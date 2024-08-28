Fantasy Football Printable Cheat Sheet: Top Players By Position for 12-Team Non-PPR League

The 2024-25 NFL season is almost here! As we approach Week 1, many football fans are looking to draft players most likely to be difference-makers in their fantasy football league.

But which players are projected to earn the most points this season? We've compiled our top players in each position for a 12-person non-PPR fantasy football league based on numberFire projections.

Top NFL Players by Position - Printable Cheat Sheet

Check out the top players by position in our printable cheat sheet below:

Download the printable top players by position cheat sheet here.

Looking for more fantasy football articles?

Check out these articles to prepare for your upcoming draft and visit FanDuel Research for more fantasy football content.

Gear up for NFL season! All customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV. This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.