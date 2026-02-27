NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 27

The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Detroit Pistons is one of many strong options on today's NBA schedule.

Prior to today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (66.69% win probability)

Pistons (66.69% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-6)

Pistons (-6) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Pistons -235, Cavaliers +194

Pistons -235, Cavaliers +194 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSDET, FDSOH

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Celtics (89.13% win probability)

Celtics (89.13% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-17.5)

Celtics (-17.5) Total: 208.5

208.5 Moneyline: Celtics -1351, Nets +810

Celtics -1351, Nets +810 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, NBCS-BOS

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (66.48% win probability)

Knicks (66.48% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-8)

Knicks (-8) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Knicks -295, Bucks +240

Knicks -295, Bucks +240 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, MSG

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (58.53% win probability)

Grizzlies (58.53% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-6)

Mavericks (-6) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -230, Grizzlies +190

Mavericks -230, Grizzlies +190 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE, WFAA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.40% win probability)

Thunder (73.40% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-8.5)

Thunder (-8.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Thunder -295, Nuggets +240

Thunder -295, Nuggets +240 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, FDSOK

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

