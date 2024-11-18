Fantasy Football Target Shares, Snap Rates, and Red-Zone Opportunities From Week 11
Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.
And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.
So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).
Players without a carry or target will be omitted from the data.
Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.
Arizona Cardinals
Bye Week
Atlanta Falcons
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|55 (98.2%)
|35
|0
|0
|6 (19.4%)
|1
|Drake London
|WR
|42 (75.0%)
|30
|0
|0
|7 (22.6%)
|4
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|41 (73.2%)
|27
|0
|0
|3 (9.7%)
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|40 (71.4%)
|27
|12
|1
|4 (12.9%)
|1
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|32 (57.1%)
|21
|0
|0
|4 (12.9%)
|2
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|26 (46.4%)
|11
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|0
|Khadarel Hodge
|WR
|25 (44.6%)
|14
|0
|0
|2 (6.5%)
|0
With only three red zone plays and six points generated this week, it was a big letdown for the offense.
No player had more than 63 scrimmage yards, but at least the usage was funneled as usual until the starters were pulled.
Bijan Robinson played 40 snaps (71.4%) and had 12 carries and 4 targets for 63 scrimmage yards, and Drake London led the team with 7 targets (4 downfield) for 61 yards.
I don't think we learned much in the way of role changes here, as Robinson, London, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts remain the Big Four in the offense.
Baltimore Ravens
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|46 (85.2%)
|31
|0
|1
|6 (19.4%)
|4
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|45 (83.3%)
|30
|0
|0
|5 (16.1%)
|2
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|32 (59.3%)
|20
|0
|0
|3 (9.7%)
|2
|Justice Hill
|RB
|28 (51.9%)
|25
|2
|0
|7 (22.6%)
|1
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|26 (48.1%)
|21
|0
|0
|5 (16.1%)
|3
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|25 (46.3%)
|9
|13
|2
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|21 (38.9%)
|14
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|0
In a negative/neutral game script, we saw Justice Hill lead the backfield in snap rate over Derrick Henry and run over half the routes (57.1%). This is just the first game since Week 2 where Henry played fewer than half the snaps, yet he's yet to hit a 65.0% rate yet this season.
Diontae Johnson's role is still small (6 routes and 2 targets), and we saw minimal production from the pass-catchers other than Isaiah Likely's 75-yard game, but even that came mostly on a splash play for 42.
Rashod Bateman still ran ahead of Johnson, a good sign for his involvement down the stretch as this team vies for playoff seeding.
Buffalo Bills
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|59 (83.1%)
|34
|0
|0
|6 (15.8%)
|2
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|50 (70.4%)
|33
|0
|2
|12 (31.6%)
|3
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|43 (60.6%)
|28
|0
|2
|6 (15.8%)
|1
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|40 (56.3%)
|24
|0
|0
|2 (5.3%)
|0
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|35 (49.3%)
|22
|0
|0
|3 (7.9%)
|3
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|31 (43.7%)
|21
|5
|1
|1 (2.6%)
|0
|Quintin Morris
|TE
|28 (39.4%)
|11
|0
|0
|1 (2.6%)
|1
The offense did its job in Week 11, scoring 30 points and netting a win, but we did see James Cook's snap rate fall to 38.0%, down from a prior low of 46.7% (Week 2). Cook did score twice but also had only 9 of 19 running back carries in an important game.
Without Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox led the team in snap rate (83.1%) and earned 6 targets. Khalil Shakir, though, led the team with a 31.6% target share for 70 scrimmage yards.
Amari Cooper was just a shade under a 50.0% snap rate in his return to the lineup. Cooper has a 17.5% target-per-route rate -- a bit below the WR average (20.0%) -- with the team.
Carolina Panthers
Bye Week
Chicago Bears
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|66 (97.1%)
|34
|0
|0
|3 (9.7%)
|1
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|65 (95.6%)
|34
|1
|1
|7 (22.6%)
|0
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|62 (91.2%)
|33
|0
|0
|8 (25.8%)
|3
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|56 (82.4%)
|31
|0
|1
|10 (32.3%)
|4
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|37 (54.4%)
|16
|14
|1
|2 (6.5%)
|0
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|30 (44.1%)
|17
|10
|4
|1 (3.2%)
|0
With new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, the team gave only six players a carry or target.
Caleb Williams ran 9 times (4 designed runs) for 70 yards (up from averages of 4.6, 2.0, and 25.6 per game, respectively, entering this week).
D'Andre Swift saw a 54.4% snap rate, down from a minimum of 62.9% in six prior games. Roschon Johnson had a 44.1% snap rate, a season-high for him. Johnson also was involved in the red zone, getting 57.1% of the available red zone opportunities in the offense this week. Swift ran more routes (13 to 9), but this is a situation to monitor and a downgrade for Swift.
Passing usage remains hyper concentrated between Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, and D.J. Moore with Odunze the biggest downfield threat of the three.
