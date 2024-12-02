Fantasy Football Target Shares, Snap Rates, and Red Zone Opportunities From Week 13
Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.
And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.
So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).
Players without a carry or target will be omitted from the data.
Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.
Arizona Cardinals
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Trey McBride
|TE
|72 (93.5%)
|43
|0
|3
|12 (27.9%)
|0
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|67 (87.0%)
|43
|0
|1
|12 (27.9%)
|7
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|62 (80.5%)
|44
|0
|0
|7 (16.3%)
|4
|James Conner
|RB
|46 (59.7%)
|25
|17
|2
|4 (9.3%)
|0
|Tip Reiman
|TE
|33 (42.9%)
|16
|0
|0
|1 (2.3%)
|0
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|25 (32.5%)
|9
|0
|0
|2 (4.7%)
|1
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|20 (26.0%)
|16
|3
|1
|2 (4.7%)
|0
In Arizona's loss, targets were concentrated on Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, as usual, and Michael Wilson also had seven targets with good downfield leverage on them. McBride didn't get any downfield looks but tends to be involved in that department.
In games with Harrison Jr. and McBride full, this has been a very tight target distribution at the top.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|Trey McBride
|10
|8.4
|6.5
|68.5
|54.7
|28.6%
|24.6%
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|10
|7.0
|3.6
|56.1
|97.5
|23.8%
|43.8%
|Michael Wilson
|10
|4.4
|3.2
|35.7
|50.7
|15.0%
|22.8%
|James Conner
|10
|3.3
|2.7
|27.0
|-5.8
|11.2%
|-2.6%
|Greg Dortch
|10
|2.9
|1.8
|11.9
|17.9
|9.9%
|8.0%
|Elijah Higgins
|10
|1.6
|1.5
|13.2
|8.0
|5.4%
|3.6%
|Emari Demercado
|10
|0.8
|0.6
|5.0
|0.6
|2.7%
|0.3%
James Conner, fresh off a contract extension, played fewer than 60.0% of the snaps for the third game in his last four. Conner is averaging 89.5 scrimmage yards per game on the full season with a 41.8% red zone role. He's still viable despite some lower snap rates -- given the leverage he's getting near the goal line.
Atlanta Falcons
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Drake London
|WR
|76 (98.7%)
|39
|1
|3
|16 (42.1%)
|6
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|73 (94.8%)
|39
|0
|1
|6 (15.8%)
|2
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|73 (94.8%)
|39
|1
|0
|6 (15.8%)
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|57 (74.0%)
|29
|26
|5
|6 (15.8%)
|0
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|46 (59.7%)
|14
|0
|0
|1 (2.6%)
|0
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|30 (39.0%)
|26
|0
|2
|2 (5.3%)
|0
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|24 (31.2%)
|13
|8
|2
|1 (2.6%)
|0
The offense flowed through two players this week.
First, Bijan Robinson had 32 total opportunities for 135 scrimmage yards and a 38.5% red zone opportunity share. Robinson's role has been steadily around the 70% snap rate since Week 7.
Drake London was forced 16 targets in Week 13. He caught 9 for 86 yards and had 197 air yards in a big showing. It's hard not to notice that type of workload jump coming out of a late-season bye week.
Baltimore Ravens
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|67 (94.4%)
|37
|1
|1
|7 (20.0%)
|6
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|52 (73.2%)
|26
|1
|2
|7 (20.0%)
|4
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|40 (56.3%)
|23
|0
|1
|2 (5.7%)
|1
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|39 (54.9%)
|21
|0
|0
|2 (5.7%)
|2
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|37 (52.1%)
|14
|19
|1
|3 (8.6%)
|0
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|36 (50.7%)
|23
|0
|1
|8 (22.9%)
|4
|Justice Hill
|RB
|35 (49.3%)
|26
|3
|1
|6 (17.1%)
|0
In a Week 13 loss, Derrick Henry handled 22 chances (19 carries and 3 targets) for 111 total yards on a 52.1% snap rate -- a typical showing for Henry.
Rashod Bateman (knee) left early in the loss. Four players were featured in the passing game: Isaiah Likely, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Justice Hill.
Bateman hasn't missed much time this season, but we did see Tylan Wallace play 56.3% of the snaps overall and 80.5% of the second-half snaps this week, so he looks to be in line for a larger role if Bateman misses games.
Buffalo Bills
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|38 (67.9%)
|12
|0
|1
|1 (5.6%)
|0
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|28 (50.0%)
|16
|0
|0
|7 (38.9%)
|2
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|27 (48.2%)
|13
|0
|0
|2 (11.1%)
|2
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|26 (46.4%)
|12
|0
|0
|2 (11.1%)
|0
|James Cook
|RB
|26 (46.4%)
|10
|14
|2
|1 (5.6%)
|0
|Quintin Morris
|TE
|23 (41.1%)
|5
|0
|0
|1 (5.6%)
|0
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|20 (35.7%)
|6
|1
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
We'll need to take this game and these usage shares with a grain of salt.
In a snowy game, the Bills were very run-heavy, and only Khalil Shakir had more than three targets. Buffalo also pulled started early in the fourth quarter.
Shakir's 46.7% target-per-route rate reinforces his status as the team's top option, especially without Dalton Kincaid.
James Cook went for 120 scrimmage yards in the win and notably had a 69.4% first-half snap rate, his highest of the season.
Carolina Panthers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|68 (100.0%)
|47
|0
|0
|8 (19.5%)
|1
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|65 (95.6%)
|44
|0
|2
|8 (19.5%)
|5
|David Moore
|WR
|62 (91.2%)
|42
|0
|1
|9 (22.0%)
|4
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|54 (79.4%)
|39
|12
|1
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|50 (73.5%)
|37
|0
|2
|10 (24.4%)
|4
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|14 (20.6%)
|8
|6
|5
|3 (7.3%)
|0
|Feleipe Franks
|TE
|11 (16.2%)
|6
|0
|0
|1 (2.4%)
|1
Although Chuba Hubbard had a 79.4% snap rate, his grasp on the backfield loosened with Jonathon Brooks more involved in his second week.
