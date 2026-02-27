Michigan vs Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 27

Big Ten play on Friday will see the the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (26-2, 16-1 Big Ten) visit the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten) at State Farm Center, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 27, 2026

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Arena: State Farm Center

Michigan vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (53.7%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Friday's Michigan-Illinois spread (Michigan -1.5) or over/under (157.5 points).

Michigan vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan is 14-14-0 ATS this season.

Illinois has covered 17 times in 28 games with a spread this year.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Michigan covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (48.1%).

The Wolverines have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 14 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in nine opportunities on the road.

Against the spread, the Fighting Illini have had better results on the road (6-3-0) than at home (9-6-0).

Michigan has beaten the spread seven times in 17 conference games.

Illinois has 10 wins against the spread in 17 Big Ten games this season.

Michigan vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been victorious in 24, or 92.3%, of the 26 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Wolverines have been victorious 24 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -128 or shorter on the moneyline.

Illinois has put together a 2-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, the Fighting Illini have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 56.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan's +573 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 89.1 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (54th in college basketball).

Yaxel Lendeborg leads Michigan, putting up 14.2 points per game (373rd in the nation).

Illinois outscores opponents by 16.1 points per game (posting 85.1 points per game, 22nd in college basketball, and allowing 69 per outing, 61st in college basketball) and has a +451 scoring differential.

Keaton Wagler is ranked 83rd in college basketball with a team-leading 18.2 points per game.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by 10.4 boards on average. They record 37.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.2 per contest.

Lendeborg tops the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (123rd in college basketball action).

The Fighting Illini are fourth in the country at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.4 more than the 27.9 their opponents average.

David Mirkovic leads the Fighting Illini with 7.7 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball).

Michigan's 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in college basketball, and the 83.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank sixth in college basketball.

The Fighting Illini rank fourth in college basketball with 110.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 52nd defensively with 89.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