Since Allen returned to the lineup in Week 4, all three have managed at least a 20.0% target share.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|D.J. Moore
|7
|6.4
|4
|41.9
|55.7
|23.60%
|26.50%
|Keenan Allen
|7
|6.4
|3.7
|36.1
|58.4
|23.60%
|27.80%
|Rome Odunze
|7
|5.7
|3.6
|46.1
|72.3
|20.90%
|34.40%
|D'Andre Swift
|7
|3.1
|3.1
|28.1
|-0.9
|11.50%
|-0.40%
|Cole Kmet
|7
|2.9
|2.4
|32.9
|19.6
|10.50%
|9.30%
|Roschon Johnson
|7
|1.3
|0.9
|6.6
|0.9
|4.70%
|0.40%
|Gerald Everett
|7
|0.9
|0.6
|4.3
|0.3
|3.10%
|0.10%
Cincinnati Bengals
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|77 (98.7%)
|52
|0
|5
|13 (28.3%)
|6
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|66 (84.6%)
|47
|0
|3
|13 (28.3%)
|6
|Chase Brown
|RB
|64 (82.1%)
|41
|22
|7
|7 (15.2%)
|1
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|52 (66.7%)
|30
|0
|0
|3 (6.5%)
|2
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|50 (64.1%)
|43
|0
|0
|2 (4.3%)
|1
|Drew Sample
|TE
|47 (60.3%)
|26
|1
|1
|2 (4.3%)
|0
|Jermaine Burton
|WR
|18 (23.1%)
|14
|0
|1
|4 (8.7%)
|1
Although a late-game comeback bid came up short, we saw the usual names involved in the offense in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football.
Tee Higgins turned 13 targets into 148 yards and a touchdown, and Ja'Marr Chase's 13 looks went for 75 yards and 2 scores. Each had six downfield targets and were involved in the red zone.
Chase Brown didn't find the end zone but totaled 143 scrimmage yards and was third on the team in targets while handling 22 carries and 41.2% of the red zone chances.
Cleveland Browns
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|68 (97.1%)
|49
|0
|1
|8 (17.8%)
|6
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|61 (87.1%)
|49
|0
|1
|11 (24.4%)
|5
|David Njoku
|TE
|60 (85.7%)
|46
|0
|0
|9 (20.0%)
|0
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|52 (74.3%)
|41
|0
|0
|8 (17.8%)
|4
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|40 (57.1%)
|34
|5
|0
|4 (8.9%)
|0
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|20 (28.6%)
|9
|11
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|15 (21.4%)
|10
|0
|2
|4 (8.9%)
|1
Jerry Jeudy went off on a 25.0% target share (11 looks, 5 of which were downfield), and Cedric Tillman also had great usage (8 targets, 6 downfield, 1 red zone, 2 end zone) with much more modest production.
Those two plus Elijah Moore and David Njoku ran ahead of everyone else, which is typical for this team with Jameis Winston under center for three starts.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Jerry Jeudy
|3
|10.0
|6.0
|98.0
|119.7
|22.9%
|28.7%
|Cedric Tillman
|3
|9.3
|5.3
|73.7
|130.7
|21.4%
|31.3%
|David Njoku
|3
|7.7
|6.3
|57.0
|35.3
|17.6%
|8.5%
|Elijah Moore
|3
|9.7
|5.7
|59.7
|120.0
|22.1%
|28.8%
|Jerome Ford
|2
|3.5
|2.5
|15.5
|-7.5
|7.8%
|-1.8%
|Nick Chubb
|3
|1.0
|0.3
|-1.3
|-5.0
|2.3%
|-1.2%
Nick Chubb played only 28.6% of the team's snaps in a negative game script -- though his first-half snap rate was only 29.7%. He ran 11 times for 50 yards and ran 6 routes. Jerome Ford (23 routes) and had 4 targets as the team's receiving back. Chubb's output has been poor since returning (42.3 scrimmage yards per game), and the role took a hit this week.
Dallas Cowboys
To be updated after Monday Night Football.
Denver Broncos
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|50 (83.3%)
|32
|0
|3
|8 (25.0%)
|4
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|41 (68.3%)
|25
|0
|1
|5 (15.6%)
|2
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|37 (61.7%)
|19
|0
|0
|1 (3.1%)
|0
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|32 (53.3%)
|20
|9
|2
|5 (15.6%)
|0
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|28 (46.7%)
|10
|0
|1
|1 (3.1%)
|0
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|26 (43.3%)
|18
|0
|2
|2 (6.3%)
|0
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|26 (43.3%)
|15
|0
|0
|4 (12.5%)
|1
Denver decimated Atlanta in Week 11, but we didn't see the running back role change we anticipated. Javonte Williams played a majority of the snaps, and Audric Estime had just a 21.7% snap rate (9.7% in the first half). Williams handled 84.6% of the team's red zone plays, as well.
