

Adam Thielen caught a go-ahead score and led the team in targets (10) and yards (99) in his post-bye return to the lineup.

This team really doesn't have a better sample to hone in on than this week (Thielen played, Dionte Johnson is gone, and Bryce Young is under center).

With that in mind, tight end Tommy Tremble led in routes, one-upping Xavier Legette. Each had 8 targets, and David Moore had 9.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Cole Kmet TE 58 (98.3%) 43 0 0 3 (8.3%) 1 D.J. Moore WR 58 (98.3%) 43 0 2 16 (44.4%) 8 Keenan Allen WR 56 (94.9%) 41 0 1 8 (22.2%) 4 Rome Odunze WR 45 (76.3%) 41 0 1 6 (16.7%) 4 D'Andre Swift RB 41 (69.5%) 27 11 1 3 (8.3%) 1

Only six players had a carry or target for the Bears in Week 13 (including quarterback Caleb Williams).

This team's passing tree has mostly taken shape, though we saw D.J. Moore feast on Thanksgiving Day with 16 targets, a 44.0% target share.

Moore had 175 air yards. Keenan Allen had 115, and Rome Odunze had 128, while the three accounted for 83.3% of the team's targets.

In three games with Thomas Brown as the offensive coordinator, all three have at least a 22.8% target share.

Player GP Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Keenan Allen 3 10.3 6.0 66.7 100.7 27.2% 31.0% D.J. Moore 3 10.0 7.3 88.3 68.7 26.3% 21.1% Rome Odunze 3 8.7 4.3 43.0 101.0 22.8% 31.1% Cole Kmet 3 5.3 4.3 44.0 43.7 14.0% 13.4% D'Andre Swift 3 3.0 2.3 27.7 8.7 7.9% 2.7% Roschon Johnson 3 0.7 0.7 6.0 2.3 1.8% 0.7%

Roschon Johnson left early, paving the way for a larger workload for D'Andre Swift (69.5% snap rate). Travis Homer was still involved, but this is good for Swift's potential of returning to a featured role.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Ja'Marr Chase WR 56 (98.2%) 42 0 2 9 (24.3%) 3 Tee Higgins WR 53 (93.0%) 41 0 3 10 (27.0%) 4 Chase Brown RB 47 (82.5%) 34 12 2 3 (8.1%) 0 Andrei Iosivas WR 37 (64.9%) 29 0 1 4 (10.8%) 2 Drew Sample TE 34 (59.6%) 20 0 0 2 (5.4%) 0 Mike Gesicki TE 27 (47.4%) 24 0 1 5 (13.5%) 1 Tanner Hudson TE 11 (19.3%) 11 0 0 4 (10.8%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tee Higgins out-targeted Ja'Marr Chase again. Chase had more looks back in Higgins' Week 3 debut, but after that, Higgins led in targets in four straight games before missing time. In Week 11, they each had 28.3% target shares. This week, Higgins led again.

That means that -- since his second week back -- he has led in targets five times and tied for a team-high in the sixth game.

In Higgins' active games, he and Chase have accounted for 53.6% of the team's targets.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% Tee Higgins 7 9.7 6.1 79.7 98.0 28.7% 36.5% Ja'Marr Chase 7 8.4 6.0 97.7 87.0 24.9% 32.4% Zack Moss 5 3.6 3.2 25.8 -0.2 11.7% -0.1% Chase Brown 7 3.4 2.7 19.1 1.6 10.1% 0.6% Erick All Jr. 5 2.8 2.4 14.0 3.8 9.1% 1.6% Andrei Iosivas 7 3.0 2.1 33.9 41.3 8.9% 15.4% Mike Gesicki 7 2.3 1.9 17.7 19.7 6.8% 7.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

Chase Brown's 82.5% snap rate marks his fourth straight game with at least a 78.9% snap rate since Zack Moss' injury. He is averaging 123.5 scrimmage yards per game in that split.

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Jalen Tolbert WR 48 (70.6%) 27 0 0 4 (11.1%) 2 Rico Dowdle RB 48 (70.6%) 23 22 4 3 (8.3%) 0 Luke Schoonmaker TE 47 (69.1%) 26 0 0 6 (16.7%) 1 CeeDee Lamb WR 45 (66.2%) 29 0 1 6 (16.7%) 1 Hunter Luepke RB 29 (42.6%) 16 3 1 0 (0.0%) 0 Brandin Cooks WR 27 (39.7%) 20 0 2 7 (19.4%) 2 Jonathan Mingo WR 21 (30.9%) 8 0 0 4 (11.1%) 3 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rico Dowdle's snap rate scaled up to 70.6% from 63.9% a week ago, and he handled 25 total opportunities for 123 scrimmage yards and 36.4% of the team's red zone plays for a strong workload in an expanding role.