Hubbard did double him up in carries (12 to 6) and was in the game late and in overtime -- but he fumbled in overtime, leading to a loss.
Brooks did get 3 targets on 7 routes, though it's worth noting Hubbard ran 29 routes and was in on 39 pass snaps -- just didn't see any passing volume.
Adam Thielen caught a go-ahead score and led the team in targets (10) and yards (99) in his post-bye return to the lineup.
This team really doesn't have a better sample to hone in on than this week (Thielen played, Dionte Johnson is gone, and Bryce Young is under center).
With that in mind, tight end Tommy Tremble led in routes, one-upping Xavier Legette. Each had 8 targets, and David Moore had 9.
Chicago Bears
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|58 (98.3%)
|43
|0
|0
|3 (8.3%)
|1
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|58 (98.3%)
|43
|0
|2
|16 (44.4%)
|8
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|56 (94.9%)
|41
|0
|1
|8 (22.2%)
|4
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|45 (76.3%)
|41
|0
|1
|6 (16.7%)
|4
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|41 (69.5%)
|27
|11
|1
|3 (8.3%)
|1
Only six players had a carry or target for the Bears in Week 13 (including quarterback Caleb Williams).
This team's passing tree has mostly taken shape, though we saw D.J. Moore feast on Thanksgiving Day with 16 targets, a 44.0% target share.
Moore had 175 air yards. Keenan Allen had 115, and Rome Odunze had 128, while the three accounted for 83.3% of the team's targets.
In three games with Thomas Brown as the offensive coordinator, all three have at least a 22.8% target share.
Player
GP
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Keenan Allen
|3
|10.3
|6.0
|66.7
|100.7
|27.2%
|31.0%
|D.J. Moore
|3
|10.0
|7.3
|88.3
|68.7
|26.3%
|21.1%
|Rome Odunze
|3
|8.7
|4.3
|43.0
|101.0
|22.8%
|31.1%
|Cole Kmet
|3
|5.3
|4.3
|44.0
|43.7
|14.0%
|13.4%
|D'Andre Swift
|3
|3.0
|2.3
|27.7
|8.7
|7.9%
|2.7%
|Roschon Johnson
|3
|0.7
|0.7
|6.0
|2.3
|1.8%
|0.7%
Roschon Johnson left early, paving the way for a larger workload for D'Andre Swift (69.5% snap rate). Travis Homer was still involved, but this is good for Swift's potential of returning to a featured role.
Cincinnati Bengals
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|56 (98.2%)
|42
|0
|2
|9 (24.3%)
|3
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|53 (93.0%)
|41
|0
|3
|10 (27.0%)
|4
|Chase Brown
|RB
|47 (82.5%)
|34
|12
|2
|3 (8.1%)
|0
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|37 (64.9%)
|29
|0
|1
|4 (10.8%)
|2
|Drew Sample
|TE
|34 (59.6%)
|20
|0
|0
|2 (5.4%)
|0
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|27 (47.4%)
|24
|0
|1
|5 (13.5%)
|1
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|11 (19.3%)
|11
|0
|0
|4 (10.8%)
|0
Tee Higgins out-targeted Ja'Marr Chase again. Chase had more looks back in Higgins' Week 3 debut, but after that, Higgins led in targets in four straight games before missing time. In Week 11, they each had 28.3% target shares. This week, Higgins led again.
That means that -- since his second week back -- he has led in targets five times and tied for a team-high in the sixth game.
In Higgins' active games, he and Chase have accounted for 53.6% of the team's targets.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|Tee Higgins
|7
|9.7
|6.1
|79.7
|98.0
|28.7%
|36.5%
|Ja'Marr Chase
|7
|8.4
|6.0
|97.7
|87.0
|24.9%
|32.4%
|Zack Moss
|5
|3.6
|3.2
|25.8
|-0.2
|11.7%
|-0.1%
|Chase Brown
|7
|3.4
|2.7
|19.1
|1.6
|10.1%
|0.6%
|Erick All Jr.
|5
|2.8
|2.4
|14.0
|3.8
|9.1%
|1.6%
|Andrei Iosivas
|7
|3.0
|2.1
|33.9
|41.3
|8.9%
|15.4%
|Mike Gesicki
|7
|2.3
|1.9
|17.7
|19.7
|6.8%
|7.4%
Chase Brown's 82.5% snap rate marks his fourth straight game with at least a 78.9% snap rate since Zack Moss' injury. He is averaging 123.5 scrimmage yards per game in that split.
Cleveland Browns
To be updated after Monday Night Football.
Dallas Cowboys
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|48 (70.6%)
|27
|0
|0
|4 (11.1%)
|2
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|48 (70.6%)
|23
|22
|4
|3 (8.3%)
|0
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|47 (69.1%)
|26
|0
|0
|6 (16.7%)
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|45 (66.2%)
|29
|0
|1
|6 (16.7%)
|1
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|29 (42.6%)
|16
|3
|1
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|27 (39.7%)
|20
|0
|2
|7 (19.4%)
|2
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|21 (30.9%)
|8
|0
|0
|4 (11.1%)
|3
Rico Dowdle's snap rate scaled up to 70.6% from 63.9% a week ago, and he handled 25 total opportunities for 123 scrimmage yards and 36.4% of the team's red zone plays for a strong workload in an expanding role.
Brandin Cooks returned to the lineup to a limited snap rate (39.7%) but led the team with 7 targets, including 2 downfield and 2 end zone targets
Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks saw role reductions with the return of Cooks, though Tolbert ran the second-most routes behind CeeDee Lamb.
In a high-volume passing game, six Cowboys had at least four targets (a double-digit target share).
Denver Broncos
To be updated after Monday Night Football.
