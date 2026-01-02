Blue Jackets vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jackets vs Sabres Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (17-16-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-14-4)

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-110) Sabres (-110) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (51.5%)

Blue Jackets vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Blue Jackets. The Sabres are -265 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +210.

Blue Jackets vs Sabres Over/Under

Blue Jackets versus Sabres on Jan. 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Blue Jackets vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Blue Jackets, Buffalo is the underdog at -110, and Columbus is -110 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!