Brandin Cooks returned to the lineup to a limited snap rate (39.7%) but led the team with 7 targets, including 2 downfield and 2 end zone targets

Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks saw role reductions with the return of Cooks, though Tolbert ran the second-most routes behind CeeDee Lamb.

In a high-volume passing game, six Cowboys had at least four targets (a double-digit target share).

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 65 (94.2%) 35 0 1 7 (22.6%) 5 Sam LaPorta TE 65 (94.2%) 35 0 2 6 (19.4%) 1 Jameson Williams WR 54 (78.3%) 27 2 2 7 (22.6%) 1 Tim Patrick WR 48 (69.6%) 26 0 1 3 (9.7%) 2 David Montgomery RB 37 (53.6%) 15 21 7 3 (9.7%) 0 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 32 (46.4%) 21 9 2 4 (12.9%) 1 Brock Wright TE 30 (43.5%) 13 0 0 1 (3.2%) 0

David Montgomery out-snapped Jahmyr Gibbs here and dominated the carries (21 to 9), though Montgomery managed just one more rushing yard (88) than Gibbs (87) despite the discrepancy. Montgomery had six of the seven red zone carries between them and three of the seven targets. Their roles have yo-yoed all season.

Player 10 11 12 13 Jahmyr Gibbs 50.8% 62.2% 45.6% 54.0% 53.0% 60.0% 40.4% 36.4% 62.9% 40.8% 66.7% 46.4% David Montgomery 49.2% 36.6% 51.5% 42.0% 31.8% 36.4% 46.8% 58.2% 37.1% 40.8% 29.2% 53.6%

Sam LaPorta's role continues to improve, and he scored twice on a pair of end zone targets but had only six yards on six targets in a run-heavy game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams tied with team-best 22.4% target shares, but St. Brown dominated the downfield work (5 targets and a 45.7% air yards share). Williams did get 2 carries for 18 yards as the team finds ways to get him involved in the offense.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Christian Watson WR 50 (94.3%) 27 0 0 4 (14.3%) 3 Tucker Kraft TE 48 (90.6%) 26 0 1 7 (25.0%) 0 Dontayvion Wicks WR 47 (88.7%) 23 0 1 5 (17.9%) 1 Josh Jacobs RB 41 (77.4%) 20 19 7 4 (14.3%) 0 Jayden Reed WR 35 (66.0%) 21 1 4 6 (21.4%) 1 Chris Brooks RB 15 (28.3%) 9 3 3 2 (7.1%) 0 Emanuel Wilson RB 4 (7.5%) 1 2 0 0 (0.0%) 0

Josh Jacobs continues to play elevated snaps and have a strong red zone role. He also ran over half the routes and caught 4 balls for 74 yards. He's up to 103.9 scrimmage yards per game this season.

In a game without Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft led in targets, but we saw a two-touchdown game from Jayden Reed, who had a carry and 4 red zone targets for a high-leverage workload despite just 47 scrimmage yards.

Dontayvion Wicks had a resurgence with 5 targets but just 30 yards, and Christian Watson maintained his downfield workload (24.5-yard aDOT) and actually led in snap rate.

This receiving corps remains a bit muddy with their usage and route numbers, but Reed and Watson stand to benefit if Doubs were to miss more time.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Joe Mixon RB 46 (75.4%) 24 20 2 6 (18.2%) 0 Dalton Schultz TE 43 (70.5%) 28 0 1 7 (21.2%) 1 Tank Dell WR 42 (68.9%) 31 0 0 4 (12.1%) 4 Nico Collins WR 42 (68.9%) 30 0 0 11 (33.3%) 5 Cade Stover TE 35 (57.4%) 17 0 0 1 (3.0%) 0 John Metchie III WR 31 (50.8%) 21 0 1 2 (6.1%) 1 Robert Woods WR 19 (31.1%) 8 0 0 1 (3.0%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Joe Mixon got back on track with 119 scrimmage yards on 20 carries (2 red zone carries) and 6 targets with a 75.4% snap rate. Mixon is averaging 113.1 scrimmage yards per game.

Nico Collins was given featured work (11 targets for 119 yards) and now has at least 78 yards in seven of eight games this year (while averaging 104.0).

Dalton Schultz was the secondary option, ahead of Tank Dell this week.

