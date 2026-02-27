Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 27

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (28-0, 15-0 MAC) will visit the Western Michigan Broncos (10-18, 4-11 MAC) after winning 12 road games in a row.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 27, 2026

Friday, February 27, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Arena: University Arena

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (85.6%)

Miami (OH) is a 12.5-point favorite against Western Michigan on Friday and the total has been set at 161.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has put together a 19-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Western Michigan has covered 13 times in 26 games with a spread this year.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Western Michigan is 2-3 against the spread compared to the 4-2 ATS record Miami (OH) racks up as a 12.5-point favorite.

The RedHawks have a worse record against the spread at home (8-4-0) than they do in road games (10-2-0).

This year, the Broncos are 7-4-0 at home against the spread (.636 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-9-0 ATS (.400).

Miami (OH) has covered the spread 11 times in 15 conference games.

Western Michigan has eight wins against the spread in 15 MAC games this season.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has yet to lose any of the 21 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The RedHawks have been a -1000 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Western Michigan has compiled a 5-17 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.7% of those games).

The Broncos have played five times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +640 or longer, and fell in each game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami (OH) has a 90.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (OH) put up 80.6 points per game and gave up 72.7 last year, making them 31st in the nation on offense and 204th on defense.

Last year, Miami (OH) was 239th in the nation in rebounds (30.9 per game) and 121st in rebounds allowed (30.3).

Miami (OH) was 32nd in college basketball in assists (16.2 per game) last season.

Last season, Miami (OH) was 232nd in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and 40th in turnovers forced (13.4).

Last season Western Michigan put up 72.1 points per game (228th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 76.0 points per contest (294th-ranked).

Western Michigan pulled down 33.8 rebounds per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.8 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Western Michigan dished out 12.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 268th in the country.

Western Michigan averaged 10.4 turnovers per game (108th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).

