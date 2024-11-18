Fantasy Football Target Shares, Snap Rates, and Red-Zone Opportunities From Week 11

Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Ray-Ray McCloud WR 55 (98.2%) 35 0 0 6 (19.4%) 1 Drake London WR 42 (75.0%) 30 0 0 7 (22.6%) 4 Kyle Pitts TE 41 (73.2%) 27 0 0 3 (9.7%) 1 Bijan Robinson RB 40 (71.4%) 27 12 1 4 (12.9%) 1 Darnell Mooney WR 32 (57.1%) 21 0 0 4 (12.9%) 2 Ross Dwelley TE 26 (46.4%) 11 0 0 1 (3.2%) 0 Khadarel Hodge WR 25 (44.6%) 14 0 0 2 (6.5%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

With only three red zone plays and six points generated this week, it was a big letdown for the offense.

No player had more than 63 scrimmage yards, but at least the usage was funneled as usual until the starters were pulled.

Bijan Robinson played 40 snaps (71.4%) and had 12 carries and 4 targets for 63 scrimmage yards, and Drake London led the team with 7 targets (4 downfield) for 61 yards.

I don't think we learned much in the way of role changes here, as Robinson, London, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts remain the Big Four in the offense.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Zay Flowers WR 46 (85.2%) 31 0 1 6 (19.4%) 4 Rashod Bateman WR 45 (83.3%) 30 0 0 5 (16.1%) 2 Mark Andrews TE 32 (59.3%) 20 0 0 3 (9.7%) 2 Justice Hill RB 28 (51.9%) 25 2 0 7 (22.6%) 1 Isaiah Likely TE 26 (48.1%) 21 0 0 5 (16.1%) 3 Derrick Henry RB 25 (46.3%) 9 13 2 0 (0.0%) 0 Nelson Agholor WR 21 (38.9%) 14 0 0 1 (3.2%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a negative/neutral game script, we saw Justice Hill lead the backfield in snap rate over Derrick Henry and run over half the routes (57.1%). This is just the first game since Week 2 where Henry played fewer than half the snaps, yet he's yet to hit a 65.0% rate yet this season.

Diontae Johnson's role is still small (6 routes and 2 targets), and we saw minimal production from the pass-catchers other than Isaiah Likely's 75-yard game, but even that came mostly on a splash play for 42.

Rashod Bateman still ran ahead of Johnson, a good sign for his involvement down the stretch as this team vies for playoff seeding.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Dawson Knox TE 59 (83.1%) 34 0 0 6 (15.8%) 2 Khalil Shakir WR 50 (70.4%) 33 0 2 12 (31.6%) 3 Curtis Samuel WR 43 (60.6%) 28 0 2 6 (15.8%) 1 Mack Hollins WR 40 (56.3%) 24 0 0 2 (5.3%) 0 Amari Cooper WR 35 (49.3%) 22 0 0 3 (7.9%) 3 Ty Johnson RB 31 (43.7%) 21 5 1 1 (2.6%) 0 Quintin Morris TE 28 (39.4%) 11 0 0 1 (2.6%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

The offense did its job in Week 11, scoring 30 points and netting a win, but we did see James Cook's snap rate fall to 38.0%, down from a prior low of 46.7% (Week 2). Cook did score twice but also had only 9 of 19 running back carries in an important game.

Without Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox led the team in snap rate (83.1%) and earned 6 targets. Khalil Shakir, though, led the team with a 31.6% target share for 70 scrimmage yards.

Amari Cooper was just a shade under a 50.0% snap rate in his return to the lineup. Cooper has a 17.5% target-per-route rate -- a bit below the WR average (20.0%) -- with the team.

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Cole Kmet TE 66 (97.1%) 34 0 0 3 (9.7%) 1 D.J. Moore WR 65 (95.6%) 34 1 1 7 (22.6%) 0 Keenan Allen WR 62 (91.2%) 33 0 0 8 (25.8%) 3 Rome Odunze WR 56 (82.4%) 31 0 1 10 (32.3%) 4 D'Andre Swift RB 37 (54.4%) 16 14 1 2 (6.5%) 0 Roschon Johnson RB 30 (44.1%) 17 10 4 1 (3.2%) 0

With new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, the team gave only six players a carry or target.

Caleb Williams ran 9 times (4 designed runs) for 70 yards (up from averages of 4.6, 2.0, and 25.6 per game, respectively, entering this week).

D'Andre Swift saw a 54.4% snap rate, down from a minimum of 62.9% in six prior games. Roschon Johnson had a 44.1% snap rate, a season-high for him. Johnson also was involved in the red zone, getting 57.1% of the available red zone opportunities in the offense this week. Swift ran more routes (13 to 9), but this is a situation to monitor and a downgrade for Swift.