In three games with Nico back, he is the WR1, and Schultz, Dell, and Mixon are tied for the second-best share.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% Nico Collins 3 9.0 5.7 88.3 76.7 27.8% 32.8% Tank Dell 3 5.3 2.7 49.7 92.7 16.5% 39.6% Dalton Schultz 3 5.3 4.0 38.0 27.3 16.5% 11.7% Joe Mixon 3 5.3 3.7 28.3 -2.3 16.5% -1.0% John Metchie III 3 2.7 2.0 18.3 20.3 8.2% 8.7% Cade Stover 3 2.3 2.0 15.0 5.7 7.2% 2.4% Robert Woods 3 1.3 1.0 7.0 12.7 4.1% 5.4%

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Michael Pittman Jr. WR 53 (91.4%) 21 0 2 7 (29.2%) 2 Jonathan Taylor RB 51 (87.9%) 19 25 11 1 (4.2%) 0 Alec Pierce WR 40 (69.0%) 21 0 1 6 (25.0%) 5 Adonai Mitchell WR 34 (58.6%) 14 0 1 2 (8.3%) 1 Mo Alie-Cox TE 34 (58.6%) 11 0 0 2 (8.3%) 0 Andrew Ogletree TE 31 (53.4%) 7 0 0 2 (8.3%) 2 Kylen Granson TE 30 (51.7%) 16 0 0 3 (12.5%) 3 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jonathan Taylor continues to play heavy snaps (four straight with at least an 83.6% snap rate) and produce more often than not (he has six games of at least 100 scrimmage yards on the year).

In a game without Josh Downs, passing volume was primarily on Michael Pittman Jr. (7 targets), but despite 2 downfield targets and 2 red zone targets, he totaled only 42 scoreless yards with a 6.6-yard aDOT.

Alec Pierce had 5 downfield targets and 133 air yards but only 16 yards on 2 catches (one being a score).

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Brian Thomas Jr. WR 58 (86.6%) 37 1 1 10 (23.8%) 7 Parker Washington WR 54 (80.6%) 38 0 2 12 (28.6%) 7 Evan Engram TE 48 (71.6%) 36 0 2 9 (21.4%) 1 Devin Duvernay WR 39 (58.2%) 26 0 0 4 (9.5%) 2 Travis Etienne RB 35 (52.2%) 19 13 3 3 (7.1%) 0 Tank Bigsby RB 31 (46.3%) 22 7 0 1 (2.4%) 0 Brenton Strange TE 28 (41.8%) 13 0 1 2 (4.8%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Trevor Lawrence (concussion) exited early in Jacksonville's loss.

In a game without Gabe Davis, Parker Washington (119 air yards) and Brian Thomas (209) soaked up downfield work (7 targets each); each scored.

Evan Engram was still involved, and Devin Duvernay's snaps shot up; he had four targets.

The backfield split was nearly 50/50 with Tank Bigsby back in the lineup, though Travis Etienne doubled up Bigsby in opportunities (16-8) and saw the red zone work.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Travis Kelce TE 60 (89.6%) 46 0 3 13 (28.9%) 3 Noah Gray TE 42 (62.7%) 29 0 1 6 (13.3%) 3 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 38 (56.7%) 29 0 0 1 (2.2%) 0 Xavier Worthy WR 38 (56.7%) 34 0 0 7 (15.6%) 2 DeAndre Hopkins WR 38 (56.7%) 34 0 2 9 (20.0%) 5 Justin Watson WR 32 (47.8%) 21 0 1 3 (6.7%) 2 Kareem Hunt RB 27 (40.3%) 20 7 2 4 (8.9%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Isiah Pacheco was limited in his return to the lineup on Black Friday. Pacheco played on 32.8% of the team's snaps with 49 scrimmage yards on 7 carries and a target. Kareem Hunt still led with a 40.3% snap rate but had only 15 scrimmage yards on his combined 11 opportunities. It's probably just a matter of time before Pacheco takes over his old role, but the Chiefs' strong record could allow them to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

While Travis Kelce led in targets and routes, we did see a big uptick for DeAndre Hopkins (9 targets, 5 downfield targets, and 2 red zone targets for 90 scoreless yards). This is not his top snap rate or target share outing, but it's an increase from recent weeks.

Here's a look at the passing distribution since Hopkins' second game with the team after his role increase a bit from a limited debut.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% Travis Kelce 5 10.6 7.4 60.4 61.4 27.5% 24.8% DeAndre Hopkins 5 6.6 4.8 59.2 63.2 17.1% 25.6% Xavier Worthy 5 4.8 2.8 34.4 63.2 12.4% 25.6% Kareem Hunt 5 3.8 2.6 19.0 -6.0 9.8% -2.4% Noah Gray 5 3.6 2.8 33.0 25.4 9.3% 10.3% Samaje Perine 5 2.8 2.2 17.2 -0.2 7.3% -0.1% Justin Watson 5 2.6 1.8 19.2 38.4 6.7% 15.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Tre Tucker WR 61 (96.8%) 38 1 0 1 (2.9%) 1 Jakobi Meyers WR 58 (92.1%) 35 0 0 11 (32.4%) 6 Brock Bowers TE 56 (88.9%) 37 1 1 14 (41.2%) 4 Michael Mayer TE 39 (61.9%) 21 0 0 2 (5.9%) 0 Ameer Abdullah RB 39 (61.9%) 28 10 1 2 (5.9%) 0 Sincere McCormick RB 24 (38.1%) 10 12 0 2 (5.9%) 0 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 15 (23.8%) 11 0 0 1 (2.9%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In another game as the lead back, Ameer Abdullah saw a majority of snaps but had less overall work (10 carries, 2 targets) than Sincere McCormick (12 carries, 2 targets). Abdullah was more of a presence on passing downs, but he isn't going to be running away with the backfield here even without Alexander Mattison and Zamir White.

