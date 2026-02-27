NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 27
The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Detroit Pistons is one of many strong options on today's NBA schedule.
Prior to today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (66.69% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-6)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -235, Cavaliers +194
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSDET, FDSOH
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (89.13% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-17.5)
- Total: 208.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -1351, Nets +810
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, NBCS-BOS
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (66.48% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-8)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -295, Bucks +240
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, MSG
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (58.53% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-6)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -230, Grizzlies +190
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE, WFAA
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.40% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-8.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -295, Nuggets +240
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, FDSOK
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
