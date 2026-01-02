NHL
Devils vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3
NHL action on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Utah Mammoth.
Devils vs Mammoth Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (21-17-2) vs. Utah Mammoth (19-19-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Mammoth Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-128)
|Mammoth (+106)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Devils win (53.5%)
Devils vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Devils are +194 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -245.
Devils vs Mammoth Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Mammoth matchup on Jan. 3, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Devils vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Mammoth, New Jersey is the favorite at -128, and Utah is +106 playing on the road.