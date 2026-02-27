Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 27

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Friday, February 27, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, FDSSE, and WFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (21-37) are 6-point favorites as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (21-36) on Friday, February 27, 2026 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on KFAA, FDSSE, and WFAA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 237.5.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -6 237.5 -205 +172

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (60.3%)

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 25 times over 58 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies have played 57 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 29 times out of 57 chances.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over on 28 of 57 set point totals (49.1%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 31 opportunities at home, and it has covered 10 times in 27 opportunities in away games.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (51.6%) than road games (48.1%).

This year, Memphis is 12-17-0 at home against the spread (.414 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-14-1 ATS (.464).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.2%, 16 of 29) than on the road (42.9%, 12 of 28).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 assists and 6.6 boards.

Naji Marshall averages 15.6 points, 5 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 53.3% from the floor.

P.J. Washington averages 14.3 points, 7.1 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Williams is averaging 12.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Max Christie is averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer is averaging 11.2 points, 2.6 boards and 5.6 assists for the Grizzlies.

Per game, Jaylen Wells gives the Grizzlies 12.3 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Grizzlies are getting 6.9 points, 2 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Walter Clayton Jr.

The Grizzlies are receiving 10.4 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists per game from GG Jackson.

Taylor Hendricks' numbers on the season are 5.8 points, 3.3 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.2% of his shots from the field.