Passing usage remains hyper concentrated between Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, and D.J. Moore with Odunze the biggest downfield threat of the three.

Since Allen returned to the lineup in Week 4, all three have managed at least a 20.0% target share.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share D.J. Moore 7 6.4 4 41.9 55.7 23.60% 26.50% Keenan Allen 7 6.4 3.7 36.1 58.4 23.60% 27.80% Rome Odunze 7 5.7 3.6 46.1 72.3 20.90% 34.40% D'Andre Swift 7 3.1 3.1 28.1 -0.9 11.50% -0.40% Cole Kmet 7 2.9 2.4 32.9 19.6 10.50% 9.30% Roschon Johnson 7 1.3 0.9 6.6 0.9 4.70% 0.40% Gerald Everett 7 0.9 0.6 4.3 0.3 3.10% 0.10%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Ja'Marr Chase WR 77 (98.7%) 52 0 5 13 (28.3%) 6 Tee Higgins WR 66 (84.6%) 47 0 3 13 (28.3%) 6 Chase Brown RB 64 (82.1%) 41 22 7 7 (15.2%) 1 Andrei Iosivas WR 52 (66.7%) 30 0 0 3 (6.5%) 2 Mike Gesicki TE 50 (64.1%) 43 0 0 2 (4.3%) 1 Drew Sample TE 47 (60.3%) 26 1 1 2 (4.3%) 0 Jermaine Burton WR 18 (23.1%) 14 0 1 4 (8.7%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Although a late-game comeback bid came up short, we saw the usual names involved in the offense in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football.

Tee Higgins turned 13 targets into 148 yards and a touchdown, and Ja'Marr Chase's 13 looks went for 75 yards and 2 scores. Each had six downfield targets and were involved in the red zone.

Chase Brown didn't find the end zone but totaled 143 scrimmage yards and was third on the team in targets while handling 22 carries and 41.2% of the red zone chances.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Cedric Tillman WR 68 (97.1%) 49 0 1 8 (17.8%) 6 Jerry Jeudy WR 61 (87.1%) 49 0 1 11 (24.4%) 5 David Njoku TE 60 (85.7%) 46 0 0 9 (20.0%) 0 Elijah Moore WR 52 (74.3%) 41 0 0 8 (17.8%) 4 Jerome Ford RB 40 (57.1%) 34 5 0 4 (8.9%) 0 Nick Chubb RB 20 (28.6%) 9 11 0 0 (0.0%) 0 Jordan Akins TE 15 (21.4%) 10 0 2 4 (8.9%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jerry Jeudy went off on a 25.0% target share (11 looks, 5 of which were downfield), and Cedric Tillman also had great usage (8 targets, 6 downfield, 1 red zone, 2 end zone) with much more modest production.

Those two plus Elijah Moore and David Njoku ran ahead of everyone else, which is typical for this team with Jameis Winston under center for three starts.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Jerry Jeudy 3 10.0 6.0 98.0 119.7 22.9% 28.7% Cedric Tillman 3 9.3 5.3 73.7 130.7 21.4% 31.3% David Njoku 3 7.7 6.3 57.0 35.3 17.6% 8.5% Elijah Moore 3 9.7 5.7 59.7 120.0 22.1% 28.8% Jerome Ford 2 3.5 2.5 15.5 -7.5 7.8% -1.8% Nick Chubb 3 1.0 0.3 -1.3 -5.0 2.3% -1.2%

Nick Chubb played only 28.6% of the team's snaps in a negative game script -- though his first-half snap rate was only 29.7%. He ran 11 times for 50 yards and ran 6 routes. Jerome Ford (23 routes) and had 4 targets as the team's receiving back. Chubb's output has been poor since returning (42.3 scrimmage yards per game), and the role took a hit this week.

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Courtland Sutton WR 50 (83.3%) 32 0 3 8 (25.0%) 4 Devaughn Vele WR 41 (68.3%) 25 0 1 5 (15.6%) 2 Adam Trautman TE 37 (61.7%) 19 0 0 1 (3.1%) 0 Javonte Williams RB 32 (53.3%) 20 9 2 5 (15.6%) 0 Nate Adkins TE 28 (46.7%) 10 0 1 1 (3.1%) 0 Troy Franklin WR 26 (43.3%) 18 0 2 2 (6.3%) 0 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 26 (43.3%) 15 0 0 4 (12.5%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Denver decimated Atlanta in Week 11, but we didn't see the running back role change we anticipated. Javonte Williams played a majority of the snaps, and Audric Estime had just a 21.7% snap rate (9.7% in the first half). Williams handled 84.6% of the team's red zone plays, as well.