Brock Bowers continues a historic rookie season and had 140 yards on 14 targets plus a score. Jakobi Meyers led in downfield targets (6) and had 97 yards of his own.

Since Meyers returned to the lineup in Week 8, they each are vying for 30.0% target shares.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% Brock Bowers 5 10.6 7.4 81.4 61.2 29.9% 28.5% Jakobi Meyers 5 10.0 6.8 80.6 84.0 28.2% 39.1% Tre Tucker 5 4.4 3.0 39.8 48.8 12.4% 22.7% Ameer Abdullah 5 3.2 2.8 18.0 3.0 9.0% 1.4% Alexander Mattison 3 2.7 2.7 26.3 -0.7 8.2% -0.4% DJ Turner 5 2.4 2.0 17.4 6.0 6.8% 2.8% Harrison Bryant 1 2.0 2.0 22.0 4.0 6.3% 1.6% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Quentin Johnston WR 30 (65.2%) 21 0 1 4 (16.7%) 1 Will Dissly TE 28 (60.9%) 20 0 1 1 (4.2%) 1 Josh Palmer WR 28 (60.9%) 19 0 0 1 (4.2%) 1 Ladd McConkey WR 28 (60.9%) 25 0 0 12 (50.0%) 7 Gus Edwards RB 24 (52.2%) 13 6 0 1 (4.2%) 0 Tucker Fisk RB 20 (43.5%) 8 0 0 1 (4.2%) 0 Derius Davis WR 12 (26.1%) 7 1 0 1 (4.2%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Ladd McConkey started off hot and wound up with a hefty 50.0% target share and 69.7% air yards share this week for 117 receiving yards, but there wasn't much else to go around in a let-down game offensively for the victorious Chargers. Also, McConkey (knee) left in the fourth quarter.

Without J.K. Dobbins, nobody took over the backfield. Gus Edwards did lead in snap rate (52.2%) but managed just 33 yards on his 7 touches. This backfield doesn't look promising for fantasy purposes.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Cooper Kupp WR 50 (90.9%) 24 0 0 6 (26.1%) 1 Puka Nacua WR 43 (78.2%) 21 1 2 8 (34.8%) 1 Kyren Williams RB 37 (67.3%) 19 15 2 1 (4.3%) 0 Demarcus Robinson WR 34 (61.8%) 19 0 1 3 (13.0%) 2 Tutu Atwell WR 21 (38.2%) 10 1 0 2 (8.7%) 2 Hunter Long TE 19 (34.5%) 7 0 0 1 (4.3%) 0 Colby Parkinson TE 19 (34.5%) 9 0 0 1 (4.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kyren Williams' 67.3% snap rate was his lowest of the year (his prior low was 78.8%), and Blake Corum was involved in the offense early, so we should take note. Williams still handled 16 touches for 113 yards and a score, though.

Again, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp dominated targets (60.9% of them this week). That was actually their lowest combined target share over the last three games.

With Nacua back since Week 8, each WR has at least a 27.5% share.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% Puka Nacua 6 9.5 6.3 85.2 90.3 27.9% 34.0% Cooper Kupp 6 9.3 6.7 69.7 62.7 27.5% 23.6% Demarcus Robinson 6 4.5 2.5 39.2 51.2 13.2% 19.2% Kyren Williams 6 2.8 2.0 12.3 -1.3 8.3% -0.5% Tutu Atwell 6 2.2 1.5 21.7 37.2 6.4% 14.0% Tyler Johnson 6 2.0 1.3 13.3 11.2 5.9% 4.2% Davis Allen 6 1.7 1.0 6.5 5.7 4.9% 2.1% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Jaylen Waddle WR 59 (90.8%) 47 0 0 4 (8.7%) 3 Tyreek Hill WR 52 (80.0%) 41 0 1 9 (19.6%) 6 Jonnu Smith TE 47 (72.3%) 43 0 1 11 (23.9%) 3 De'Von Achane RB 44 (67.7%) 34 7 4 9 (19.6%) 1 Malik Washington WR 26 (40.0%) 23 0 1 4 (8.7%) 0 Raheem Mostert RB 24 (36.9%) 18 5 1 3 (6.5%) 1 Julian Hill TE 21 (32.3%) 11 0 0 1 (2.2%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

De'Von Achane has maintained roughly a two-thirds snap rate in his healthy games, and that was no different this week. His target share keeps him elevated even whenever the rushing volume is scaled back, and he has averaged 89.8 scrimmage yards in games he finished.

