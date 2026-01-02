FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Devils vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Devils vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

NHL action on Saturday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Utah Mammoth.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Mammoth Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (21-17-2) vs. Utah Mammoth (19-19-3)
  • Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-128)Mammoth (+106)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Devils win (53.5%)

Devils vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Devils are +194 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -245.

Devils vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Mammoth matchup on Jan. 3, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Devils vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Mammoth, New Jersey is the favorite at -128, and Utah is +106 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup