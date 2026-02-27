Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 27

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Friday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 10 Illinois and No. 3 Michigan at 8 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

Take a peek at our betting breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH)

Matchup: No. 21 Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos

No. 21 Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos Projected Winner: Miami (OH) (85.59% win probability)

Miami (OH) (85.59% win probability) Spread: Miami (OH) (-12.5)

Miami (OH) (-12.5) Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: February 27

February 27 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bet on Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Illinois vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (53.71% win probability)

Illinois (53.71% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-1.5)

Michigan (-1.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 28

February 28 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Illinois vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!