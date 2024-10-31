Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 9

Tight ends are back, injuries still stink, and Joe Flacco is a starting quarterback in the NFL.

In other words, welcome to Week 9!

After a one-week hiatus from bye weeks, two teams are off in Week 9 -- the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. Those two account for several fantasy starters, so we're going to have to dig a little deeper this week.

As always, this piece lists out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats. Here's a quick breakdown of the tiers:

Tier 1: Lineup Locks Players you aren't thinking twice about.

Tier 2: Solid Starts Players you start with confidence.

Tier 3: Flex Plays Players you start but with less confidence.

Tier 4: Streamers Players that work in a pinch.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible Players you're only starting as a last resort.



All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 9

Quarterback

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 9 Fantasy Football quarterback projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 9 quarterback tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points DFS Salary Value paYD paTD ruYD Josh Allen vs. MIA 22.3 $9,000 2.48 244.9 1.8 30.29 Lamar Jackson vs. DEN 22.0 $8,900 2.47 225.8 1.6 55.57 Jalen Hurts vs. JAC 21.9 $9,300 2.35 204.3 1.4 47.25 Jayden Daniels @ NYG 20.2 $8,700 2.32 226.9 1.3 44.59 Joe Burrow vs. LV 19.8 $7,900 2.51 245.8 1.9 17.94 Kirk Cousins vs. DAL 18.7 $7,500 2.49 255.0 2.0 8.48 Dak Prescott @ ATL 18.6 $8,100 2.30 256.1 1.9 9.35 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

Josh Allen (BUF) vs. MIA

Lamar Jackson (BAL) vs. DEN

Jalen Hurts (PHI) vs. JAC

Jayden Daniels (WSH) @ NYG

Tier 2: Solid Starts

Joe Burrow (CIN) vs. LV

Kirk Cousins (ATL) vs. DAL

Jordan Love (GB) vs. DET

Dak Prescott (DAL) @ ATL

Dak Prescott salvaged his Week 8 with some 4th quarter heroics, though he failed to reach 20 fantasy points for the sixth time in seven games this season. Even so, Prescott attempted 38 passes in yet another game Dallas failed to muster anything on the ground. As a result, he still carries top-12 upside in an indoor date with the Falcons – numberFire’s 23rd-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense, one that has surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Sam Darnold (MIN) vs. IND

We’ve seen enough from Sam Darnold and the Vikings offense to consider him as a fringe QB1 essentially every week. It’s fair to question the ceiling (season-high of 23.2 points) when Minnesota is averaging the fewest offensive plays per game, but Darnold’s 7.4% touchdown rate (2nd in the NFL) has propelled him to 17-plus fantasy points in five of seven games. He has a mouth-watering home date with a Colts secondary that’s 26th in adjusted pass defense, giving Darnold a rock-solid floor.

Joe Flacco (IND) @ MIN

Joe Flacco will take over for Anthony Richardson this week, immediately vaulting him into the starting conversation for fantasy. Flacco totaled 26.6 and 14.7 fantasy points in two previous starts, and he’s thrown for multiple touchdowns in all three games he’s seen action in. Indy was top 10 in pass rate over expectation (PROE) during the previous three-week stretch with Flacco at the helm, so we can expect them to air it out early and often against a Vikings defense giving up the third-most passing yards per game (263).

Tier 3: Flex Plays

Geno Smith (SEA) vs. LAR

Kyler Murray (ARI) vs. CHI

Patrick Mahomes (KC) vs. TB

Just when we were ready to write Patrick Mahomes off in fantasy, he put up a season-high 19.2 fantasy points and tossed multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 3. KC surged to a +3% PROE in the win over Vegas as Mahomes cleared 30 pass attempts for just the third time all season. With DeAndre Hopkins getting more acclimated, I’m more than OK starting Mahomes this week in such a good matchup. The Bucs are 24th in adjusted pass defense and have permitted the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Caleb Williams (CHI) @ ARI

I can understand not wanting to trot Caleb Williams out there after last week’s disaster, although it was at least encouraging to see him rack up 95 of his 131 passing yards in the fourth quarter. Still, he failed to crack double-digit fantasy points after putting up 23.6 and 29.6 the two games prior. Even so, Week 9 offers another strong matchup. The Cardinals have permitted the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and rank 30th in pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats.