Courtland Sutton continues to dominate the passing volume since getting blanked in Week 7.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Courtland Sutton
|4
|9.5
|7.0
|92.5
|115.3
|29.5%
|47.0%
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|4
|4.5
|3.0
|27.0
|25.8
|14.0%
|10.5%
|Devaughn Vele
|4
|3.8
|3.3
|36.0
|28.5
|11.6%
|11.6%
|Javonte Williams
|4
|3.8
|3.0
|21.0
|3.5
|11.6%
|1.4%
|Troy Franklin
|4
|2.5
|1.3
|12.3
|35.5
|7.8%
|14.5%
|Marvin Mims
|4
|2.5
|2.0
|18.5
|9.8
|7.8%
|4.0%
|Adam Trautman
|4
|1.8
|1.5
|30.8
|16.3
|5.4%
|6.6%
Detroit Lions
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Brock Wright
|TE
|62 (81.6%)
|25
|0
|1
|1 (3.2%)
|0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|61 (80.3%)
|29
|1
|2
|11 (35.5%)
|5
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|53 (69.7%)
|24
|0
|1
|4 (12.9%)
|1
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|50 (65.8%)
|24
|1
|0
|6 (19.4%)
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|31 (40.8%)
|16
|11
|2
|1 (3.2%)
|0
|David Montgomery
|RB
|31 (40.8%)
|14
|15
|6
|3 (9.7%)
|0
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|24 (31.6%)
|8
|0
|0
|2 (6.5%)
|1
There was enough to go around in a 52-point game without Sam LaPorta for this offense in Week 11.
David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs each had a 40.8% snap rate with Montgomery totaling 95 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns with Gibbs netting 123 from scrimmage and a score of his own.
On the year, Gibbs leads with a 51.0% snap rate. Montgomery’s is 42.6%. Neither have played 63.0% of the snaps in a game yet this season.
Even with a positive script, Amon-Ra St. Brown saw 11 targets for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Jameson Williams made the most of his 6 targets (3 downfield) for 115 and a touchdown on two-thirds of the possible routes.
Brock Wright's snaps shot up without Sam LaPorta, yet the targets weren't there (despite a touchdown).
The pecking order is pretty set in this offense, which is very fantasy friendly.
Green Bay Packers
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|40 (93.0%)
|17
|0
|1
|1 (5.9%)
|1
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|35 (81.4%)
|16
|0
|0
|2 (11.8%)
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|34 (79.1%)
|13
|18
|4
|5 (29.4%)
|0
|Christian Watson
|WR
|30 (69.8%)
|14
|0
|0
|4 (23.5%)
|4
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|24 (55.8%)
|10
|1
|2
|2 (11.8%)
|1
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|13 (30.2%)
|5
|0
|0
|1 (5.9%)
|0
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|9 (20.9%)
|5
|0
|0
|2 (11.8%)
|0
Josh Jacobs saw a 79.1% snap rate this week for 134 scrimmage yards and a good red zone role -- plus a 29.4% target share. Jacobs’ role has been strong all year (a 65.5% snap rate with 102.4 scrimmage yards and a 33.7% red zone opportunity share).
Other than Jacobs, Christian Watson led in targets and downfield targets this week and made the most of his 4 targets (150 yards).
There’s just too much parity overall here with all the pass-catchers healthy. In eight games with Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed all active for at least 20% of the snaps, nobody has better than an 18.7% share (Doubs), and Reed leads the way in yards at 53.3 receiving per game in that split.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Romeo Doubs
|8
|4.9
|3.4
|48.8
|63.1
|18.7%
|28.9%
|Jayden Reed
|8
|4.4
|3.4
|53.3
|31.9
|16.7%
|14.6%
|Christian Watson
|8
|3.8
|2.5
|47.9
|63.8
|14.4%
|29.2%
|Tucker Kraft
|8
|3.3
|2.3
|29.4
|16.8
|12.4%
|7.7%
|Dontayvion Wicks
|8
|3.0
|1.1
|11.8
|36.8
|11.5%
|16.8%
|Josh Jacobs
|8
|2.8
|2.3
|17.3
|-3.5
|10.5%
|-1.6%
Houston Texans
To be updated after Monday Night Football.
Indianapolis Colts
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|60 (89.6%)
|25
|24
|4
|2 (7.1%)
|0
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|59 (88.1%)
|29
|0
|1
|8 (28.6%)
|5
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|54 (80.6%)
|27
|0
|0
|4 (14.3%)
|3
|Josh Downs
|WR
|47 (70.1%)
|25
|0
|1
|5 (17.9%)
|3
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|31 (46.3%)
|18
|0
|0
|2 (7.1%)
|0
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|25 (37.3%)
|11
|0
|0
|3 (10.7%)
|1
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|24 (35.8%)
|9
|0
|0
|1 (3.6%)
|0
In a win with Anthony Richardson back under center, nobody cleared 84 scrimmage yards, and Michael Pittman Jr. led in target share outright for the first time since Week 1 (he tied for the team lead in four other games this season).
