Lightning vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the San Jose Sharks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Sharks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-17-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-196)
|Sharks (+162)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (69.8%)
Lightning vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -144 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +118.
Lightning vs Sharks Over/Under
- The Lightning-Sharks matchup on Jan. 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Lightning vs Sharks Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Sharks moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -196 favorite, while San Jose is a +162 underdog at home.