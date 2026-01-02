FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Oilers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (20-15-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-12-7)
  • Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Flyers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-184)Flyers (+152)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Flyers win (54.9%)

Oilers vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+132 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -162.

Oilers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Flyers, on Jan. 3, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Oilers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +152 underdog on the road.