We've had only three games with Richardson, Pittman, Josh Downs, and Jonathan Taylor active together, and Pittman and Downs lead in targets in that split -- with very different outputs on the opportunity.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|3
|6.3
|3.3
|32.7
|97.0
|24.7%
|30.3%
|Josh Downs
|3
|6.3
|4.0
|71.7
|64.7
|24.7%
|20.2%
|Alec Pierce
|3
|3.3
|1.7
|43.0
|77.3
|13.0%
|24.1%
|Adonai Mitchell
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|14.0
|41.7
|9.1%
|13.0%
|Mo Alie-Cox
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|5.7
|17.3
|6.5%
|5.4%
|Jonathan Taylor
|3
|1.7
|1.0
|13.3
|-3.3
|6.5%
|-1.0%
|Kylen Granson
|3
|1.7
|1.0
|16.0
|8.0
|6.5%
|2.5%
Since returning in Week 8, Taylor has now played 82.5%, 71.4%, 83.6%, and 89.6% of the team's snaps with scrimmage yard outputs of 117, 59, 122, and 60 in them.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|44 (93.6%)
|29
|1
|0
|7 (25.0%)
|4
|Evan Engram
|TE
|36 (76.6%)
|25
|0
|0
|7 (25.0%)
|2
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|35 (74.5%)
|20
|12
|0
|3 (10.7%)
|0
|Parker Washington
|WR
|27 (57.4%)
|19
|0
|0
|3 (10.7%)
|2
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|25 (53.2%)
|16
|0
|0
|3 (10.7%)
|2
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|23 (48.9%)
|12
|0
|0
|1 (3.6%)
|0
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|14 (29.8%)
|12
|0
|0
|2 (7.1%)
|2
Only Brian Thomas Jr. (86 scrimmage yards) went over 33 yards from scrimmage, and that’s despite Travis Etienne playing a 74.5% snap rate and seeing 12 carries and 3 targets. Etienne tallied 33 yards on them in a game without Tank Bigsby. Etienne did run 58.1% of the team’s routes in a massively negative game script, but the arrow is way down here.
In two games with Mac Jones under center, the team has leaned on Evan Engram and Thomas Jr. heavily, but yardage has been down across the board.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Evan Engram
|2
|7.5
|5.5
|34.0
|55.0
|30.6%
|21.4%
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|2
|5.0
|3.5
|47.0
|57.0
|20.4%
|22.2%
|Gabriel Davis
|2
|3.5
|1.0
|11.0
|73.5
|14.3%
|28.6%
|Brenton Strange
|2
|2.0
|1.5
|15.5
|4.5
|8.2%
|1.8%
|Travis Etienne
|2
|2.0
|2.0
|2.5
|-3.5
|8.2%
|-1.4%
|Luke Farrell
|2
|2.0
|1.5
|9.5
|19.5
|8.2%
|7.6%
Kansas City Chiefs
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|59 (95.2%)
|43
|1
|2
|16 (41.0%)
|0
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|55 (88.7%)
|43
|1
|0
|4 (10.3%)
|2
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|54 (87.1%)
|42
|1
|0
|6 (15.4%)
|0
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|32 (51.6%)
|23
|0
|2
|3 (7.7%)
|0
|DJ Turner
|WR
|27 (43.5%)
|22
|0
|0
|3 (7.7%)
|0
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|22 (35.5%)
|21
|1
|1
|3 (7.7%)
|0
|Zamir White
|RB
|21 (33.9%)
|12
|5
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Isiah Pacheco is expected to be able to return in Week 12. Kareem Hunt has taken over Pacheco's role and has had similar efficiency as Pacheco's small sample.
While targets were dispersed this week, this has been a concentrated offense since DeAndre Hopkins joined the lineup.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Travis Kelce
|4
|11.0
|8.5
|65.5
|64.5
|29.9%
|29.2%
|DeAndre Hopkins
|4
|5.3
|4.3
|50.0
|51.3
|14.3%
|23.2%
|Xavier Worthy
|4
|4.8
|2.3
|27.3
|60.8
|12.9%
|27.5%
|Samaje Perine
|4
|3.3
|2.5
|25.0
|5.0
|8.8%
|2.3%
|Kareem Hunt
|4
|3.0
|2.3
|20.0
|-5.0
|8.2%
|-2.3%
|Noah Gray
|4
|2.8
|2.3
|16.0
|9.5
|7.5%
|4.3%
|Justin Watson
|4
|2.8
|2.5
|27.0
|31.0
|7.5%
|14.0%
Las Vegas Raiders
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|59 (95.2%)
|43
|1
|2
|16 (41.0%)
|0
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|55 (88.7%)
|43
|1
|0
|4 (10.3%)
|2
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|54 (87.1%)
|42
|1
|0
|6 (15.4%)
|0
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|32 (51.6%)
|23
|0
|2
|3 (7.7%)
|0
|DJ Turner
|WR
|27 (43.5%)
|22
|0
|0
|3 (7.7%)
|0
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|22 (35.5%)
|21
|1
|1
|3 (7.7%)
|0
|Zamir White
|RB
|21 (33.9%)
|12
|5
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Brock Bowers remains a fantasy bright spot in this offense, one without much else going on. Bowers totaled 123 scrimmage yards in a 16-target, 1-carry game. Despite three games with 93-plus yards this season, this was Bowers’ first 100-yard game as a receiver. And he did it without a single target traveling 10-plus yards downfield.
