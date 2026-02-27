Celtics vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 27

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Friday, February 27, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: YES and NBCS-BOS

The Brooklyn Nets (15-43) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (38-20) on Friday, February 27, 2026 at TD Garden as big, 17.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and NBCS-BOS. The point total is 208.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -17.5 208.5 -1493 +870

Celtics vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (89.2%)

Celtics vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 33 times in 58 games with a set spread.

The Nets have played 58 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

This season, 21 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 27 of 58 set point totals (46.6%).

When playing at home, Boston sports a worse record against the spread (13-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-10-1).

The Celtics have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (37%) than games on the road (35.5%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .448 (13-15-1). On the road, it is .414 (12-15-2).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over 16 of 29 times at home (55.2%), and 11 of 29 away (37.9%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.1 points, 7.1 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Nikola Vucevic averages 16 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 1.5 assists and 8.3 boards.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 24.6 points for the Nets, plus 7.2 boards and 3.2 assists.

Nic Claxton averages 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also making 59.2% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).

Per game, Day'Ron Sharpe gives the Nets 8.6 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets receive 12.9 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 4.2 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Egor Demin gets the Nets 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