Matthew Stafford (LAR) @ SEA

Matthew Stafford had easily his best fantasy outing of the season in Week 8, throwing for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns en route to 25.8 fantasy points. That was just the second time all season he finished as a top-20 quarterback, but it was also the first game both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua completed. In the 10 games both receivers played at least 25% of snaps last season, Stafford averaged 17.8 fantasy points per game. That would rank 12th among all quarterbacks this season. Seattle is a below-average defense, so Stafford could again feast in a game showing a 48.5-point over/under.

Tier 4: Streamers

Aaron Rodgers (NYJ) vs. HOU

Justin Herbert (LAC) @ CLE

Derek Carr (NO) @ CAR

Daniel Jones (NYG) vs. WSH

Bo Nix (DEN) @ BAL

Bo Nix feasted in a Charmin Ultra Soft matchup against the Panthers, finishing as a top-10 quarterback for the third time in the last four weeks. He set career highs for passing yards (284), completion percentage (75.7%), and passing touchdowns (3) in the win, so there’s obvious momentum headed into Week 9’s date against the Ravens. Baltimore has been a friendly matchup for opposing quarterbacks, and they’re 30th in adjusted pass defense. But I’m still reluctant to start a rookie on the road in Baltimore, especially when Denver has the week’s second-lowest implied total (18).

Jared Goff (DET) @ GB

It’s quite frankly outrageous that Jared Goff scrapped together 15.5 fantasy points despite failing to throw for 100 yards. But that’s what happens when you toss 3 touchdowns and complete 80% of your passes. I’m not concerned with Goff’s lack of volume last week in a game the Lions won by 38 points, but it’s fair to question his upside if Green Bay’s Jordan Love is unable to suit up. Add in that this game is outdoors, and Goff’s not someone I’m actively looking to start, even if the floor is fine.

Jameis Winston (CLE) vs. LAC

Jameis Winston delivered a vintage performance in his first start of the season, throwing for 334 yards and 3 touchdowns. While he didn’t throw an interception, Winston lost a fumble and was attributed with three turnover-worthy plays, according to PFF. That’ll even itself out soon, but expect Cleveland to continue airing it out considering they were third in PROE (+4.8%) last week. This week’s matchup is tougher (LAC is 6th in adjusted pass defense), but Winston’s play style still offers upside.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) @ BUF

Trevor Lawrence (JAC) @ PHI

C.J. Stroud (HOU) @ NYJ

After last week’s 12.4-point effort, CJ Stroud has now finished outside the top-25 quarterbacks three times this season. He’s finished as a top-12 quarterback just twice. The road gets even tougher with Stefon Diggs out for the season, and Nico Collins isn’t expected back until Week 10. With both unavailable on a short week on the road against a top-10 pass defense, I’m turning to other options

Baker Mayfield (TB) @ KC

Baker Mayfield put forth a commendable 24.3-point effort in his first start since Chris Godwin and Mike Evans went down, notching his third straight 300-yard game. Baker has now finished as a top-seven quarterback in all but one week this season, and he’s thrown for three-plus touchdowns in four consecutive games. That touchdown rate is unlikely to hold with this receiving core, even with Baker’s heroics. I hate to fade someone playing so well, but it’s hard to get excited about this offense at Arrowhead against KC’s No. 7 overall defense.