In three games with Jakobi Meyers back, Bowers and Meyers have dominated targets (a 54.1% combined share).
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Brock Bowers
|3
|9.7
|7.7
|76.3
|47.3
|29.6%
|26.2%
|Jakobi Meyers
|3
|8.0
|6.0
|61.7
|55.0
|24.5%
|30.4%
|Tre Tucker
|3
|4.3
|2.3
|19.7
|48.0
|13.3%
|26.6%
|Ameer Abdullah
|3
|2.7
|2.3
|13.0
|3.0
|8.2%
|1.7%
|Alexander Mattison
|3
|2.7
|2.7
|26.3
|-0.7
|8.2%
|-0.4%
|DJ Turner
|3
|2.3
|2.3
|19.0
|12.0
|7.1%
|6.6%
The backfield here is a three-man committee, thus not relevant in fantasy football outside of deep leagues.
Los Angeles Chargers
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|51 (81.0%)
|32
|0
|0
|8 (25.8%)
|7
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|47 (74.6%)
|30
|0
|0
|4 (12.9%)
|4
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|45 (71.4%)
|29
|0
|0
|9 (29.0%)
|7
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|45 (71.4%)
|30
|11
|1
|1 (3.2%)
|0
|Will Dissly
|TE
|35 (55.6%)
|23
|0
|0
|6 (19.4%)
|3
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|13 (20.6%)
|10
|0
|0
|1 (3.2%)
|1
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|11 (17.5%)
|3
|6
|2
|0 (0.0%)
|0
This passing offense remains fun since their early-season bye in Week 5, and Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston each had 7 downfield targets and target shares of at least 25.8% apiece this week. Will Dissly also remains involved.
In four post-bye games with those three (plus Josh Palmer) active, McConkey is the only one with a top-tier target share in the realm of the full fantasy football landscape.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Ladd McConkey
|4
|6.5
|4.3
|72.0
|86.5
|24.1%
|31.7%
|Will Dissly
|4
|5.0
|3.8
|36.3
|28.8
|18.5%
|10.5%
|Quentin Johnston
|4
|4.5
|2.5
|46.5
|67.3
|16.7%
|24.6%
|Josh Palmer
|4
|3.3
|1.8
|37.8
|51.0
|12.0%
|18.7%
|Simi Fehoko
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|22.0
|40.0
|8.8%
|15.1%
|J.K. Dobbins
|4
|2.3
|2.3
|8.5
|-3.3
|8.3%
|-1.2%
|Jalen Reagor
|3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|10.3
|5.2%
|3.8%
J.K. Dobbins' snap rate has been 66.7% and 71.4% in two games with Gus Edwards back in the lineup, but he has ceded red zone work to Edwards and Hassan Haskins in recent weeks, including this one, even though Dobbins scored twice.
Los Angeles Rams
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|41 (80.4%)
|22
|15
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|38 (74.5%)
|20
|0
|0
|4 (14.8%)
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|38 (74.5%)
|22
|0
|2
|9 (33.3%)
|6
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|36 (70.6%)
|21
|0
|3
|10 (37.0%)
|3
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|19 (37.3%)
|8
|0
|1
|1 (3.7%)
|1
|Blake Corum
|RB
|10 (19.6%)
|5
|5
|1
|1 (3.7%)
|0
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|7 (13.7%)
|4
|0
|0
|2 (7.4%)
|1
Both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were productive on pretty minimal routes, as they combined for a 70.4% target share. This was the first game of the season where Nacua topped a 53.0% snap rate, so if this is what we're going to get with both healthy, let's ride.
Kyren Williams' snap rate had been 85.5%, 90.4%, 89.4%, and 98.5% before scaling back to a still-great 80.4% in Week 11. For as good as his role is (19.6 carries and 2.8 targets per game), he has averaged only 88.6 scrimmage yards per game.
Miami Dolphins
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|52 (81.3%)
|35
|0
|2
|8 (22.9%)
|3
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|49 (76.6%)
|31
|0
|0
|3 (8.6%)
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|49 (76.6%)
|30
|0
|3
|8 (22.9%)
|2
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|40 (62.5%)
|23
|17
|6
|4 (11.4%)
|0
|Julian Hill
|TE
|36 (56.3%)
|17
|0
|0
|3 (8.6%)
|1
|Malik Washington
|WR
|26 (40.6%)
|14
|1
|1
|3 (8.6%)
|0
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|23 (35.9%)
|8
|0
|0
|1 (2.9%)
|0
De'Von Achane's snap rate has settled in around the 60.0% mark (57.4%, 57.8%, 68.3%, 69.8%, and 62.5%) with Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright filtering in the last five weeks, and Achane now has 85, 147, 121, 52, and 102 scrimmage yards in that role.
With Tua Tagovailoa back the last four games, we've seen Jonnu Smith shoot up the board in market share with Jaylen Waddle's role scaled down despite a route rate (85.5%) on par with Tyreek Hill's (83.6%).