Detroit Lions
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|65 (94.2%)
|35
|0
|1
|7 (22.6%)
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|65 (94.2%)
|35
|0
|2
|6 (19.4%)
|1
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|54 (78.3%)
|27
|2
|2
|7 (22.6%)
|1
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|48 (69.6%)
|26
|0
|1
|3 (9.7%)
|2
|David Montgomery
|RB
|37 (53.6%)
|15
|21
|7
|3 (9.7%)
|0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|32 (46.4%)
|21
|9
|2
|4 (12.9%)
|1
|Brock Wright
|TE
|30 (43.5%)
|13
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|0
David Montgomery out-snapped Jahmyr Gibbs here and dominated the carries (21 to 9), though Montgomery managed just one more rushing yard (88) than Gibbs (87) despite the discrepancy. Montgomery had six of the seven red zone carries between them and three of the seven targets. Their roles have yo-yoed all season.
Player
1
2
3
4
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|50.8%
|62.2%
|45.6%
|54.0%
|53.0%
|60.0%
|40.4%
|36.4%
|62.9%
|40.8%
|66.7%
|46.4%
|David Montgomery
|49.2%
|36.6%
|51.5%
|42.0%
|31.8%
|36.4%
|46.8%
|58.2%
|37.1%
|40.8%
|29.2%
|53.6%
Sam LaPorta's role continues to improve, and he scored twice on a pair of end zone targets but had only six yards on six targets in a run-heavy game.
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams tied with team-best 22.4% target shares, but St. Brown dominated the downfield work (5 targets and a 45.7% air yards share). Williams did get 2 carries for 18 yards as the team finds ways to get him involved in the offense.
Green Bay Packers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Christian Watson
|WR
|50 (94.3%)
|27
|0
|0
|4 (14.3%)
|3
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|48 (90.6%)
|26
|0
|1
|7 (25.0%)
|0
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|47 (88.7%)
|23
|0
|1
|5 (17.9%)
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|41 (77.4%)
|20
|19
|7
|4 (14.3%)
|0
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|35 (66.0%)
|21
|1
|4
|6 (21.4%)
|1
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|15 (28.3%)
|9
|3
|3
|2 (7.1%)
|0
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|4 (7.5%)
|1
|2
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Josh Jacobs continues to play elevated snaps and have a strong red zone role. He also ran over half the routes and caught 4 balls for 74 yards. He's up to 103.9 scrimmage yards per game this season.
In a game without Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft led in targets, but we saw a two-touchdown game from Jayden Reed, who had a carry and 4 red zone targets for a high-leverage workload despite just 47 scrimmage yards.
Dontayvion Wicks had a resurgence with 5 targets but just 30 yards, and Christian Watson maintained his downfield workload (24.5-yard aDOT) and actually led in snap rate.
This receiving corps remains a bit muddy with their usage and route numbers, but Reed and Watson stand to benefit if Doubs were to miss more time.
Houston Texans
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|46 (75.4%)
|24
|20
|2
|6 (18.2%)
|0
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|43 (70.5%)
|28
|0
|1
|7 (21.2%)
|1
|Tank Dell
|WR
|42 (68.9%)
|31
|0
|0
|4 (12.1%)
|4
|Nico Collins
|WR
|42 (68.9%)
|30
|0
|0
|11 (33.3%)
|5
|Cade Stover
|TE
|35 (57.4%)
|17
|0
|0
|1 (3.0%)
|0
|John Metchie III
|WR
|31 (50.8%)
|21
|0
|1
|2 (6.1%)
|1
|Robert Woods
|WR
|19 (31.1%)
|8
|0
|0
|1 (3.0%)
|1
Joe Mixon got back on track with 119 scrimmage yards on 20 carries (2 red zone carries) and 6 targets with a 75.4% snap rate. Mixon is averaging 113.1 scrimmage yards per game.
Nico Collins was given featured work (11 targets for 119 yards) and now has at least 78 yards in seven of eight games this year (while averaging 104.0).
Dalton Schultz was the secondary option, ahead of Tank Dell this week.
In three games with Nico back, he is the WR1, and Schultz, Dell, and Mixon are tied for the second-best share.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|Nico Collins
|3
|9.0
|5.7
|88.3
|76.7
|27.8%
|32.8%
|Tank Dell
|3
|5.3
|2.7
|49.7
|92.7
|16.5%
|39.6%
|Dalton Schultz
|3
|5.3
|4.0
|38.0
|27.3
|16.5%
|11.7%
|Joe Mixon
|3
|5.3
|3.7
|28.3
|-2.3
|16.5%
|-1.0%
|John Metchie III
|3
|2.7
|2.0
|18.3
|20.3
|8.2%
|8.7%
|Cade Stover
|3
|2.3
|2.0
|15.0
|5.7
|7.2%
|2.4%
|Robert Woods
|3
|1.3
|1.0
|7.0
|12.7
|4.1%
|5.4%
Indianapolis Colts
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|53 (91.4%)
|21
|0
|2
|7 (29.2%)
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|51 (87.9%)
|19
|25
|11
|1 (4.2%)
|0
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|40 (69.0%)
|21
|0
|1
|6 (25.0%)
|5
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|34 (58.6%)
|14
|0
|1
|2 (8.3%)
|1
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|34 (58.6%)
|11
|0
|0
|2 (8.3%)
|0
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|31 (53.4%)
|7
|0
|0
|2 (8.3%)
|2
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|30 (51.7%)
|16
|0
|0
|3 (12.5%)
|3
Jonathan Taylor continues to play heavy snaps (four straight with at least an 83.6% snap rate) and produce more often than not (he has six games of at least 100 scrimmage yards on the year).
In a game without Josh Downs, passing volume was primarily on Michael Pittman Jr. (7 targets), but despite 2 downfield targets and 2 red zone targets, he totaled only 42 scoreless yards with a 6.6-yard aDOT.