Courtland Sutton continues to dominate the passing volume since getting blanked in Week 7.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Courtland Sutton 4 9.5 7.0 92.5 115.3 29.5% 47.0% Lil'Jordan Humphrey 4 4.5 3.0 27.0 25.8 14.0% 10.5% Devaughn Vele 4 3.8 3.3 36.0 28.5 11.6% 11.6% Javonte Williams 4 3.8 3.0 21.0 3.5 11.6% 1.4% Troy Franklin 4 2.5 1.3 12.3 35.5 7.8% 14.5% Marvin Mims 4 2.5 2.0 18.5 9.8 7.8% 4.0% Adam Trautman 4 1.8 1.5 30.8 16.3 5.4% 6.6%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Brock Wright TE 62 (81.6%) 25 0 1 1 (3.2%) 0 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 61 (80.3%) 29 1 2 11 (35.5%) 5 Tim Patrick WR 53 (69.7%) 24 0 1 4 (12.9%) 1 Jameson Williams WR 50 (65.8%) 24 1 0 6 (19.4%) 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 31 (40.8%) 16 11 2 1 (3.2%) 0 David Montgomery RB 31 (40.8%) 14 15 6 3 (9.7%) 0 Kalif Raymond WR 24 (31.6%) 8 0 0 2 (6.5%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

There was enough to go around in a 52-point game without Sam LaPorta for this offense in Week 11.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs each had a 40.8% snap rate with Montgomery totaling 95 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns with Gibbs netting 123 from scrimmage and a score of his own.

On the year, Gibbs leads with a 51.0% snap rate. Montgomery’s is 42.6%. Neither have played 63.0% of the snaps in a game yet this season.

Even with a positive script, Amon-Ra St. Brown saw 11 targets for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Jameson Williams made the most of his 6 targets (3 downfield) for 115 and a touchdown on two-thirds of the possible routes.

Brock Wright's snaps shot up without Sam LaPorta, yet the targets weren't there (despite a touchdown).

The pecking order is pretty set in this offense, which is very fantasy friendly.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Tucker Kraft TE 40 (93.0%) 17 0 1 1 (5.9%) 1 Romeo Doubs WR 35 (81.4%) 16 0 0 2 (11.8%) 1 Josh Jacobs RB 34 (79.1%) 13 18 4 5 (29.4%) 0 Christian Watson WR 30 (69.8%) 14 0 0 4 (23.5%) 4 Jayden Reed WR 24 (55.8%) 10 1 2 2 (11.8%) 1 Dontayvion Wicks WR 13 (30.2%) 5 0 0 1 (5.9%) 0 Chris Brooks RB 9 (20.9%) 5 0 0 2 (11.8%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Josh Jacobs saw a 79.1% snap rate this week for 134 scrimmage yards and a good red zone role -- plus a 29.4% target share. Jacobs’ role has been strong all year (a 65.5% snap rate with 102.4 scrimmage yards and a 33.7% red zone opportunity share).

Other than Jacobs, Christian Watson led in targets and downfield targets this week and made the most of his 4 targets (150 yards).

There’s just too much parity overall here with all the pass-catchers healthy. In eight games with Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed all active for at least 20% of the snaps, nobody has better than an 18.7% share (Doubs), and Reed leads the way in yards at 53.3 receiving per game in that split.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Romeo Doubs 8 4.9 3.4 48.8 63.1 18.7% 28.9% Jayden Reed 8 4.4 3.4 53.3 31.9 16.7% 14.6% Christian Watson 8 3.8 2.5 47.9 63.8 14.4% 29.2% Tucker Kraft 8 3.3 2.3 29.4 16.8 12.4% 7.7% Dontayvion Wicks 8 3.0 1.1 11.8 36.8 11.5% 16.8% Josh Jacobs 8 2.8 2.3 17.3 -3.5 10.5% -1.6%

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Jonathan Taylor RB 60 (89.6%) 25 24 4 2 (7.1%) 0 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 59 (88.1%) 29 0 1 8 (28.6%) 5 Alec Pierce WR 54 (80.6%) 27 0 0 4 (14.3%) 3 Josh Downs WR 47 (70.1%) 25 0 1 5 (17.9%) 3 Kylen Granson TE 31 (46.3%) 18 0 0 2 (7.1%) 0 Mo Alie-Cox TE 25 (37.3%) 11 0 0 3 (10.7%) 1 Andrew Ogletree TE 24 (35.8%) 9 0 0 1 (3.6%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a win with Anthony Richardson back under center, nobody cleared 84 scrimmage yards, and Michael Pittman Jr. led in target share outright for the first time since Week 1 (he tied for the team lead in four other games this season).