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Tyreek Hill
|4
|6.5
|5.0
|57.3
|65.8
|20.3%
|39.7%
|De'Von Achane
|4
|6.3
|5.8
|38.8
|-10.8
|19.5%
|-6.5%
|Jonnu Smith
|4
|6.0
|4.5
|53.0
|33.0
|18.8%
|19.9%
|Jaylen Waddle
|4
|4.3
|2.8
|39.5
|43.0
|13.3%
|26.0%
|Odell Beckham
|4
|2.3
|1.8
|11.3
|12.5
|7.0%
|7.6%
Minnesota Vikings
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|66 (98.5%)
|34
|0
|3
|8 (26.7%)
|2
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|39 (58.2%)
|20
|0
|0
|3 (10.0%)
|1
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|39 (58.2%)
|22
|0
|1
|8 (26.7%)
|6
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|37 (55.2%)
|15
|15
|1
|1 (3.3%)
|0
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|30 (44.8%)
|18
|0
|0
|3 (10.0%)
|0
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|29 (43.3%)
|17
|0
|0
|2 (6.7%)
|1
|Cam Akers
|RB
|25 (37.3%)
|14
|10
|2
|2 (6.7%)
|0
Aaron Jones has now played 53.7% and 55.2% of the team's snaps the last two weeks, and Cam Akers' snaps went up to 37.3% this week after being sub-30% in his first two weeks with the team. Jones led 15-10 in carries, but Akers had more red zone plays go his way, too.
The pass volume was concentrated on Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and Addison scored on just 3 catches -- but had 127 air yards and 6 of 11 downfield targets.
T.J. Hockenson has played 45.1%, 46.3%, and 44.8% of the team's snaps since returning. In that three-game span, he and Addison trail Jefferson's 26.0% target share.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Justin Jefferson
|3
|8.7
|6.0
|88.7
|93.0
|26.0%
|31.5%
|Jordan Addison
|3
|6.0
|3.3
|42.7
|77.0
|18.0%
|26.1%
|T.J. Hockenson
|3
|5.3
|4.3
|37.3
|42.3
|16.0%
|14.4%
|Josh Oliver
|3
|4.7
|4.0
|48.0
|39.3
|14.0%
|13.3%
|Aaron Jones
|3
|2.7
|2.3
|11.7
|1.3
|8.0%
|0.5%
|Jalen Nailor
|3
|2.0
|0.7
|6.0
|27.3
|6.0%
|9.3%
|Cam Akers
|3
|1.7
|1.7
|9.0
|-1.7
|5.0%
|-0.6%
New England Patriots
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|70 (95.9%)
|42
|0
|0
|6 (16.2%)
|1
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|64 (87.7%)
|40
|0
|2
|9 (24.3%)
|1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|55 (75.3%)
|34
|20
|7
|4 (10.8%)
|0
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|42 (57.5%)
|27
|0
|0
|7 (18.9%)
|2
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|37 (50.7%)
|22
|0
|0
|4 (10.8%)
|0
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|35 (47.9%)
|21
|0
|1
|5 (13.5%)
|1
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|13 (17.8%)
|7
|4
|0
|1 (2.7%)
|0
Rhamondre Stevenson has a firm grasp on the majority of the backfield work here and has had snap rates of 79.4%, 72.3%, 72.1%, and 75.3% the last four games. In that stretch, he's seen 17.5 carries and 3.3 targets per game -- for 71.3 scrimmage yards -- but also has a 46.9% red zone opportunity share.
Targets were relatively dispersed this week, and no pass-catcher has averaged more than Hunter Henry's 44.6 receiving yards per game in this offense.
New Orleans Saints
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|49 (84.5%)
|25
|0
|0
|4 (14.3%)
|3
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|43 (74.1%)
|22
|16
|4
|4 (14.3%)
|0
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|39 (67.2%)
|19
|0
|0
|2 (7.1%)
|1
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|38 (65.5%)
|26
|0
|0
|4 (14.3%)
|2
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|33 (56.9%)
|15
|0
|1
|3 (10.7%)
|1
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|32 (55.2%)
|20
|7
|4
|10 (35.7%)
|0
|Jordan Mims
|RB
|10 (17.2%)
|5
|2
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Taysom Hill went bonkers in Week 11: 188 scrimmage yards on 7 carries and 10 targets on a 55.2% snap rate, a season-high snap rate for Hill.
Both Hill and Alvin Kamara had 4 red zone chances, but Kamara didn't score (though he had 89 scrimmage yards). Kamara's snap rate was still high, yet he again has a thorn in his side near the goal line in the form of Hill.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling scored again but had only 4 targets (2 downfield), but he did lead in pass snaps among WRs in a possible role change. He'll still need to earn more targets to be fantasy relevant.