Alec Pierce had 5 downfield targets and 133 air yards but only 16 yards on 2 catches (one being a score).
Jacksonville Jaguars
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|58 (86.6%)
|37
|1
|1
|10 (23.8%)
|7
|Parker Washington
|WR
|54 (80.6%)
|38
|0
|2
|12 (28.6%)
|7
|Evan Engram
|TE
|48 (71.6%)
|36
|0
|2
|9 (21.4%)
|1
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|39 (58.2%)
|26
|0
|0
|4 (9.5%)
|2
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|35 (52.2%)
|19
|13
|3
|3 (7.1%)
|0
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|31 (46.3%)
|22
|7
|0
|1 (2.4%)
|0
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|28 (41.8%)
|13
|0
|1
|2 (4.8%)
|1
Trevor Lawrence (concussion) exited early in Jacksonville's loss.
In a game without Gabe Davis, Parker Washington (119 air yards) and Brian Thomas (209) soaked up downfield work (7 targets each); each scored.
Evan Engram was still involved, and Devin Duvernay's snaps shot up; he had four targets.
The backfield split was nearly 50/50 with Tank Bigsby back in the lineup, though Travis Etienne doubled up Bigsby in opportunities (16-8) and saw the red zone work.
Kansas City Chiefs
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|60 (89.6%)
|46
|0
|3
|13 (28.9%)
|3
|Noah Gray
|TE
|42 (62.7%)
|29
|0
|1
|6 (13.3%)
|3
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|38 (56.7%)
|29
|0
|0
|1 (2.2%)
|0
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|38 (56.7%)
|34
|0
|0
|7 (15.6%)
|2
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|38 (56.7%)
|34
|0
|2
|9 (20.0%)
|5
|Justin Watson
|WR
|32 (47.8%)
|21
|0
|1
|3 (6.7%)
|2
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|27 (40.3%)
|20
|7
|2
|4 (8.9%)
|0
Isiah Pacheco was limited in his return to the lineup on Black Friday. Pacheco played on 32.8% of the team's snaps with 49 scrimmage yards on 7 carries and a target. Kareem Hunt still led with a 40.3% snap rate but had only 15 scrimmage yards on his combined 11 opportunities. It's probably just a matter of time before Pacheco takes over his old role, but the Chiefs' strong record could allow them to keep him fresh for the playoffs.
While Travis Kelce led in targets and routes, we did see a big uptick for DeAndre Hopkins (9 targets, 5 downfield targets, and 2 red zone targets for 90 scoreless yards). This is not his top snap rate or target share outing, but it's an increase from recent weeks.
Here's a look at the passing distribution since Hopkins' second game with the team after his role increase a bit from a limited debut.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|Travis Kelce
|5
|10.6
|7.4
|60.4
|61.4
|27.5%
|24.8%
|DeAndre Hopkins
|5
|6.6
|4.8
|59.2
|63.2
|17.1%
|25.6%
|Xavier Worthy
|5
|4.8
|2.8
|34.4
|63.2
|12.4%
|25.6%
|Kareem Hunt
|5
|3.8
|2.6
|19.0
|-6.0
|9.8%
|-2.4%
|Noah Gray
|5
|3.6
|2.8
|33.0
|25.4
|9.3%
|10.3%
|Samaje Perine
|5
|2.8
|2.2
|17.2
|-0.2
|7.3%
|-0.1%
|Justin Watson
|5
|2.6
|1.8
|19.2
|38.4
|6.7%
|15.5%
Las Vegas Raiders
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|61 (96.8%)
|38
|1
|0
|1 (2.9%)
|1
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|58 (92.1%)
|35
|0
|0
|11 (32.4%)
|6
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|56 (88.9%)
|37
|1
|1
|14 (41.2%)
|4
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|39 (61.9%)
|21
|0
|0
|2 (5.9%)
|0
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|39 (61.9%)
|28
|10
|1
|2 (5.9%)
|0
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|24 (38.1%)
|10
|12
|0
|2 (5.9%)
|0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|15 (23.8%)
|11
|0
|0
|1 (2.9%)
|0
In another game as the lead back, Ameer Abdullah saw a majority of snaps but had less overall work (10 carries, 2 targets) than Sincere McCormick (12 carries, 2 targets). Abdullah was more of a presence on passing downs, but he isn't going to be running away with the backfield here even without Alexander Mattison and Zamir White.
Brock Bowers continues a historic rookie season and had 140 yards on 14 targets plus a score. Jakobi Meyers led in downfield targets (6) and had 97 yards of his own.
Since Meyers returned to the lineup in Week 8, they each are vying for 30.0% target shares.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|Brock Bowers
|5
|10.6
|7.4
|81.4
|61.2
|29.9%
|28.5%
|Jakobi Meyers
|5
|10.0
|6.8
|80.6
|84.0
|28.2%
|39.1%
|Tre Tucker
|5
|4.4
|3.0
|39.8
|48.8
|12.4%
|22.7%
|Ameer Abdullah
|5
|3.2
|2.8
|18.0
|3.0
|9.0%
|1.4%
|Alexander Mattison
|3
|2.7
|2.7
|26.3
|-0.7
|8.2%
|-0.4%
|DJ Turner
|5
|2.4
|2.0
|17.4
|6.0
|6.8%
|2.8%
|Harrison Bryant
|1
|2.0
|2.0
|22.0
|4.0
|6.3%
|1.6%
Los Angeles Chargers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|30 (65.2%)
|21
|0
|1
|4 (16.7%)
|1
|Will Dissly
|TE
|28 (60.9%)
|20
|0
|1
|1 (4.2%)
|1
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|28 (60.9%)
|19
|0
|0
|1 (4.2%)
|1
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|28 (60.9%)
|25
|0
|0
|12 (50.0%)
|7
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|24 (52.2%)
|13
|6
|0
|1 (4.2%)
|0
|Tucker Fisk
|RB
|20 (43.5%)
|8
|0
|0
|1 (4.2%)
|0
|Derius Davis
|WR
|12 (26.1%)
|7
|1
|0
|1 (4.2%)
|0
Ladd McConkey started off hot and wound up with a hefty 50.0% target share and 69.7% air yards share this week for 117 receiving yards, but there wasn't much else to go around in a let-down game offensively for the victorious Chargers. Also, McConkey (knee) left in the fourth quarter.
