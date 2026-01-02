Oilers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (20-15-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-12-7)

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-184) Flyers (+152) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (54.9%)

Oilers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+132 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -162.

Oilers vs Flyers Over/Under

Oilers versus Flyers, on Jan. 3, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Oilers vs Flyers Moneyline

Edmonton is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +152 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!