We've had only three games with Richardson, Pittman, Josh Downs, and Jonathan Taylor active together, and Pittman and Downs lead in targets in that split -- with very different outputs on the opportunity.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Michael Pittman Jr. 3 6.3 3.3 32.7 97.0 24.7% 30.3% Josh Downs 3 6.3 4.0 71.7 64.7 24.7% 20.2% Alec Pierce 3 3.3 1.7 43.0 77.3 13.0% 24.1% Adonai Mitchell 3 2.3 0.7 14.0 41.7 9.1% 13.0% Mo Alie-Cox 3 1.7 0.7 5.7 17.3 6.5% 5.4% Jonathan Taylor 3 1.7 1.0 13.3 -3.3 6.5% -1.0% Kylen Granson 3 1.7 1.0 16.0 8.0 6.5% 2.5%

Since returning in Week 8, Taylor has now played 82.5%, 71.4%, 83.6%, and 89.6% of the team's snaps with scrimmage yard outputs of 117, 59, 122, and 60 in them.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Brian Thomas Jr. WR 44 (93.6%) 29 1 0 7 (25.0%) 4 Evan Engram TE 36 (76.6%) 25 0 0 7 (25.0%) 2 Travis Etienne RB 35 (74.5%) 20 12 0 3 (10.7%) 0 Parker Washington WR 27 (57.4%) 19 0 0 3 (10.7%) 2 Gabriel Davis WR 25 (53.2%) 16 0 0 3 (10.7%) 2 Brenton Strange TE 23 (48.9%) 12 0 0 1 (3.6%) 0 Devin Duvernay WR 14 (29.8%) 12 0 0 2 (7.1%) 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Only Brian Thomas Jr. (86 scrimmage yards) went over 33 yards from scrimmage, and that’s despite Travis Etienne playing a 74.5% snap rate and seeing 12 carries and 3 targets. Etienne tallied 33 yards on them in a game without Tank Bigsby. Etienne did run 58.1% of the team’s routes in a massively negative game script, but the arrow is way down here.

In two games with Mac Jones under center, the team has leaned on Evan Engram and Thomas Jr. heavily, but yardage has been down across the board.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Evan Engram 2 7.5 5.5 34.0 55.0 30.6% 21.4% Brian Thomas Jr. 2 5.0 3.5 47.0 57.0 20.4% 22.2% Gabriel Davis 2 3.5 1.0 11.0 73.5 14.3% 28.6% Brenton Strange 2 2.0 1.5 15.5 4.5 8.2% 1.8% Travis Etienne 2 2.0 2.0 2.5 -3.5 8.2% -1.4% Luke Farrell 2 2.0 1.5 9.5 19.5 8.2% 7.6%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Brock Bowers TE 59 (95.2%) 43 1 2 16 (41.0%) 0 Tre Tucker WR 55 (88.7%) 43 1 0 4 (10.3%) 2 Jakobi Meyers WR 54 (87.1%) 42 1 0 6 (15.4%) 0 Michael Mayer TE 32 (51.6%) 23 0 2 3 (7.7%) 0 DJ Turner WR 27 (43.5%) 22 0 0 3 (7.7%) 0 Ameer Abdullah RB 22 (35.5%) 21 1 1 3 (7.7%) 0 Zamir White RB 21 (33.9%) 12 5 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Isiah Pacheco is expected to be able to return in Week 12. Kareem Hunt has taken over Pacheco's role and has had similar efficiency as Pacheco's small sample.

While targets were dispersed this week, this has been a concentrated offense since DeAndre Hopkins joined the lineup.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Travis Kelce 4 11.0 8.5 65.5 64.5 29.9% 29.2% DeAndre Hopkins 4 5.3 4.3 50.0 51.3 14.3% 23.2% Xavier Worthy 4 4.8 2.3 27.3 60.8 12.9% 27.5% Samaje Perine 4 3.3 2.5 25.0 5.0 8.8% 2.3% Kareem Hunt 4 3.0 2.3 20.0 -5.0 8.2% -2.3% Noah Gray 4 2.8 2.3 16.0 9.5 7.5% 4.3% Justin Watson 4 2.8 2.5 27.0 31.0 7.5% 14.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Brock Bowers TE 59 (95.2%) 43 1 2 16 (41.0%) 0 Tre Tucker WR 55 (88.7%) 43 1 0 4 (10.3%) 2 Jakobi Meyers WR 54 (87.1%) 42 1 0 6 (15.4%) 0 Michael Mayer TE 32 (51.6%) 23 0 2 3 (7.7%) 0 DJ Turner WR 27 (43.5%) 22 0 0 3 (7.7%) 0 Ameer Abdullah RB 22 (35.5%) 21 1 1 3 (7.7%) 0 Zamir White RB 21 (33.9%) 12 5 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Brock Bowers remains a fantasy bright spot in this offense, one without much else going on. Bowers totaled 123 scrimmage yards in a 16-target, 1-carry game. Despite three games with 93-plus yards this season, this was Bowers’ first 100-yard game as a receiver. And he did it without a single target traveling 10-plus yards downfield.