Without J.K. Dobbins, nobody took over the backfield. Gus Edwards did lead in snap rate (52.2%) but managed just 33 yards on his 7 touches. This backfield doesn't look promising for fantasy purposes.
Los Angeles Rams
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|50 (90.9%)
|24
|0
|0
|6 (26.1%)
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|43 (78.2%)
|21
|1
|2
|8 (34.8%)
|1
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|37 (67.3%)
|19
|15
|2
|1 (4.3%)
|0
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|34 (61.8%)
|19
|0
|1
|3 (13.0%)
|2
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|21 (38.2%)
|10
|1
|0
|2 (8.7%)
|2
|Hunter Long
|TE
|19 (34.5%)
|7
|0
|0
|1 (4.3%)
|0
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|19 (34.5%)
|9
|0
|0
|1 (4.3%)
|0
Kyren Williams' 67.3% snap rate was his lowest of the year (his prior low was 78.8%), and Blake Corum was involved in the offense early, so we should take note. Williams still handled 16 touches for 113 yards and a score, though.
Again, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp dominated targets (60.9% of them this week). That was actually their lowest combined target share over the last three games.
With Nacua back since Week 8, each WR has at least a 27.5% share.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|Puka Nacua
|6
|9.5
|6.3
|85.2
|90.3
|27.9%
|34.0%
|Cooper Kupp
|6
|9.3
|6.7
|69.7
|62.7
|27.5%
|23.6%
|Demarcus Robinson
|6
|4.5
|2.5
|39.2
|51.2
|13.2%
|19.2%
|Kyren Williams
|6
|2.8
|2.0
|12.3
|-1.3
|8.3%
|-0.5%
|Tutu Atwell
|6
|2.2
|1.5
|21.7
|37.2
|6.4%
|14.0%
|Tyler Johnson
|6
|2.0
|1.3
|13.3
|11.2
|5.9%
|4.2%
|Davis Allen
|6
|1.7
|1.0
|6.5
|5.7
|4.9%
|2.1%
Miami Dolphins
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|59 (90.8%)
|47
|0
|0
|4 (8.7%)
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|52 (80.0%)
|41
|0
|1
|9 (19.6%)
|6
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|47 (72.3%)
|43
|0
|1
|11 (23.9%)
|3
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|44 (67.7%)
|34
|7
|4
|9 (19.6%)
|1
|Malik Washington
|WR
|26 (40.0%)
|23
|0
|1
|4 (8.7%)
|0
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|24 (36.9%)
|18
|5
|1
|3 (6.5%)
|1
|Julian Hill
|TE
|21 (32.3%)
|11
|0
|0
|1 (2.2%)
|0
De'Von Achane has maintained roughly a two-thirds snap rate in his healthy games, and that was no different this week. His target share keeps him elevated even whenever the rushing volume is scaled back, and he has averaged 89.8 scrimmage yards in games he finished.
Jonnu Smith again led in target share, his third straight game with a team-high share (or a tie for it).
Smith maintains a team-best target share in six games since Tua Tagovailoa's return to the lineup.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|Jonnu Smith
|6
|7.7
|6.2
|68.7
|40.8
|21.7%
|20.5%
|Tyreek Hill
|6
|6.8
|5.2
|60.0
|67.7
|19.3%
|34.0%
|De'Von Achane
|6
|6.3
|5.7
|39.2
|-2.7
|17.9%
|-1.3%
|Jaylen Waddle
|6
|5.0
|3.8
|59.2
|53.5
|14.2%
|26.9%
|Odell Beckham
|6
|2.3
|1.3
|9.0
|19.0
|6.6%
|9.5%
|Julian Hill
|5
|2.0
|1.4
|10.4
|9.4
|5.4%
|4.5%
|Raheem Mostert
|6
|1.8
|1.3
|14.8
|4.0
|5.2%
|2.0%
Minnesota Vikings
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|49 (96.1%)
|35
|0
|1
|9 (30.0%)
|4
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|48 (94.1%)
|35
|0
|2
|6 (20.0%)
|4
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|33 (64.7%)
|27
|0
|2
|6 (20.0%)
|0
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|30 (58.8%)
|25
|0
|0
|2 (6.7%)
|2
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|26 (51.0%)
|18
|5
|2
|4 (13.3%)
|1
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|21 (41.2%)
|11
|0
|1
|2 (6.7%)
|0
|Cam Akers
|RB
|16 (31.4%)
|12
|4
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Aaron Jones' up-and-down season continued in Week 13 -- really, in the same game. Jones managed just 28 yards on 9 opportunities despite 26 snaps (51.0%). He scored on a late reception to tie the game before a go-ahead extra point but also dropped a tough would-be touchdown pass and fumbled again.
Sam Darnold struggled to find his targets but focused his passes on Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison, as usual.