Running Back

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 9 Fantasy Football running back projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 9 running back tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value Adj Opps scrimYD totTD Kyren Williams @ SEA 17.5 $8,900 1.97 25.3 105.5 1.0 Joe Mixon @ NYJ 17.0 $9,200 1.85 28.3 108.0 0.7 Breece Hall vs. HOU 16.6 $8,000 2.08 28.3 108.6 0.7 Bijan Robinson vs. DAL 16.6 $8,500 1.95 24.7 98.4 0.8 Derrick Henry vs. DEN 16.5 $9,000 1.83 22.8 104.1 0.9 Kareem Hunt vs. TB 16.5 $8,400 1.96 25.6 98.7 1.0 Jonathan Taylor @ MIN 15.8 $8,200 1.93 23.8 104.8 0.8 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

Kyren Williams (LAR) @ SEA

Joe Mixon (HOU) @ NYJ

Breece Hall (NYJ) vs. HOU

Bijan Robinson (ATL) vs. DAL

Derrick Henry (BAL) vs. DEN

Jonathan Taylor (IND) @ MIN

Aaron Jones (MIN) vs. IND

Kenneth Walker III (SEA) vs. LAR

Saquon Barkley (PHI) vs. JAC

Alvin Kamara (NO) @ CAR

De'Von Achane (MIA) @ BUF

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) @ GB

James Cook (BUF) vs. MIA

Tier 2: Solid Starts

Josh Jacobs (GB) vs. DET

James Conner (ARI) vs. CHI

D'Andre Swift (CHI) @ ARI

David Montgomery (DET) @ GB

Brian Robinson (WSH) @ NYG

J.K. Dobbins (LAC) @ CLE

Kareem Hunt (KC) vs. TB

Kareem Hunt managed just 12.8 fantasy points in what looked like a smash spot last week, but he again led the KC backfield in rush attempts (21) and saw 100% of their red zone attempts. The 29-year-old hasn’t cleared 4.0 yards per carry since his season debut in Week 4, but he’s had at least 20 carries in each of the last three games, scoring four touchdowns in that span. Such a hefty workload warrants another start in an even better matchup this week. KC is back at home to take on the Bucs -- numberFire’s No. 26 schedule-adjusted run defense.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) vs. WSH

Tyrone Tracy is in concussion protocol after Monday Night's game, so his status for Week 9 is up in the air. If he's active, I'm eager to start him after what we saw in Week 8. Even with Devin Singletary healthy, Tracy dominated the Giants' backfield, turning a 61.2% snap rate and 26 adjusted opportunities (carries + 2x targets) into 150 total yards and 22 fantasy points. He's now exceeded 100 scrimmage yards in three of the last four games, setting him up for another big outing against a Washington front that was just gashed for 129 yards courtesy of D'Andre Swift.

Tier 3: Flex Plays

Tony Pollard (TEN) vs. NE

Nick Chubb (CLE) vs. LAC

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) @ TEN

Tank Bigsby (JAC) @ PHI

Rico Dowdle (DAL) @ ATL

Chuba Hubbard (CAR) vs. NO

Chase Brown (CIN) vs. LV

Chase Brown has finished outside the top 25 running backs each of the past two weeks after a three-week stretch where he was the RB4 overall, but the underlying utilization is still there. Though Zack Moss out-snapped him in a negative game script last week, Brown has led the Cincy backfield in adjusted opportunities in four straight games, during which he’s seen a 64.3% red zone snap rate (compared to 52.4% for Moss). Brown is the RB1 in this offense -- a role that could lead to a strong fantasy outing against the Raiders’ 19th-ranked run defense.

Alexander Mattison (LV) @ CIN

According to PFF’s expected fantasy points model, no running back has scored fewer fantasy points than expected over the last four weeks than Alexander Mattison has. He’s averaged just 10.7 fantasy points (compared to 15.6 expected) the last four games, during which he’s played 64.5% of snaps and averaged 24.5 adjusted opportunities per outing. Mattison has seen 2.8 red zone rush attempts per game and commanded an 11.9% target share during that stretch, offering the kind of well-rounded role we’re looking for in a fantasy running back. The Bengals are 27th in adjusted run defense, so I’ll confidently buy into some positive regression here given Mattison’s stellar utilization.