Jonnu Smith again led in target share, his third straight game with a team-high share (or a tie for it).

Smith maintains a team-best target share in six games since Tua Tagovailoa's return to the lineup.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% Jonnu Smith 6 7.7 6.2 68.7 40.8 21.7% 20.5% Tyreek Hill 6 6.8 5.2 60.0 67.7 19.3% 34.0% De'Von Achane 6 6.3 5.7 39.2 -2.7 17.9% -1.3% Jaylen Waddle 6 5.0 3.8 59.2 53.5 14.2% 26.9% Odell Beckham 6 2.3 1.3 9.0 19.0 6.6% 9.5% Julian Hill 5 2.0 1.4 10.4 9.4 5.4% 4.5% Raheem Mostert 6 1.8 1.3 14.8 4.0 5.2% 2.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Justin Jefferson WR 49 (96.1%) 35 0 1 9 (30.0%) 4 Jordan Addison WR 48 (94.1%) 35 0 2 6 (20.0%) 4 T.J. Hockenson TE 33 (64.7%) 27 0 2 6 (20.0%) 0 Jalen Nailor WR 30 (58.8%) 25 0 0 2 (6.7%) 2 Aaron Jones RB 26 (51.0%) 18 5 2 4 (13.3%) 1 Johnny Mundt TE 21 (41.2%) 11 0 1 2 (6.7%) 0 Cam Akers RB 16 (31.4%) 12 4 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Aaron Jones' up-and-down season continued in Week 13 -- really, in the same game. Jones managed just 28 yards on 9 opportunities despite 26 snaps (51.0%). He scored on a late reception to tie the game before a go-ahead extra point but also dropped a tough would-be touchdown pass and fumbled again.

Sam Darnold struggled to find his targets but focused his passes on Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison, as usual.

Hockenson's snaps have scaled up into the 60% range each of the last two weeks. In that span, Hockenson and Addison tie for a team-best target share -- slightly ahead of Jefferson.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% T.J. Hockenson 2 7.5 5.0 71.0 58.0 24.6% 24.2% Jordan Addison 2 7.5 6.0 108.0 86.5 24.6% 36.1% Justin Jefferson 2 7.0 4.5 63.0 61.0 23.0% 25.5% Aaron Jones 2 4.0 3.0 14.5 3.5 13.1% 1.5% Jalen Nailor 2 2.0 1.0 11.5 26.5 6.6% 11.1% Johnny Mundt 2 1.5 1.5 14.5 2.0 4.9% 0.8%

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Kayshon Boutte WR 65 (100.0%) 34 0 1 6 (20.0%) 3 Hunter Henry TE 51 (78.5%) 30 0 2 9 (30.0%) 3 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 50 (76.9%) 28 18 6 3 (10.0%) 0 Kendrick Bourne WR 43 (66.2%) 26 1 0 3 (10.0%) 2 Demario Douglas WR 41 (63.1%) 27 0 2 4 (13.3%) 0 Austin Hooper TE 32 (49.2%) 12 0 2 4 (13.3%) 1 Ja'Lynn Polk WR 18 (27.7%) 5 0 0 1 (3.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rhamondre Stevenson returned to a featured role in Week 13 and went for 94 yards on 21 opportunities while handling 40.0% of the red zone plays. He's now played at least 75.2% of the team's snaps in five of the last six games.

Hunter Henry continues to have a stellar tight end workload and had 3 downfield targets, 2 red zone targets, and 1 end zone target this week while leading the team with a 30.0% target share.

Kayshon Boutte continues to undergo a role expansion. Since a Week 8 breakout, he's been consistently involved, but individual yardage upside in this offense is a real concern.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% Hunter Henry 6 7.3 5.2 49.5 50.7 22.6% 21.4% Demario Douglas 6 5.8 4.5 39.7 29.7 17.9% 12.5% Kayshon Boutte 6 5.7 2.8 31.8 82.5 17.4% 34.9% Kendrick Bourne 5 4.4 3.0 36.0 41.6 12.8% 17.0% Austin Hooper 6 3.5 3.2 37.2 25.8 10.8% 10.9% Tyquan Thornton 1 3.0 2.0 20.0 36.0 10.3% 15.3% Rhamondre Stevenson 6 3.0 2.7 15.8 -2.3 9.2% -1.0%

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Alvin Kamara RB 58 (85.3%) 31 23 3 6 (17.6%) 0 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 51 (75.0%) 30 0 0 3 (8.8%) 2 Juwan Johnson TE 48 (70.6%) 34 0 2 7 (20.6%) 2 Foster Moreau TE 44 (64.7%) 19 0 0 4 (11.8%) 1 Kevin Austin Jr. WR 43 (63.2%) 22 1 0 3 (8.8%) 1 Taysom Hill TE 41 (60.3%) 23 5 1 7 (20.6%) 1 Cedrick Wilson WR 22 (32.4%) 13 0 0 1 (2.9%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Saints may have lost Taysom Hill (knee) for the season in Week 13's loss.