Hockenson's snaps have scaled up into the 60% range each of the last two weeks. In that span, Hockenson and Addison tie for a team-best target share -- slightly ahead of Jefferson.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|T.J. Hockenson
|2
|7.5
|5.0
|71.0
|58.0
|24.6%
|24.2%
|Jordan Addison
|2
|7.5
|6.0
|108.0
|86.5
|24.6%
|36.1%
|Justin Jefferson
|2
|7.0
|4.5
|63.0
|61.0
|23.0%
|25.5%
|Aaron Jones
|2
|4.0
|3.0
|14.5
|3.5
|13.1%
|1.5%
|Jalen Nailor
|2
|2.0
|1.0
|11.5
|26.5
|6.6%
|11.1%
|Johnny Mundt
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|14.5
|2.0
|4.9%
|0.8%
New England Patriots
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|65 (100.0%)
|34
|0
|1
|6 (20.0%)
|3
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|51 (78.5%)
|30
|0
|2
|9 (30.0%)
|3
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|50 (76.9%)
|28
|18
|6
|3 (10.0%)
|0
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|43 (66.2%)
|26
|1
|0
|3 (10.0%)
|2
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|41 (63.1%)
|27
|0
|2
|4 (13.3%)
|0
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|32 (49.2%)
|12
|0
|2
|4 (13.3%)
|1
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|WR
|18 (27.7%)
|5
|0
|0
|1 (3.3%)
|0
Rhamondre Stevenson returned to a featured role in Week 13 and went for 94 yards on 21 opportunities while handling 40.0% of the red zone plays. He's now played at least 75.2% of the team's snaps in five of the last six games.
Hunter Henry continues to have a stellar tight end workload and had 3 downfield targets, 2 red zone targets, and 1 end zone target this week while leading the team with a 30.0% target share.
Kayshon Boutte continues to undergo a role expansion. Since a Week 8 breakout, he's been consistently involved, but individual yardage upside in this offense is a real concern.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|Hunter Henry
|6
|7.3
|5.2
|49.5
|50.7
|22.6%
|21.4%
|Demario Douglas
|6
|5.8
|4.5
|39.7
|29.7
|17.9%
|12.5%
|Kayshon Boutte
|6
|5.7
|2.8
|31.8
|82.5
|17.4%
|34.9%
|Kendrick Bourne
|5
|4.4
|3.0
|36.0
|41.6
|12.8%
|17.0%
|Austin Hooper
|6
|3.5
|3.2
|37.2
|25.8
|10.8%
|10.9%
|Tyquan Thornton
|1
|3.0
|2.0
|20.0
|36.0
|10.3%
|15.3%
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|6
|3.0
|2.7
|15.8
|-2.3
|9.2%
|-1.0%
New Orleans Saints
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|58 (85.3%)
|31
|23
|3
|6 (17.6%)
|0
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|51 (75.0%)
|30
|0
|0
|3 (8.8%)
|2
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|48 (70.6%)
|34
|0
|2
|7 (20.6%)
|2
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|44 (64.7%)
|19
|0
|0
|4 (11.8%)
|1
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|43 (63.2%)
|22
|1
|0
|3 (8.8%)
|1
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|41 (60.3%)
|23
|5
|1
|7 (20.6%)
|1
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|22 (32.4%)
|13
|0
|0
|1 (2.9%)
|1
The Saints may have lost Taysom Hill (knee) for the season in Week 13's loss.
The team leaned on Alvin Kamara again (119 scrimmage yards on 29 opportunities plus half of the six red zone chances), which is nothing new. Kamara is averaging 112.0 scrimmage yards per game this season.
No pass-catcher had more than 37 receiving yards, and even injuries to Hill, Rashid Shaheed, and Chris Olave have not necessarily led to consistent fantasy production from anyone but Kamara.
New York Giants
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|56 (94.9%)
|36
|1
|0
|13 (40.6%)
|3
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|52 (88.1%)
|35
|0
|0
|5 (15.6%)
|1
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|45 (76.3%)
|34
|0
|0
|2 (6.3%)
|0
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|42 (71.2%)
|28
|9
|1
|3 (9.4%)
|0
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|40 (67.8%)
|27
|0
|0
|6 (18.8%)
|3
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|17 (28.8%)
|13
|0
|0
|2 (6.3%)
|0
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|13 (22.0%)
|6
|7
|0
|1 (3.1%)
|0
Tyrone Tracy played 71.2% of the team's snaps and handle 12 opportunities for 65 total yards and a score. It's pretty evident that the team wants him to be their lead back, so ball-security will likely dictate his playing time down the stretch.
With Drew Lock at the helm, Malik Nabers led the team in yards (69), targets (13), and catches (8). His 40.6% target share was tied to a low 5.3-yard aDOT. Nabers may be a PPR stud the rest of the season, but his best yardage days have all come before his concussion.
New York Jets
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|60 (96.8%)
|39
|0
|2
|10 (26.3%)
|3
|Davante Adams
|WR
|60 (96.8%)
|41
|0
|2
|12 (31.6%)
|5
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|52 (83.9%)
|37
|0
|0
|5 (13.2%)
|1
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|38 (61.3%)
|24
|1
|2
|2 (5.3%)
|1
|Breece Hall
|RB
|38 (61.3%)
|23
|12
|2
|1 (2.6%)
|0
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|18 (29.0%)
|12
|5
|0
|2 (5.3%)
|0
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|17 (27.4%)
|13
|0
|0
|1 (2.6%)
|0
Breece Hall was able to play 61.3% of the team's snaps this week and had 60 yards on 14 opportunities to lead the backfield, but his fantasy season continues to disappoint. Isaiah Davis scored on a goal-line target, the one red zone look for an RB that didn't go to Hall (who had two).
Both Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson had double-digit targets but minimal production (66 and 41 yards, respectively).