Rachaad White (TB) @ KC

Bucky Irving (TB) @ KC

With both of their top two receivers out, Tampa fed both Rachaad White and Bucky Irving plenty of touches in Week 8. Irving led the way with 23 adjusted opportunities and a 15.2% target share while White chipped in 18 adjusted opportunities and a 13% target share. They split the red zone rushing load 50-50, but their pass-game involvement makes this the rare committee backfield where both RBs are viable in fantasy. That said, I’m skeptical about how much upside they have against a KC defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to running backs when Tampa has a measly 18.5-point implied total. They’re both just flex options this week.

Tier 4: Streamers

Austin Ekeler (WSH) @ NYG

Tyler Allgeier (ATL) vs. DAL

Tyjae Spears (TEN) vs. NE

Zach Charbonnet (SEA) vs. LAR

Braelon Allen (NYJ) vs. HOU

Raheem Mostert (MIA) @ BUF

Raheem Mostert benefited from Tua Tagovailoa’s return last week, punching in a pair of touchdowns en route to a season-high 15.5 fantasy points. He saw just one fewer rush attempt than De’Von Achane and was responsible for five of Miami’s six red zone carries. Still, Achane doubled Mostert’s adjusted opportunities and provided much greater efficiency with his touches. Mostert’s red zone role is valuable in an offense as explosive as Miami’s, but that’s less notable for fantasy when they’re on the road against a top-10 defense and sport a meh 21.5-point implied total. He’s a defensible fill-in given the goal line work, but there’s not much yardage upside with so many mouths to feed.

Roschon Johnson (CHI) @ ARI

Roschon Johnson has failed to exceed a 40% snap rate in five active games this season, but he’s quietly the RB37 in fantasy points per game since his Week 3 debut. His production has come primarily via the touchdown department as Johnson has scored four touchdowns over the last four games. He’s seen just 21.4% of Chicago’s red zone rush attempts in that span but has as many touchdowns as D’Andre Swift thanks to a 75% red zone rushing success rate, the second-best mark among backs with at least 8 attempts. Against Arizona’s 30th-ranked defense, Roschon at least has touchdown upside if you’re in a pinch.

Javonte Williams (DEN) @ BAL

Javonte Williams flopped last week despite a great matchup with Carolina, but he still saw 27 adjusted opportunities. Sure, it was concerning to see Jaleel McLaughlin gain 4 more scrimmage yards off 17 fewer opportunities, but I’m not inclined to take much away from a game the Broncos won by two touchdowns. This week’s matchup is tough as the Ravens are third in adjusted run defense and are 9.5-point favorites. But Baltimore has let up the third-most fantasy points per target in the passing game, and Williams has seen plenty of work through the air. Williams has earned at least five targets in three of the last four games, during which he ranks second on the Broncos in target share (16.7%). There’s at least a decent floor for Williams, even if I’m skeptical Denver keeps things close.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible

Jonathon Brooks (CAR) vs. NO

Jerome Ford (CLE) vs. LAC

Devin Singletary (NYG) vs. WSH

Justice Hill (BAL) vs. DEN

Zamir White (LV) @ CIN

Zack Moss (CIN) vs. LV

Zack Moss saw his highest snap rate (51.7%) in nearly a month last week, but that came in a game Cincy trailed for much of the second half. It still resulted in only 13 adjusted opportunities for Moss as he’s taken a clear backseat to Chase Brown in recent games. The Raiders don’t feature an especially fearsome front, but it’s hard to start a backup who’s not getting much red zone work in a game the Bengals are favored by 7.5 points.

Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) @ ATL

With Rico Dowdle sidelined due to an illness, Ezekiel Elliott got his shot at the RB1 job in Dallas. He punched in a touchdown and saw both of their red zone rush attempts but was otherwise uninspiring. Zeke netted just 38 scrimmage yards off 12 adjusted opportunities and only earned one target in a negative game script despite Dallas’ lackluster pass-catching options. With Dowdle expected back this week, Elliott belongs closer to the waiver wire than your starting lineup.