In three games with Jakobi Meyers back, Bowers and Meyers have dominated targets (a 54.1% combined share).

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Brock Bowers 3 9.7 7.7 76.3 47.3 29.6% 26.2% Jakobi Meyers 3 8.0 6.0 61.7 55.0 24.5% 30.4% Tre Tucker 3 4.3 2.3 19.7 48.0 13.3% 26.6% Ameer Abdullah 3 2.7 2.3 13.0 3.0 8.2% 1.7% Alexander Mattison 3 2.7 2.7 26.3 -0.7 8.2% -0.4% DJ Turner 3 2.3 2.3 19.0 12.0 7.1% 6.6%

The backfield here is a three-man committee, thus not relevant in fantasy football outside of deep leagues.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Quentin Johnston WR 51 (81.0%) 32 0 0 8 (25.8%) 7 Josh Palmer WR 47 (74.6%) 30 0 0 4 (12.9%) 4 Ladd McConkey WR 45 (71.4%) 29 0 0 9 (29.0%) 7 J.K. Dobbins RB 45 (71.4%) 30 11 1 1 (3.2%) 0 Will Dissly TE 35 (55.6%) 23 0 0 6 (19.4%) 3 Jalen Reagor WR 13 (20.6%) 10 0 0 1 (3.2%) 1 Gus Edwards RB 11 (17.5%) 3 6 2 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

This passing offense remains fun since their early-season bye in Week 5, and Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston each had 7 downfield targets and target shares of at least 25.8% apiece this week. Will Dissly also remains involved.

In four post-bye games with those three (plus Josh Palmer) active, McConkey is the only one with a top-tier target share in the realm of the full fantasy football landscape.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Ladd McConkey 4 6.5 4.3 72.0 86.5 24.1% 31.7% Will Dissly 4 5.0 3.8 36.3 28.8 18.5% 10.5% Quentin Johnston 4 4.5 2.5 46.5 67.3 16.7% 24.6% Josh Palmer 4 3.3 1.8 37.8 51.0 12.0% 18.7% Simi Fehoko 2 2.5 1.0 22.0 40.0 8.8% 15.1% J.K. Dobbins 4 2.3 2.3 8.5 -3.3 8.3% -1.2% Jalen Reagor 3 1.3 0.3 0.0 10.3 5.2% 3.8%

J.K. Dobbins' snap rate has been 66.7% and 71.4% in two games with Gus Edwards back in the lineup, but he has ceded red zone work to Edwards and Hassan Haskins in recent weeks, including this one, even though Dobbins scored twice.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Kyren Williams RB 41 (80.4%) 22 15 0 0 (0.0%) 0 Demarcus Robinson WR 38 (74.5%) 20 0 0 4 (14.8%) 1 Puka Nacua WR 38 (74.5%) 22 0 2 9 (33.3%) 6 Cooper Kupp WR 36 (70.6%) 21 0 3 10 (37.0%) 3 Colby Parkinson TE 19 (37.3%) 8 0 1 1 (3.7%) 1 Blake Corum RB 10 (19.6%) 5 5 1 1 (3.7%) 0 Tutu Atwell WR 7 (13.7%) 4 0 0 2 (7.4%) 1

Both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were productive on pretty minimal routes, as they combined for a 70.4% target share. This was the first game of the season where Nacua topped a 53.0% snap rate, so if this is what we're going to get with both healthy, let's ride.

Kyren Williams' snap rate had been 85.5%, 90.4%, 89.4%, and 98.5% before scaling back to a still-great 80.4% in Week 11. For as good as his role is (19.6 carries and 2.8 targets per game), he has averaged only 88.6 scrimmage yards per game.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Jonnu Smith TE 52 (81.3%) 35 0 2 8 (22.9%) 3 Jaylen Waddle WR 49 (76.6%) 31 0 0 3 (8.6%) 1 Tyreek Hill WR 49 (76.6%) 30 0 3 8 (22.9%) 2 De'Von Achane RB 40 (62.5%) 23 17 6 4 (11.4%) 0 Julian Hill TE 36 (56.3%) 17 0 0 3 (8.6%) 1 Malik Washington WR 26 (40.6%) 14 1 1 3 (8.6%) 0 Durham Smythe TE 23 (35.9%) 8 0 0 1 (2.9%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

De'Von Achane's snap rate has settled in around the 60.0% mark (57.4%, 57.8%, 68.3%, 69.8%, and 62.5%) with Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright filtering in the last five weeks, and Achane now has 85, 147, 121, 52, and 102 scrimmage yards in that role.

With Tua Tagovailoa back the last four games, we've seen Jonnu Smith shoot up the board in market share with Jaylen Waddle's role scaled down despite a route rate (85.5%) on par with Tyreek Hill's (83.6%).

