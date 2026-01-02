Devils vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

NHL action on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Utah Mammoth.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Mammoth Game Info

New Jersey Devils (21-17-2) vs. Utah Mammoth (19-19-3)

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-128) Mammoth (+106) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (53.5%)

Devils vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Devils are +194 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -245.

Devils vs Mammoth Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Mammoth matchup on Jan. 3, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Devils vs Mammoth Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Mammoth, New Jersey is the favorite at -128, and Utah is +106 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!