Wide Receivers

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 9 Fantasy Football wide receiver projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 9 wide receiver tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD CeeDee Lamb @ ATL 18.3 $9,100 2.01 8.3 11.9 100.2 0.7 Justin Jefferson vs. IND 16.5 $9,200 1.79 6.7 10.3 95.5 0.6 Ja'Marr Chase vs. LV 15.3 $9,500 1.61 6.3 9.1 82.8 0.7 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ GB 13.9 $8,600 1.62 5.9 8.6 78.5 0.5 Puka Nacua @ SEA 13.8 $8,100 1.70 5.6 8.5 83.7 0.5 Drake London vs. DAL 13.4 $7,900 1.70 5.8 8.9 71.1 0.6 Tyreek Hill @ BUF 12.8 $8,500 1.51 5.6 8.7 72.2 0.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

CeeDee Lamb (DAL) @ ATL

Justin Jefferson (MIN) vs. IND

Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) vs. LV

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) @ GB

Puka Nacua (LAR) @ SEA

Drake London (ATL) vs. DAL

A.J. Brown (PHI) vs. JAC

Terry McLaurin (WSH) @ NYG

D.K. Metcalf (SEA) vs. LAR

Tyreek Hill (MIA) @ BUF

Malik Nabers (NYG) vs. WSH

Tier 2: Solid Starts

Cooper Kupp (LAR) @ SEA

Tank Dell (HOU) @ NYJ

Davante Adams (NYJ) vs. HOU

Chris Olave (NO) @ CAR

Garrett Wilson (NYJ) vs. HOU

DeVonta Smith (PHI) vs. JAC

Tee Higgins (CIN) vs. LV

D.J. Moore (CHI) @ ARI

Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) vs. CHI

Jakobi Meyers (LV) @ CIN

I get that he plays for the Raiders and is catching passes from Gardner Minshew, but Jakobi Meyers’ utilization feels like one of the most under-discussed trends in fantasy right now. In three games without Davante Adams, Meyers has a team-leading 29.9% target share and is averaging 3 downfield targets (10+ yards) per game. He’s seen 33.3% of their red zone looks and 66.7% of their end zone targets in those games, culminating in 10.6 fantasy points per game. That’s even more impressive when you realize he faced the Browns, Broncos, and Chiefs -- the latter two of which are top-10 units by adjusted defense. Start Jakobi with confidence against a Cincinnati secondary allowing the second-highest target rate to opposing wide receivers.

Ladd McConkey (LAC) @ CLE

It took a few games, but Ladd McConkey’s stellar utilization finally translated to a monster fantasy performance in Week 8. McConkey caught all 6 of his targets for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns in LA’s blowout win, upping his yards per route run mark to an impressive 2.11 on the season. He continues to pace the Chargers in route participation and should be locked into starting lineups against a man-heavy Browns defense that is just 18th against the pass this season.

Josh Downs (IND) @ MIN

With Joe Flacco taking over at quarterback, Josh Downs is primed for a true breakout. Downs went for 20.2 fantasy points with Anthony Richardson under center last week, though he caught just 4 of 9 targets. But in three earlier games with Flacco, Downs averaged 8 receptions, 10 targets, and 72.3 receiving yards per game. With Flacco under center, Downs has averaged 0.64 fantasy points per route run -- a clip that would rank fourth in the entire league. With Minnesota allowing the second-most fantasy points to the slot (per Razzball), Downs is a borderline must-start.