The team leaned on Alvin Kamara again (119 scrimmage yards on 29 opportunities plus half of the six red zone chances), which is nothing new. Kamara is averaging 112.0 scrimmage yards per game this season.

No pass-catcher had more than 37 receiving yards, and even injuries to Hill, Rashid Shaheed, and Chris Olave have not necessarily led to consistent fantasy production from anyone but Kamara.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Malik Nabers WR 56 (94.9%) 36 1 0 13 (40.6%) 3 Theo Johnson TE 52 (88.1%) 35 0 0 5 (15.6%) 1 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 45 (76.3%) 34 0 0 2 (6.3%) 0 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 42 (71.2%) 28 9 1 3 (9.4%) 0 Darius Slayton WR 40 (67.8%) 27 0 0 6 (18.8%) 3 Jalin Hyatt WR 17 (28.8%) 13 0 0 2 (6.3%) 0 Devin Singletary RB 13 (22.0%) 6 7 0 1 (3.1%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tyrone Tracy played 71.2% of the team's snaps and handle 12 opportunities for 65 total yards and a score. It's pretty evident that the team wants him to be their lead back, so ball-security will likely dictate his playing time down the stretch.

With Drew Lock at the helm, Malik Nabers led the team in yards (69), targets (13), and catches (8). His 40.6% target share was tied to a low 5.3-yard aDOT. Nabers may be a PPR stud the rest of the season, but his best yardage days have all come before his concussion.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Garrett Wilson WR 60 (96.8%) 39 0 2 10 (26.3%) 3 Davante Adams WR 60 (96.8%) 41 0 2 12 (31.6%) 5 Tyler Conklin TE 52 (83.9%) 37 0 0 5 (13.2%) 1 Malachi Corley WR 38 (61.3%) 24 1 2 2 (5.3%) 1 Breece Hall RB 38 (61.3%) 23 12 2 1 (2.6%) 0 Braelon Allen RB 18 (29.0%) 12 5 0 2 (5.3%) 0 Xavier Gipson WR 17 (27.4%) 13 0 0 1 (2.6%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Breece Hall was able to play 61.3% of the team's snaps this week and had 60 yards on 14 opportunities to lead the backfield, but his fantasy season continues to disappoint. Isaiah Davis scored on a goal-line target, the one red zone look for an RB that didn't go to Hall (who had two).

Both Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson had double-digit targets but minimal production (66 and 41 yards, respectively).

In three games without Mike Williams, the target shares are there for this dynamic duo, but the yardage and overall output just isn't ideal.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% Davante Adams 3 10.3 5.7 56.3 81.3 31.0% 38.1% Garrett Wilson 3 8.0 4.7 33.3 71.0 24.0% 33.2% Breece Hall 3 4.3 3.7 24.7 4.3 13.0% 2.0% Tyler Conklin 3 3.0 2.0 15.7 13.3 9.0% 6.2% Jeremy Ruckert 3 2.0 1.3 8.7 10.3 6.0% 4.8% Malachi Corley 3 1.7 0.7 4.0 17.0 5.0% 8.0% Isaiah Davis 3 1.3 1.3 12.7 1.0 4.0% 0.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets A.J. Brown WR 52 (96.3%) 21 0 0 6 (35.3%) 3 Saquon Barkley RB 47 (87.0%) 16 23 4 4 (23.5%) 0 Dallas Goedert TE 38 (70.4%) 20 0 2 4 (23.5%) 1 Jahan Dotson WR 35 (64.8%) 19 0 0 1 (5.9%) 0 Parris Campbell WR 27 (50.0%) 12 0 0 1 (5.9%) 0 Britain Covey WR 7 (13.0%) 4 0 0 1 (5.9%) 0 Will Shipley RB 1 (1.9%) 0 1 0 0 (0.0%) 0

The Eagles were run-heavy again, and Saquon Barkley led the way. He's now averaging 147.2 scrimmage yards per game and has seen a carry or target on 40.0% of the team's red zone plays.

Passing volume was concentrated on A.J. Brown, Barkley, and Dallas Goedert, the usual allocation without DeVonta Smith on the field.

