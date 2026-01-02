NHL
Blue Jackets vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres.
Blue Jackets vs Sabres Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (17-16-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-14-4)
- Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-110)
|Sabres (-110)
|6.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (51.5%)
Blue Jackets vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Blue Jackets. The Sabres are -265 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +210.
Blue Jackets vs Sabres Over/Under
- Blue Jackets versus Sabres on Jan. 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Blue Jackets vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Blue Jackets, Buffalo is the underdog at -110, and Columbus is -110 playing at home.