Tier 3: Flex Plays

Zay Flowers (BAL) vs. DEN

Tyler Lockett (SEA) vs. LAR

Darnell Mooney (ATL) vs. DAL

Courtland Sutton (DEN) @ BAL

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) vs. LAR

Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) @ MIN

Cedric Tillman (CLE) vs. LAC

Jordan Addison (MIN) vs. IND

Xavier Worthy (KC) vs. TB

Calvin Ridley (TEN) vs. NE

Credit to you if you had the guts to start Calvin Ridley last week. After totaling 5 receptions and 56 yards in his previous four games combined, Ridley exploded for 10 receptions, 143 yards, and 17.6 fantasy points in Week 8. He saw a video game-like 15 targets in Tennessee’s first game without DeAndre Hopkins and figures to be the Titans’ top pass catcher going forward. That’s not an especially coveted role with either Will Levis or Mason Rudolph under center, but it’s one that should lead to plenty of volume. Assuming the utilization holds, Ridley is set up well in a home date against New England, numberFire’s 28th-ranked pass defense and one permitting the second most yards per route run to opposing wide receivers.

Jayden Reed (GB) vs. DET

Jayden Reed flopped against one of the worst secondaries in football last week, managing just 6.5 fantasy points off 2 receptions and 3 targets. The caveat is that Jordan Love played a little over half of Green Bay’s snaps before departing with an injury, and backup Malik Willis attempted just five passes after Love departed. Love’s status for Sunday appears very much up in the air, so we need to wait and see with Reed. I think there’s enough upside to warrant starting him even if Willis is under center, especially considering the Lions have allowed the highest target rate and most yards per route run to wide receivers this season. If Love is active, Reed is a must-start.

Khalil Shakir (BUF) vs. MIA

Amari Cooper (BUF) vs. MIA

Keon Coleman (BUF) vs. MIA

There's a Big Three forming in Buffalo. Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Amari Cooper all ran between 24 and 26 routes last week. Their next-closest wide receiver ran 14. Shakir led the way with a 31.3% target share and 107 yards -- 89 which came after the catch. Coleman cleared a 17% target share for the fourth straight game and has led the team in route participation (71.7%) over the last month. Cooper earned just two targets after seeing five in his Bills debut, but he doubled his routes and dramatically ate into Mack Hollins' workload. There’s going to be some duds with this many mouths to feed, but there's plenty to go around when Josh Allen is under center. Of the three, Shakir’s role is the one I feel best about. He’s finished as the WR34 or better in five of seven games and leads the team in target share (20.4%). Even so, Cooper and Coleman both offer upside from your flex spot against a Dolphins defense that ranks 19th in adjusted pass defense and is right at league average in fantasy points per target allowed to WRs.

Tier 4: Streamers

Jerry Jeudy (CLE) vs. LAC

Alec Pierce (IND) @ MIN

Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) vs. WSH

Keenan Allen (CHI) @ ARI

Romeo Doubs (GB) vs. DET

Dontayvion Wicks (GB) vs. DET

Jaylen Waddle (MIA) @ BUF

DeAndre Hopkins (KC) vs. TB

Rome Odunze (CHI) @ ARI

Darius Slayton (NYG) vs. WSH

John Metchie (HOU) @ NYJ

Rashod Bateman (BAL) vs. DEN

Elijah Moore (CLE) vs. LAC

Elijah Moore led the Browns with a 29.3% target share in Jameis Winston’s first start, catching 8 of 12 targets for 85 yards. He also saw an eyebrow-raising 7 downfield targets, impressive marks considering he was fourth in route participation (76.7%). Cleveland's passing offense suddenly has life, and it wouldn’t be out of the question for the 24-year-old -- a former 34th overall pick -- to emerge as a consistent fantasy option. This week’s matchup against the Chargers’ sixth-ranked pass defense isn’t ideal, but we just saw the Bolts let up 246 combined passing yards to Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. I'm not fading this matchup in Cleveland. Moore works as a streamer if you’re down at receiver, and he is also an interesting stash if you have the bench spot.