In two games without Smith but with Brown active, the target shares are fantasy gold -- but the passing volume is lower than we would like to see.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% A.J. Brown 2 6.5 5.5 87.5 77.5 36.1% 67.4% Dallas Goedert 2 4.5 3.5 27.0 27.0 25.0% 23.5% Saquon Barkley 2 4.0 3.0 28.5 -2.0 22.2% -1.7% Parris Campbell 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 6.0 5.9% 5.0% Jahan Dotson 2 1.0 1.0 5.5 1.5 5.6% 1.3% Johnny Wilson 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 8.0 5.3% 7.3% Grant Calcaterra 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 2.5 2.8% 2.2% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets George Pickens WR 60 (90.9%) 37 0 1 6 (16.7%) 1 Pat Freiermuth TE 44 (66.7%) 32 0 0 7 (19.4%) 2 Van Jefferson WR 41 (62.1%) 23 0 0 3 (8.3%) 1 Najee Harris RB 33 (50.0%) 16 16 3 6 (16.7%) 0 Darnell Washington TE 32 (48.5%) 17 0 0 1 (2.8%) 0 MyCole Pruitt TE 25 (37.9%) 13 0 0 3 (8.3%) 1 Jaylen Warren RB 25 (37.9%) 19 3 2 4 (11.1%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In an offensive outburst for the Steelers, we didn't actually get a single player over a 19.4% target share or 74 receiving yards.

George Pickens' touchdown regression hit, and he scored twice. He remains the clear top option with Russell Wilson under center since Week 7.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% George Pickens 6 7.7 4.8 81.2 106.5 26.9% 47.8% Pat Freiermuth 6 3.5 3.2 38.0 20.7 12.3% 9.3% Calvin Austin III 6 3.5 2.0 36.0 40.3 12.3% 18.1% Jaylen Warren 6 3.5 2.8 26.3 4.5 12.3% 2.0% Najee Harris 6 3.0 2.5 19.0 -4.7 10.5% -2.1% Darnell Washington 6 2.7 2.0 22.8 8.7 9.4% 3.9% Van Jefferson 6 2.7 1.5 26.5 32.2 9.4% 14.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

Najee Harris had 129 scrimmage yards -- on a 50.0% snap rate. Notably, Harris had 6 targets to go along with 16 rushes. Although his snap rate never really balloons, he has had good usage week after week and has averaged 93.7 yards per game with Wilson under center.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets George Kittle TE 47 (100.0%) 20 0 0 2 (11.8%) 0 Jauan Jennings WR 45 (95.7%) 19 0 0 5 (29.4%) 3 Deebo Samuel WR 35 (74.5%) 16 0 0 5 (29.4%) 0 Ricky Pearsall WR 34 (72.3%) 15 0 0 1 (5.9%) 1 Jordan Mason RB 24 (51.1%) 11 13 2 0 (0.0%) 0 Kyle Juszczyk RB 21 (44.7%) 6 1 1 0 (0.0%) 0 Christian McCaffrey RB 12 (25.5%) 4 7 3 3 (17.6%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Christian McCaffrey (knee) exited in Week 13 early in a blowout loss on the road in snowy conditions.

Brock Purdy threw just 18 times in a run-heavy game. Jordan Mason had 13 carries as the backfield leader without McCaffrey.

Ricky Pearsall (14) ran one fewer route than Deebo Samuel (15); each trailed George Kittle (16) and Jauan Jennings (18) in that department.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 44 (77.2%) 28 1 0 4 (13.8%) 3 D.K. Metcalf WR 42 (73.7%) 29 0 2 9 (31.0%) 3 Noah Fant TE 39 (68.4%) 28 0 1 4 (13.8%) 0 Kenneth Walker III RB 35 (61.4%) 14 16 5 3 (10.3%) 0 Tyler Lockett WR 27 (47.4%) 22 0 0 3 (10.3%) 0 Zach Charbonnet RB 25 (43.9%) 20 4 2 3 (10.3%) 0 AJ Barner TE 23 (40.4%) 9 0 1 2 (6.9%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

It was a gritty win for Seattle this week -- without much fantasy production to go around.

Kenneth Walker generated just 46 yards on 19 opportunities, and Zach Charbonnet was nearly as productive (41 yards on 7 looks). Walker's snap rate has been in the 60% range for two weeks in a row now.

Noah Fant returned to a sizable role to tie for second in targets behind D.K. Metcalf's team-best 9 targets in a down week from Geno Smith.