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Tyreek Hill 4 6.5 5.0 57.3 65.8 20.3% 39.7% De'Von Achane 4 6.3 5.8 38.8 -10.8 19.5% -6.5% Jonnu Smith 4 6.0 4.5 53.0 33.0 18.8% 19.9% Jaylen Waddle 4 4.3 2.8 39.5 43.0 13.3% 26.0% Odell Beckham 4 2.3 1.8 11.3 12.5 7.0% 7.6%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Justin Jefferson WR 66 (98.5%) 34 0 3 8 (26.7%) 2 Josh Oliver TE 39 (58.2%) 20 0 0 3 (10.0%) 1 Jordan Addison WR 39 (58.2%) 22 0 1 8 (26.7%) 6 Aaron Jones RB 37 (55.2%) 15 15 1 1 (3.3%) 0 T.J. Hockenson TE 30 (44.8%) 18 0 0 3 (10.0%) 0 Jalen Nailor WR 29 (43.3%) 17 0 0 2 (6.7%) 1 Cam Akers RB 25 (37.3%) 14 10 2 2 (6.7%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Aaron Jones has now played 53.7% and 55.2% of the team's snaps the last two weeks, and Cam Akers' snaps went up to 37.3% this week after being sub-30% in his first two weeks with the team. Jones led 15-10 in carries, but Akers had more red zone plays go his way, too.

The pass volume was concentrated on Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and Addison scored on just 3 catches -- but had 127 air yards and 6 of 11 downfield targets.

T.J. Hockenson has played 45.1%, 46.3%, and 44.8% of the team's snaps since returning. In that three-game span, he and Addison trail Jefferson's 26.0% target share.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Justin Jefferson 3 8.7 6.0 88.7 93.0 26.0% 31.5% Jordan Addison 3 6.0 3.3 42.7 77.0 18.0% 26.1% T.J. Hockenson 3 5.3 4.3 37.3 42.3 16.0% 14.4% Josh Oliver 3 4.7 4.0 48.0 39.3 14.0% 13.3% Aaron Jones 3 2.7 2.3 11.7 1.3 8.0% 0.5% Jalen Nailor 3 2.0 0.7 6.0 27.3 6.0% 9.3% Cam Akers 3 1.7 1.7 9.0 -1.7 5.0% -0.6%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Kayshon Boutte WR 70 (95.9%) 42 0 0 6 (16.2%) 1 Hunter Henry TE 64 (87.7%) 40 0 2 9 (24.3%) 1 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 55 (75.3%) 34 20 7 4 (10.8%) 0 Demario Douglas WR 42 (57.5%) 27 0 0 7 (18.9%) 2 Austin Hooper TE 37 (50.7%) 22 0 0 4 (10.8%) 0 Kendrick Bourne WR 35 (47.9%) 21 0 1 5 (13.5%) 1 Antonio Gibson RB 13 (17.8%) 7 4 0 1 (2.7%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rhamondre Stevenson has a firm grasp on the majority of the backfield work here and has had snap rates of 79.4%, 72.3%, 72.1%, and 75.3% the last four games. In that stretch, he's seen 17.5 carries and 3.3 targets per game -- for 71.3 scrimmage yards -- but also has a 46.9% red zone opportunity share.

Targets were relatively dispersed this week, and no pass-catcher has averaged more than Hunter Henry's 44.6 receiving yards per game in this offense.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Foster Moreau TE 49 (84.5%) 25 0 0 4 (14.3%) 3 Alvin Kamara RB 43 (74.1%) 22 16 4 4 (14.3%) 0 Kevin Austin Jr. WR 39 (67.2%) 19 0 0 2 (7.1%) 1 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 38 (65.5%) 26 0 0 4 (14.3%) 2 Juwan Johnson TE 33 (56.9%) 15 0 1 3 (10.7%) 1 Taysom Hill TE 32 (55.2%) 20 7 4 10 (35.7%) 0 Jordan Mims RB 10 (17.2%) 5 2 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Taysom Hill went bonkers in Week 11: 188 scrimmage yards on 7 carries and 10 targets on a 55.2% snap rate, a season-high snap rate for Hill.

Both Hill and Alvin Kamara had 4 red zone chances, but Kamara didn't score (though he had 89 scrimmage yards). Kamara's snap rate was still high, yet he again has a thorn in his side near the goal line in the form of Hill.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling scored again but had only 4 targets (2 downfield), but he did lead in pass snaps among WRs in a possible role change. He'll still need to earn more targets to be fantasy relevant.