Gabriel Davis (JAC) @ PHI

Parker Washington (JAC) @ PHI

The Jaguars had major receiver causalities last week. Christian Kirk (collarbone) is now out for the season while Brian Thomas Jr. (ribs) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) both appear up in the air for Sunday’s date with Philly. If either of those two sit this week, Parker Washington would be the next man up and a serviceable streamer for WR-needy teams. He was only targeted on only 16% of his routes last week but netted 46 yards off 3 receptions. Davis is a fine volume play, too, if BTJ sits, just keep expectations in check. The Eagles are third against the pass and have given up the fewest fantasy points per target to wide receivers over the last four games.

Xavier Legette (CAR) vs. NO

Jalen Coker (CAR) vs. NO

With Diontae Johnson sidelined, Xavier Legette (11.4 points) and Jalen Coker (15.8) both cracked double-digit fantasy points, finishing as Week 8's WR32 and WR12, respectively. Legette led the way usage-wise (20.6% target share), with Coker right behind (17.6%). The offense still isn't great, but someone has to catch passes from now-starter Bryce Young -- who was quietly serviceable (224 yards, 2 TDs) in his return despite a tough matchup at Denver. While Saints are 12th against the pass, there should be enough volume to elevate at least one of these two to flex status. Legette's first-round draft capital offers upside in an alpha receiving role, but the film bros love Coker.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible

Kalif Raymond (DET) @ GB

Jalen Nailor (MIN) vs. IND

Demario Douglas (NE) @ TEN

Trey Palmer (TB) @ KC

Jalen Tolbert (DAL) @ ATL

Christian Watson (GB) vs. DET

Tre Tucker (LV) @ CIN

Quentin Johnston (LAC) @ CLE

Michael Wilson (ARI) vs. CHI

Ray-Ray McCloud (ATL) vs. DAL

Xavier Hutchinson (HOU) @ NYJ

Kayshon Boutte (NE) @ TEN

Diontae Johnson (BAL) vs. DEN

Diontae Johnson's fantasy value likely takes a hit after being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Though the offensive environment is a massive upgrade, Johnson's unlikely to command upwards of a 30% target share like he was doing in Carolina, and there are already reports that he'll run behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. We won't know until we actually see Johnson in action, but I'm not looking to start him this week regardless. Johnson's unlikely to see a full workload this soon after the trade, and the Broncos sport the top pass defense in the NFL.

Jalen McMillan (TB) @ KC

Jalen McMillan was quiet in Tampa's first game since the Chris Godwin and Mike Evans injuries, recording 4 receptions, 37 yards, and 7.2 fantasy points. The utilization was rock solid, though. McMillan led the team in route participation (86.3%) and air yards share (33.2%) while tying for second in target share (15.2%). That bodes well for his rest-of-season outlook, but I'm still not thrilled to start him at Arrowhead. The Chiefs are top 10 in target rate and fantasy points per target allowed to wide receivers, and they've permitted the fewest yards per route run to the position. He's more of a stash this week.

Tight Ends

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 9 Fantasy Football tight end projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed by the Week 9 tight end tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD Brock Bowers @ CIN 11.1 $7,700 1.44 5.9 8.3 62.7 0.3 Evan Engram @ PHI 10.2 $6,400 1.59 5.9 8.3 57.0 0.3 Travis Kelce vs. TB 10.0 $7,200 1.39 5.0 7.0 50.9 0.4 Trey McBride vs. CHI 9.7 $6,800 1.43 5.6 7.8 52.0 0.3 David Njoku vs. LAC 9.6 $7,000 1.37 4.8 7.4 53.4 0.3 Jake Ferguson @ ATL 9.2 $6,500 1.42 4.9 6.9 49.5 0.3 Dalton Kincaid vs. MIA 9.1 $6,200 1.47 5.1 7.0 45.8 0.3 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

Brock Bowers (LV) @ CIN

Evan Engram (JAC) @ PHI

Travis Kelce (KC) vs. TB

Trey McBride (ARI) vs. CHI

David Njoku (CLE) vs. LAC

Cade Otton (TB) @ KC

Tier 2: Solid Starts

Jake Ferguson (DAL) @ ATL

Kyle Pitts (ATL) vs. DAL

Sam LaPorta (DET) @ GB

Dalton Schultz (HOU) @ NYJ

With Houston now down both of their top two wide receivers, Dalton Schultz is in a nice spot for fantasy. Schultz was Houston's second-leading receiver last week, finishing with 52 yards and a 16.7% target share while running a route on 72.5% of Houston's dropbacks. The Jets have been fairly stingy against tight ends, but they've also allowed the most tight end receptions (21) over the last three games and are down to 10th in adjusted pass defense.