In three games without Mike Williams, the target shares are there for this dynamic duo, but the yardage and overall output just isn't ideal.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|Davante Adams
|3
|10.3
|5.7
|56.3
|81.3
|31.0%
|38.1%
|Garrett Wilson
|3
|8.0
|4.7
|33.3
|71.0
|24.0%
|33.2%
|Breece Hall
|3
|4.3
|3.7
|24.7
|4.3
|13.0%
|2.0%
|Tyler Conklin
|3
|3.0
|2.0
|15.7
|13.3
|9.0%
|6.2%
|Jeremy Ruckert
|3
|2.0
|1.3
|8.7
|10.3
|6.0%
|4.8%
|Malachi Corley
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|4.0
|17.0
|5.0%
|8.0%
|Isaiah Davis
|3
|1.3
|1.3
|12.7
|1.0
|4.0%
|0.5%
Philadelphia Eagles
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|52 (96.3%)
|21
|0
|0
|6 (35.3%)
|3
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|47 (87.0%)
|16
|23
|4
|4 (23.5%)
|0
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|38 (70.4%)
|20
|0
|2
|4 (23.5%)
|1
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|35 (64.8%)
|19
|0
|0
|1 (5.9%)
|0
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|27 (50.0%)
|12
|0
|0
|1 (5.9%)
|0
|Britain Covey
|WR
|7 (13.0%)
|4
|0
|0
|1 (5.9%)
|0
|Will Shipley
|RB
|1 (1.9%)
|0
|1
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
The Eagles were run-heavy again, and Saquon Barkley led the way. He's now averaging 147.2 scrimmage yards per game and has seen a carry or target on 40.0% of the team's red zone plays.
Passing volume was concentrated on A.J. Brown, Barkley, and Dallas Goedert, the usual allocation without DeVonta Smith on the field.
In two games without Smith but with Brown active, the target shares are fantasy gold -- but the passing volume is lower than we would like to see.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|A.J. Brown
|2
|6.5
|5.5
|87.5
|77.5
|36.1%
|67.4%
|Dallas Goedert
|2
|4.5
|3.5
|27.0
|27.0
|25.0%
|23.5%
|Saquon Barkley
|2
|4.0
|3.0
|28.5
|-2.0
|22.2%
|-1.7%
|Parris Campbell
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|6.0
|5.9%
|5.0%
|Jahan Dotson
|2
|1.0
|1.0
|5.5
|1.5
|5.6%
|1.3%
|Johnny Wilson
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|8.0
|5.3%
|7.3%
|Grant Calcaterra
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|2.5
|2.8%
|2.2%
Pittsburgh Steelers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|George Pickens
|WR
|60 (90.9%)
|37
|0
|1
|6 (16.7%)
|1
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|44 (66.7%)
|32
|0
|0
|7 (19.4%)
|2
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|41 (62.1%)
|23
|0
|0
|3 (8.3%)
|1
|Najee Harris
|RB
|33 (50.0%)
|16
|16
|3
|6 (16.7%)
|0
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|32 (48.5%)
|17
|0
|0
|1 (2.8%)
|0
|MyCole Pruitt
|TE
|25 (37.9%)
|13
|0
|0
|3 (8.3%)
|1
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|25 (37.9%)
|19
|3
|2
|4 (11.1%)
|0
In an offensive outburst for the Steelers, we didn't actually get a single player over a 19.4% target share or 74 receiving yards.
George Pickens' touchdown regression hit, and he scored twice. He remains the clear top option with Russell Wilson under center since Week 7.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|George Pickens
|6
|7.7
|4.8
|81.2
|106.5
|26.9%
|47.8%
|Pat Freiermuth
|6
|3.5
|3.2
|38.0
|20.7
|12.3%
|9.3%
|Calvin Austin III
|6
|3.5
|2.0
|36.0
|40.3
|12.3%
|18.1%
|Jaylen Warren
|6
|3.5
|2.8
|26.3
|4.5
|12.3%
|2.0%
|Najee Harris
|6
|3.0
|2.5
|19.0
|-4.7
|10.5%
|-2.1%
|Darnell Washington
|6
|2.7
|2.0
|22.8
|8.7
|9.4%
|3.9%
|Van Jefferson
|6
|2.7
|1.5
|26.5
|32.2
|9.4%
|14.4%
Najee Harris had 129 scrimmage yards -- on a 50.0% snap rate. Notably, Harris had 6 targets to go along with 16 rushes. Although his snap rate never really balloons, he has had good usage week after week and has averaged 93.7 yards per game with Wilson under center.
San Francisco 49ers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|George Kittle
|TE
|47 (100.0%)
|20
|0
|0
|2 (11.8%)
|0
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|45 (95.7%)
|19
|0
|0
|5 (29.4%)
|3
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|35 (74.5%)
|16
|0
|0
|5 (29.4%)
|0
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|34 (72.3%)
|15
|0
|0
|1 (5.9%)
|1
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|24 (51.1%)
|11
|13
|2
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|21 (44.7%)
|6
|1
|1
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|12 (25.5%)
|4
|7
|3
|3 (17.6%)
|0
Christian McCaffrey (knee) exited in Week 13 early in a blowout loss on the road in snowy conditions.
Brock Purdy threw just 18 times in a run-heavy game. Jordan Mason had 13 carries as the backfield leader without McCaffrey.
Ricky Pearsall (14) ran one fewer route than Deebo Samuel (15); each trailed George Kittle (16) and Jauan Jennings (18) in that department.
Seattle Seahawks
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|44 (77.2%)
|28
|1
|0
|4 (13.8%)
|3
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|42 (73.7%)
|29
|0
|2
|9 (31.0%)
|3
|Noah Fant
|TE
|39 (68.4%)
|28
|0
|1
|4 (13.8%)
|0
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|35 (61.4%)
|14
|16
|5
|3 (10.3%)
|0
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|27 (47.4%)
|22
|0
|0
|3 (10.3%)
|0
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|25 (43.9%)
|20
|4
|2
|3 (10.3%)
|0
|AJ Barner
|TE
|23 (40.4%)
|9
|0
|1
|2 (6.9%)
|0
It was a gritty win for Seattle this week -- without much fantasy production to go around.
Kenneth Walker generated just 46 yards on 19 opportunities, and Zach Charbonnet was nearly as productive (41 yards on 7 looks). Walker's snap rate has been in the 60% range for two weeks in a row now.
Noah Fant returned to a sizable role to tie for second in targets behind D.K. Metcalf's team-best 9 targets in a down week from Geno Smith.