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Garrett Wilson WR 51 (100.0%) 31 0 0 8 (27.6%) 3 Davante Adams WR 49 (96.1%) 31 0 0 7 (24.1%) 0 Tyler Conklin TE 48 (94.1%) 31 1 0 2 (6.9%) 0 Breece Hall RB 44 (86.3%) 27 16 1 7 (24.1%) 0 Xavier Gipson WR 28 (54.9%) 20 0 0 1 (3.4%) 1 Jeremy Ruckert TE 15 (29.4%) 6 0 0 2 (6.9%) 0 Malachi Corley WR 12 (23.5%) 7 0 0 1 (3.4%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Aaron Rodgers is still yet to have a 300-yard game this season and has been under 250 yards in four straight and under 200 in two straight.

In two games without Mike Williams, Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson have combined for a 54.8% target share. However, nobody is averaging more than 51.5 yards per game in the split.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Davante Adams 2 10.0 6.0 51.5 47.5 32.3% 29.1% Garrett Wilson 2 7.0 4.5 29.5 54.0 22.6% 33.0% Breece Hall 2 5.5 5.5 37.0 2.0 17.7% 1.2% Tyler Conklin 2 2.0 1.0 7.5 10.5 6.5% 6.4% Jeremy Ruckert 2 2.0 1.5 11.5 7.0 6.5% 4.3% Malachi Corley 2 1.5 1.0 6.0 11.0 4.8% 6.7%

In addition to a 17.7% target share in this offense recently, Breece Hall is averaging 13.0 carries and 65.0 yards on the ground for 102.0 scrimmage yards per game. He's had an 81.8% snap rate or better in both games without Williams.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets A.J. Brown WR 68 (97.1%) 29 0 1 8 (32.0%) 3 DeVonta Smith WR 62 (88.6%) 29 0 1 6 (24.0%) 2 Dallas Goedert TE 62 (88.6%) 25 0 1 5 (20.0%) 1 Saquon Barkley RB 57 (81.4%) 25 26 3 3 (12.0%) 0 Jahan Dotson WR 29 (41.4%) 17 0 0 2 (8.0%) 0 Kenneth Gainwell RB 13 (18.6%) 5 4 1 1 (4.0%) 0

Saquon Barkley showed out on Thursday Night Football, playing an 81.4% snap rate and totaling 29 opportunities for 198 scrimmage yards. His touchdown equity remains lower than we'd like it, given the presence of Jalen Hurts on the goal line.

A.J. Brown earned a high target share (as usual) in a lower-volume game for the Eagles, which has been pretty typical of late. He, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert are the clear top-three in the offense whenever healthy.

In three games with those three all active for relevant snaps, they -- and Barkley -- are the only players with target shares better than 5.5%.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share A.J. Brown 3 8.3 5.0 97.7 102.0 0.3 49.7% DeVonta Smith 3 5.7 4.3 42.3 49.0 0.2 23.9% Dallas Goedert 3 4.3 3.7 39.0 22.0 0.2 10.7% Saquon Barkley 3 2 1.7 29.0 6.7 0.1 3.2% Jahan Dotson 3 1.3 0.7 11.7 8.7 0.1 4.2%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets George Pickens WR 65 (87.8%) 40 0 2 12 (37.5%) 4 Darnell Washington TE 43 (58.1%) 18 0 1 4 (12.5%) 2 Najee Harris RB 43 (58.1%) 22 18 4 5 (15.6%) 0 Van Jefferson WR 42 (56.8%) 21 0 1 1 (3.1%) 0 Pat Freiermuth TE 42 (56.8%) 28 0 1 2 (6.3%) 0 Calvin Austin III WR 25 (33.8%) 21 0 0 2 (6.3%) 1 Jaylen Warren RB 25 (33.8%) 13 9 0 4 (12.5%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Mike Williams ran 14 routes but didn't get a target in Week 11. Instead, George Pickens saw 12 in another WR1 showing in the offense with other pass-catchers all filtering in as afterthoughts -- including Pat Freiermuth.

With Russell Wilson under center for four games, only Pickens' 30.3% target share is better than 14.7%.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share George Pickens 4 8.3 5.5 91.3 113.0 0.3 51.2% Calvin Austin III 4 4 1.8 27.3 35.8 0.1 16.2% Darnell Washington 4 3 2.0 28.3 13.0 0.1 5.9% Jaylen Warren 4 3 2.5 21.0 4.3 0.1 1.9% Van Jefferson 4 2.8 1.5 19.3 33.3 0.1 15.1% Najee Harris 4 2.5 1.8 11.8 -2.3 9.2% -1.0% Pat Freiermuth 4 2.5 2.3 25.3 11.0 9.2% 5.0%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Eric Saubert TE 55 (96.5%) 28 0 0 1 (3.6%) 0 Jauan Jennings WR 54 (94.7%) 29 0 2 11 (39.3%) 3 Christian McCaffrey RB 53 (93.0%) 29 19 4 5 (17.9%) 0 Deebo Samuel WR 49 (86.0%) 27 1 2 7 (25.0%) 2 Ricky Pearsall WR 32 (56.1%) 18 0 0 2 (7.1%) 1 Kyle Juszczyk RB 22 (38.6%) 13 0 0 2 (7.1%) 0 Jordan Mason RB 2 (3.5%) 0 2 1 0 (0.0%) 0

Christian McCaffrey has returned to 88.5% and 93.0% snap rates in his two games while averaging 106.5 scrimmage yards on 16.0 carries and 6.0 targets per game. His red zone opportunity share is 31.6%, though he has not yet scored.