T.J. Hockenson (MIN) vs. IND

T.J. Hockenson is set to make his season debut this week, and the Vikings' coaching staff sounds optimistic about his return. I'm inclined to believe them, and in turn, I'm happy to fire Hockenson right into my starting lineup. This is one of the best fantasy tight ends in recent memory. Prior to last year's injury, Hockenson was right in line with Travis Kelce for the position lead in fantasy points per game (11.6). He led all tight ends in target share (24%) and was fifth in yards per route run (2.02) while finishing as a top-12 fantasy option in 10 of 15 weeks. Indy's down at No. 26 in adjusted pass defense and has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per target to tight ends.

Tier 3: Flex Plays

Dalton Kincaid (BUF) vs. MIA

Zach Ertz (WSH) @ NYG

Mark Andrews (BAL) vs. DEN

Tucker Kraft (GB) vs. DET

Hunter Henry (NE) @ TEN

Last week, Henry exceeded 40 yards for the third straight game, and he's led the Patriots in target share each of the last two games. That translated to only 7.0 fantasy points last week, but it sets him up well regardless of who is under center for New England's Week 9 date with Tennessee. The Titans feature an above-average defense -- one that's done well to hold tight ends in check this season. But Henry's rock-solid role keeps his fantasy value in check if you're in need of a fill-in this week.

Cole Kmet (CHI) @ ARI

Cole Kmet's rollercoaster 2024 continued out of Chicago's bye, as he failed to crack a 50% route rate and only saw one target for the first time since Week 1. He's still the TE7 on the year thanks to a pair of 20-point performances but has otherwise failed to crack the top 15 in any week. Still, there's proven upside here, and the matchup is strong. Arizona is 29th in adjusted pass defense while permitting the fifth-highest target rate to opposing tight ends.

Will Dissly (LAC) @ CLE

Will Dissly is one of my favorite tight end streamers for Week 9. He's led the Chargers in target share each of the last two weeks and has at least four receptions in every game since their bye. During that stretch, LA is quietly third in PROE as they continue to allow Justin Herbert to air it out upwards of 30 times per game. This week's matchup is tough, but Dissly's one of the primary target earners for a Herbert-led offense that's throwing at a high rate. There's upside.

Tier 4: Streamers

Jonnu Smith (MIA) @ BUF

Noah Fant (SEA) vs. LAR

Taysom Hill (NO) @ CAR

Mike Gesicki (CIN) vs. LV

Mike Gesicki arose from a month-long hibernation to put up 7 receptions and 73 yards last week, taking full advantage of Tee Higgins' absence. We're unlikely to see Gisecki command a 22.2% target share again if Higgins returns, but this is now the second time he's notched 7 receptions and at least 70 yards in a game this season. There's at least some upside with Joe Burrow under center -- though my interest is diminished if Higgins is active on Sunday.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible

Tyler Conklin (NYJ) vs. HOU

Colby Parkinson (LAR) @ SEA

Ja'Tavion Sanders (CAR) vs. NO

Isaiah Likely (BAL) vs. DEN

Isaiah Likely has fallen of the face of the Earth the last month. Last week, he actually recorded his highest reception total (4) since Week 1, although Likely still finished outside the top 20 at the position for the sixth time in eight weeks. He hasn't seen more than 4 targets in a game since Week 1 and dipped to fourth on the team in route participation (60.5%) last week. The addition of Diontae Johnson will only further eat into his volume, so it's hard to trust him anywhere near your starting lineup.