Fant should slot in behind Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba long-term based on the team's splits since the bye.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% D.K. Metcalf 3 7.7 5.0 65.0 78.7 26.1% 44.2% Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3 7.3 6.7 87.0 58.3 25.0% 32.8% Noah Fant 1 4.0 3.0 26.0 15.0 13.8% 8.5% Kenneth Walker III 3 3.7 2.7 18.0 -7.7 12.5% -4.3% AJ Barner 3 3.3 2.3 16.0 11.0 11.4% 6.2% Tyler Lockett 3 3.0 2.3 18.3 27.3 10.2% 15.4% Zach Charbonnet 3 1.7 1.3 5.0 -1.7 5.7% -0.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Cade Otton TE 72 (93.5%) 37 0 2 7 (20.6%) 0 Mike Evans WR 64 (83.1%) 34 0 1 12 (35.3%) 7 Jalen McMillan WR 58 (75.3%) 33 0 0 3 (8.8%) 2 Bucky Irving RB 41 (53.2%) 15 25 7 3 (8.8%) 0 Rachaad White RB 40 (51.9%) 25 11 4 1 (2.9%) 0 Sterling Shepard WR 33 (42.9%) 27 0 3 7 (20.6%) 1 Trey Palmer WR 15 (19.5%) 5 0 0 1 (2.9%) 1

Bucky Irving took over the backfield and had 25 carries for 152 yards and a score and also caught 3 balls for 33 more yards. Rachaad White is still involved, but Irving's upside is pretty immense in this efficient offense.

As usual, Mike Evans earned targets and high-leverage looks in the offense and went for 118 and a score on a dozen targets. In two post-bye games with Evans back, he has handled nearly half of the air yards and is averaging 93.0 yards per game.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% Mike Evans 2 9.0 6.5 93.0 105.5 28.1% 48.6% Sterling Shepard 2 7.0 4.5 29.0 30.0 21.9% 13.8% Cade Otton 2 5.0 2.5 25.0 16.5 15.6% 7.6% Bucky Irving 2 4.5 4.5 48.5 -12.5 14.1% -5.8% Jalen McMillan 2 2.5 1.5 18.0 26.5 7.8% 12.2% Rachaad White 2 1.0 1.0 6.0 -6.5 3.1% -3.0% Trey Palmer 2 1.0 0.5 9.0 21.5 3.1% 9.9%

Cade Otton's target share has decreased in recent weeks with Evans back, but he had a 20.6% share in Week 13, and he leads in route rate in this split, so I don't think we need to overreact.

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Calvin Ridley WR 50 (100.0%) 39 0 0 7 (20.0%) 6 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 50 (100.0%) 39 0 1 8 (22.9%) 3 Tyler Boyd WR 42 (84.0%) 35 0 0 4 (11.4%) 2 Tony Pollard RB 36 (72.0%) 28 8 0 6 (17.1%) 1 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 33 (66.0%) 28 0 0 6 (17.1%) 2 Tyjae Spears RB 13 (26.0%) 11 1 0 0 (0.0%) 0 Josh Whyle TE 11 (22.0%) 10 0 0 3 (8.6%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

After a slow start for the Titans (including a fumble by Tony Pollard) in Week 13, they started to move the ball a bit.

We saw a 72.0% snap rate for Pollard even with Tyjae Spears active and Pollard's early fumble. Pollard went for 67 yards on 14 chances.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scored twice, his eighth touchdown in as many games this season.

He's still clearly behind Calvin Ridley in the full, post-bye sample, but since Will Levis' return to the lineup, Westbrook-Ikhine has a 19.6% target share and 64.3 yards per game. Not too bad.

Player GP Targets/G Rec/G Yards/G AY/G Target% AY% Calvin Ridley 4 7.0 4.0 70.0 125.0 25.0% 45.8% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 4 5.5 2.5 64.3 82.8 19.6% 30.3% Tony Pollard 4 4.8 3.3 19.0 1.8 17.0% 0.6% Tyler Boyd 4 3.3 2.8 31.5 21.5 11.6% 7.9% Chigoziem Okonkwo 4 3.0 1.8 32.5 17.5 10.7% 6.4% Tyjae Spears 3 2.0 1.7 4.0 0.0 6.9% 0.0% Josh Whyle 4 1.3 0.5 2.3 13.8 4.5% 5.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Snaps Pass Snaps Carries RZ Opps Targets Deep Targets Terry McLaurin WR 60 (77.9%) 28 0 2 8 (26.7%) 2 Zach Ertz TE 50 (64.9%) 26 0 2 6 (20.0%) 2 Dyami Brown WR 40 (51.9%) 16 1 0 5 (16.7%) 1 Brian Robinson RB 35 (45.5%) 17 16 4 1 (3.3%) 0 Noah Brown WR 34 (44.2%) 16 0 0 4 (13.3%) 2 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 26 (33.8%) 12 0 1 3 (10.0%) 0 Ben Sinnott TE 24 (31.2%) 7 0 0 1 (3.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Washington's efficiency (plus some turnovers) led to an extremely positive game script and -- potentially -- a lessened workload for Brian Robinson Jr. as a result.

Robinson Jr. ripped off a 40-yard touchdown run early and played just 2 fourth-quarter snaps.

Terry McLaurin saw a 26.7% target share, his best target share since Week 5 (an eight-game span), and scored twice in a game where Noah Brown (rib) left early.

Washington is on bye in Week 14 and could have time to get healthy, but the arrow is up on Robinson Jr. and McLaurin.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.