In a game with George Kittle sidelined, Jauan Jennings received WR1 treatment (39.3% target share for 91 yards).

Though Deebo Samuel played his typical snap rate, he amassed 21 scrimmage yards. He has only two 100-yard games this season (100 in Week 2 and 117 in Week 6).

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets D.K. Metcalf WR 53 (89.8%) 34 0 0 9 (29.0%) 4 AJ Barner TE 50 (84.7%) 33 0 0 4 (12.9%) 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 49 (83.1%) 33 1 0 11 (35.5%) 4 Tyler Lockett WR 46 (78.0%) 35 0 0 3 (9.7%) 1 Kenneth Walker III RB 44 (74.6%) 25 14 2 2 (6.5%) 0 Zach Charbonnet RB 18 (30.5%) 11 4 0 2 (6.5%) 0

Even with D.K. Metcalf back, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was very involved in the offense and led in targets and yards -- and he had as many downfield targets (four) as Metcalf. We've seen him leapfrog Tyler Lockett before and not have it stick, but for now, the arrow is up.

Kenneth Walker III's snaps dipped in Weeks 7 and 8 for various reasons, but his numbers have been 75.7% and 74.6% the last two weeks.

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Calvin Ridley WR 48 (87.3%) 34 0 0 6 (20.7%) 5 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 47 (85.5%) 30 0 0 6 (20.7%) 4 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 39 (70.9%) 27 0 0 4 (13.8%) 0 Tony Pollard RB 35 (63.6%) 18 9 1 4 (13.8%) 0 Nick Vannett TE 34 (61.8%) 17 0 0 1 (3.4%) 0 Tyler Boyd WR 32 (58.2%) 27 0 0 3 (10.3%) 1 Tyjae Spears RB 24 (43.6%) 18 3 0 3 (10.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scored on a 98-yard pass play and has a touchdown in five of six games since returning to the lineup. However, this was the first game he's had with more than 50 yards, and his other 5 targets led to 19 yards. Calvin Ridley remains the lone pass-catcher in the offense we can look to for fantasy potential in standard-sized fantasy formats.

Though the running back split skewed a little more toward Tony Pollard this week, this is nearly a 50/50 committee and one to avoid.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Routes Rush Attempts Red Zone Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Zach Ertz TE 50 (79.4%) 29 0 2 7 (21.9%) 1 Noah Brown WR 49 (77.8%) 24 0 1 4 (12.5%) 3 Terry McLaurin WR 46 (73.0%) 22 0 0 2 (6.3%) 1 Brian Robinson RB 34 (54.0%) 10 16 2 1 (3.1%) 0 Austin Ekeler RB 33 (52.4%) 15 2 0 9 (28.1%) 0 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 26 (41.3%) 13 0 1 2 (6.3%) 1 Dyami Brown WR 23 (36.5%) 14 0 0 2 (6.3%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Brian Robinson returned to the lineup to a majority snap rate. Robinson handled the bulk of carries, though red zone usage was diversified, and Austin Ekeler remained very involved as a pass-catcher. Both can be relevant within an offense this good, yet this does look like a bit of a role downgrade for Robinson for now.

It was a disappointing game for Terry McLaurin, part of an up-and-down season for him. McLaurin has had 98, 125, 19, 113, and 10 yards over his last five games.

In six games since Noah Brown’s return to the lineup, McLaurin hasn’t been targeted quite like a WR1. Zach Ertz actually leads in volume.

Player Targets Per Game Rec Per Game Yards Per Game Air Yards Per Game Target Share AY Share Zach Ertz 6 6.2 4.3 44.7 42.2 0.2 18.4% Noah Brown 6 5.3 2.8 40.7 69.8 0.2 30.5% Terry McLaurin 6 5.3 4.2 69.7 74.3 0.2 32.5% Austin Ekeler 6 4.2 3.3 32.2 -4.3 0.1 -1.9% Olamide Zaccheaus 6 3.2 2.0 19.7 21.0 0.1 9.2% Dyami Brown 6 1.8 1.2 9.2 10.8 6.3% 4.7% Luke McCaffrey 6 1.2 0.5 6.0 13.8 4.0% 6.0%