Fant should slot in behind Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba long-term based on the team's splits since the bye.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|D.K. Metcalf
|3
|7.7
|5.0
|65.0
|78.7
|26.1%
|44.2%
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|3
|7.3
|6.7
|87.0
|58.3
|25.0%
|32.8%
|Noah Fant
|1
|4.0
|3.0
|26.0
|15.0
|13.8%
|8.5%
|Kenneth Walker III
|3
|3.7
|2.7
|18.0
|-7.7
|12.5%
|-4.3%
|AJ Barner
|3
|3.3
|2.3
|16.0
|11.0
|11.4%
|6.2%
|Tyler Lockett
|3
|3.0
|2.3
|18.3
|27.3
|10.2%
|15.4%
|Zach Charbonnet
|3
|1.7
|1.3
|5.0
|-1.7
|5.7%
|-0.9%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Cade Otton
|TE
|72 (93.5%)
|37
|0
|2
|7 (20.6%)
|0
|Mike Evans
|WR
|64 (83.1%)
|34
|0
|1
|12 (35.3%)
|7
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|58 (75.3%)
|33
|0
|0
|3 (8.8%)
|2
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|41 (53.2%)
|15
|25
|7
|3 (8.8%)
|0
|Rachaad White
|RB
|40 (51.9%)
|25
|11
|4
|1 (2.9%)
|0
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|33 (42.9%)
|27
|0
|3
|7 (20.6%)
|1
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|15 (19.5%)
|5
|0
|0
|1 (2.9%)
|1
Bucky Irving took over the backfield and had 25 carries for 152 yards and a score and also caught 3 balls for 33 more yards. Rachaad White is still involved, but Irving's upside is pretty immense in this efficient offense.
As usual, Mike Evans earned targets and high-leverage looks in the offense and went for 118 and a score on a dozen targets. In two post-bye games with Evans back, he has handled nearly half of the air yards and is averaging 93.0 yards per game.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|Mike Evans
|2
|9.0
|6.5
|93.0
|105.5
|28.1%
|48.6%
|Sterling Shepard
|2
|7.0
|4.5
|29.0
|30.0
|21.9%
|13.8%
|Cade Otton
|2
|5.0
|2.5
|25.0
|16.5
|15.6%
|7.6%
|Bucky Irving
|2
|4.5
|4.5
|48.5
|-12.5
|14.1%
|-5.8%
|Jalen McMillan
|2
|2.5
|1.5
|18.0
|26.5
|7.8%
|12.2%
|Rachaad White
|2
|1.0
|1.0
|6.0
|-6.5
|3.1%
|-3.0%
|Trey Palmer
|2
|1.0
|0.5
|9.0
|21.5
|3.1%
|9.9%
Cade Otton's target share has decreased in recent weeks with Evans back, but he had a 20.6% share in Week 13, and he leads in route rate in this split, so I don't think we need to overreact.
Tennessee Titans
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|50 (100.0%)
|39
|0
|0
|7 (20.0%)
|6
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|50 (100.0%)
|39
|0
|1
|8 (22.9%)
|3
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|42 (84.0%)
|35
|0
|0
|4 (11.4%)
|2
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|36 (72.0%)
|28
|8
|0
|6 (17.1%)
|1
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|33 (66.0%)
|28
|0
|0
|6 (17.1%)
|2
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|13 (26.0%)
|11
|1
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|11 (22.0%)
|10
|0
|0
|3 (8.6%)
|1
After a slow start for the Titans (including a fumble by Tony Pollard) in Week 13, they started to move the ball a bit.
We saw a 72.0% snap rate for Pollard even with Tyjae Spears active and Pollard's early fumble. Pollard went for 67 yards on 14 chances.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scored twice, his eighth touchdown in as many games this season.
He's still clearly behind Calvin Ridley in the full, post-bye sample, but since Will Levis' return to the lineup, Westbrook-Ikhine has a 19.6% target share and 64.3 yards per game. Not too bad.
Player
GP
Targets/G
Rec/G
Yards/G
AY/G
Target%
AY%
|Calvin Ridley
|4
|7.0
|4.0
|70.0
|125.0
|25.0%
|45.8%
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|4
|5.5
|2.5
|64.3
|82.8
|19.6%
|30.3%
|Tony Pollard
|4
|4.8
|3.3
|19.0
|1.8
|17.0%
|0.6%
|Tyler Boyd
|4
|3.3
|2.8
|31.5
|21.5
|11.6%
|7.9%
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4
|3.0
|1.8
|32.5
|17.5
|10.7%
|6.4%
|Tyjae Spears
|3
|2.0
|1.7
|4.0
|0.0
|6.9%
|0.0%
|Josh Whyle
|4
|1.3
|0.5
|2.3
|13.8
|4.5%
|5.0%
Washington Commanders
Player
Pos
Snaps
Pass Snaps
Carries
RZ Opps
Targets
Deep Targets
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|60 (77.9%)
|28
|0
|2
|8 (26.7%)
|2
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|50 (64.9%)
|26
|0
|2
|6 (20.0%)
|2
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|40 (51.9%)
|16
|1
|0
|5 (16.7%)
|1
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|35 (45.5%)
|17
|16
|4
|1 (3.3%)
|0
|Noah Brown
|WR
|34 (44.2%)
|16
|0
|0
|4 (13.3%)
|2
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|26 (33.8%)
|12
|0
|1
|3 (10.0%)
|0
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|24 (31.2%)
|7
|0
|0
|1 (3.3%)
|0
Washington's efficiency (plus some turnovers) led to an extremely positive game script and -- potentially -- a lessened workload for Brian Robinson Jr. as a result.
Robinson Jr. ripped off a 40-yard touchdown run early and played just 2 fourth-quarter snaps.
Terry McLaurin saw a 26.7% target share, his best target share since Week 5 (an eight-game span), and scored twice in a game where Noah Brown (rib) left early.
Washington is on bye in Week 14 and could have time to get healthy, but the arrow is up on Robinson Jr. and McLaurin.