New York Giants
Bye Week
New York Jets
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|51 (100.0%)
|31
|0
|0
|8 (27.6%)
|3
|Davante Adams
|WR
|49 (96.1%)
|31
|0
|0
|7 (24.1%)
|0
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|48 (94.1%)
|31
|1
|0
|2 (6.9%)
|0
|Breece Hall
|RB
|44 (86.3%)
|27
|16
|1
|7 (24.1%)
|0
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|28 (54.9%)
|20
|0
|0
|1 (3.4%)
|1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|15 (29.4%)
|6
|0
|0
|2 (6.9%)
|0
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|12 (23.5%)
|7
|0
|0
|1 (3.4%)
|1
Aaron Rodgers is still yet to have a 300-yard game this season and has been under 250 yards in four straight and under 200 in two straight.
In two games without Mike Williams, Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson have combined for a 54.8% target share. However, nobody is averaging more than 51.5 yards per game in the split.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Davante Adams
|2
|10.0
|6.0
|51.5
|47.5
|32.3%
|29.1%
|Garrett Wilson
|2
|7.0
|4.5
|29.5
|54.0
|22.6%
|33.0%
|Breece Hall
|2
|5.5
|5.5
|37.0
|2.0
|17.7%
|1.2%
|Tyler Conklin
|2
|2.0
|1.0
|7.5
|10.5
|6.5%
|6.4%
|Jeremy Ruckert
|2
|2.0
|1.5
|11.5
|7.0
|6.5%
|4.3%
|Malachi Corley
|2
|1.5
|1.0
|6.0
|11.0
|4.8%
|6.7%
In addition to a 17.7% target share in this offense recently, Breece Hall is averaging 13.0 carries and 65.0 yards on the ground for 102.0 scrimmage yards per game. He's had an 81.8% snap rate or better in both games without Williams.
Philadelphia Eagles
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|68 (97.1%)
|29
|0
|1
|8 (32.0%)
|3
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|62 (88.6%)
|29
|0
|1
|6 (24.0%)
|2
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|62 (88.6%)
|25
|0
|1
|5 (20.0%)
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|57 (81.4%)
|25
|26
|3
|3 (12.0%)
|0
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|29 (41.4%)
|17
|0
|0
|2 (8.0%)
|0
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|13 (18.6%)
|5
|4
|1
|1 (4.0%)
|0
Saquon Barkley showed out on Thursday Night Football, playing an 81.4% snap rate and totaling 29 opportunities for 198 scrimmage yards. His touchdown equity remains lower than we'd like it, given the presence of Jalen Hurts on the goal line.
A.J. Brown earned a high target share (as usual) in a lower-volume game for the Eagles, which has been pretty typical of late. He, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert are the clear top-three in the offense whenever healthy.
In three games with those three all active for relevant snaps, they -- and Barkley -- are the only players with target shares better than 5.5%.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|A.J. Brown
|3
|8.3
|5.0
|97.7
|102.0
|0.3
|49.7%
|DeVonta Smith
|3
|5.7
|4.3
|42.3
|49.0
|0.2
|23.9%
|Dallas Goedert
|3
|4.3
|3.7
|39.0
|22.0
|0.2
|10.7%
|Saquon Barkley
|3
|2
|1.7
|29.0
|6.7
|0.1
|3.2%
|Jahan Dotson
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|11.7
|8.7
|0.1
|4.2%
Pittsburgh Steelers
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|George Pickens
|WR
|65 (87.8%)
|40
|0
|2
|12 (37.5%)
|4
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|43 (58.1%)
|18
|0
|1
|4 (12.5%)
|2
|Najee Harris
|RB
|43 (58.1%)
|22
|18
|4
|5 (15.6%)
|0
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|42 (56.8%)
|21
|0
|1
|1 (3.1%)
|0
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|42 (56.8%)
|28
|0
|1
|2 (6.3%)
|0
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|25 (33.8%)
|21
|0
|0
|2 (6.3%)
|1
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|25 (33.8%)
|13
|9
|0
|4 (12.5%)
|0
Mike Williams ran 14 routes but didn't get a target in Week 11. Instead, George Pickens saw 12 in another WR1 showing in the offense with other pass-catchers all filtering in as afterthoughts -- including Pat Freiermuth.
With Russell Wilson under center for four games, only Pickens' 30.3% target share is better than 14.7%.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|George Pickens
|4
|8.3
|5.5
|91.3
|113.0
|0.3
|51.2%
|Calvin Austin III
|4
|4
|1.8
|27.3
|35.8
|0.1
|16.2%
|Darnell Washington
|4
|3
|2.0
|28.3
|13.0
|0.1
|5.9%
|Jaylen Warren
|4
|3
|2.5
|21.0
|4.3
|0.1
|1.9%
|Van Jefferson
|4
|2.8
|1.5
|19.3
|33.3
|0.1
|15.1%
|Najee Harris
|4
|2.5
|1.8
|11.8
|-2.3
|9.2%
|-1.0%
|Pat Freiermuth
|4
|2.5
|2.3
|25.3
|11.0
|9.2%
|5.0%
San Francisco 49ers
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|55 (96.5%)
|28
|0
|0
|1 (3.6%)
|0
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|54 (94.7%)
|29
|0
|2
|11 (39.3%)
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|53 (93.0%)
|29
|19
|4
|5 (17.9%)
|0
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|49 (86.0%)
|27
|1
|2
|7 (25.0%)
|2
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|32 (56.1%)
|18
|0
|0
|2 (7.1%)
|1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|22 (38.6%)
|13
|0
|0
|2 (7.1%)
|0
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|2 (3.5%)
|0
|2
|1
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Christian McCaffrey has returned to 88.5% and 93.0% snap rates in his two games while averaging 106.5 scrimmage yards on 16.0 carries and 6.0 targets per game. His red zone opportunity share is 31.6%, though he has not yet scored.
In a game with George Kittle sidelined, Jauan Jennings received WR1 treatment (39.3% target share for 91 yards).
Though Deebo Samuel played his typical snap rate, he amassed 21 scrimmage yards. He has only two 100-yard games this season (100 in Week 2 and 117 in Week 6).
Seattle Seahawks
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|53 (89.8%)
|34
|0
|0
|9 (29.0%)
|4
|AJ Barner
|TE
|50 (84.7%)
|33
|0
|0
|4 (12.9%)
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|49 (83.1%)
|33
|1
|0
|11 (35.5%)
|4
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|46 (78.0%)
|35
|0
|0
|3 (9.7%)
|1
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|44 (74.6%)
|25
|14
|2
|2 (6.5%)
|0
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|18 (30.5%)
|11
|4
|0
|2 (6.5%)
|0
Even with D.K. Metcalf back, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was very involved in the offense and led in targets and yards -- and he had as many downfield targets (four) as Metcalf. We've seen him leapfrog Tyler Lockett before and not have it stick, but for now, the arrow is up.
Kenneth Walker III's snaps dipped in Weeks 7 and 8 for various reasons, but his numbers have been 75.7% and 74.6% the last two weeks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bye Week
Tennessee Titans
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|48 (87.3%)
|34
|0
|0
|6 (20.7%)
|5
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|47 (85.5%)
|30
|0
|0
|6 (20.7%)
|4
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|39 (70.9%)
|27
|0
|0
|4 (13.8%)
|0
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|35 (63.6%)
|18
|9
|1
|4 (13.8%)
|0
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|34 (61.8%)
|17
|0
|0
|1 (3.4%)
|0
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|32 (58.2%)
|27
|0
|0
|3 (10.3%)
|1
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|24 (43.6%)
|18
|3
|0
|3 (10.3%)
|0
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scored on a 98-yard pass play and has a touchdown in five of six games since returning to the lineup. However, this was the first game he's had with more than 50 yards, and his other 5 targets led to 19 yards. Calvin Ridley remains the lone pass-catcher in the offense we can look to for fantasy potential in standard-sized fantasy formats.
Though the running back split skewed a little more toward Tony Pollard this week, this is nearly a 50/50 committee and one to avoid.
Washington Commanders
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Routes
Rush Attempts
Red Zone Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|50 (79.4%)
|29
|0
|2
|7 (21.9%)
|1
|Noah Brown
|WR
|49 (77.8%)
|24
|0
|1
|4 (12.5%)
|3
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|46 (73.0%)
|22
|0
|0
|2 (6.3%)
|1
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|34 (54.0%)
|10
|16
|2
|1 (3.1%)
|0
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|33 (52.4%)
|15
|2
|0
|9 (28.1%)
|0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|26 (41.3%)
|13
|0
|1
|2 (6.3%)
|1
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|23 (36.5%)
|14
|0
|0
|2 (6.3%)
|1
Brian Robinson returned to the lineup to a majority snap rate. Robinson handled the bulk of carries, though red zone usage was diversified, and Austin Ekeler remained very involved as a pass-catcher. Both can be relevant within an offense this good, yet this does look like a bit of a role downgrade for Robinson for now.
It was a disappointing game for Terry McLaurin, part of an up-and-down season for him. McLaurin has had 98, 125, 19, 113, and 10 yards over his last five games.
In six games since Noah Brown’s return to the lineup, McLaurin hasn’t been targeted quite like a WR1. Zach Ertz actually leads in volume.
Player
G
Targets Per Game
Rec Per Game
Yards Per Game
Air Yards Per Game
Target Share
AY Share
|Zach Ertz
|6
|6.2
|4.3
|44.7
|42.2
|0.2
|18.4%
|Noah Brown
|6
|5.3
|2.8
|40.7
|69.8
|0.2
|30.5%
|Terry McLaurin
|6
|5.3
|4.2
|69.7
|74.3
|0.2
|32.5%
|Austin Ekeler
|6
|4.2
|3.3
|32.2
|-4.3
|0.1
|-1.9%
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|6
|3.2
|2.0
|19.7
|21.0
|0.1
|9.2%
|Dyami Brown
|6
|1.8
|1.2
|9.2
|10.8
|6.3%
|4.7%
|Luke McCaffrey
|6
|1.2
|0.5
|6.0
|13.8
|4.0%
|6.0%
