2 NBA Best Bets, Props and Predictions for Thursday 1/8/26

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets

It took a lopsided win at the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week for the masses to really take notice of what the Charlotte Hornets' offense is doing. That offense should have some fun against a struggling Indiana Pacers team and help push this game over 231.5 points.

Over the last 10 games, the Hornets sit fifth in offensive rating. They're taking the fourth-most triples per night (41.4) in that span and making the most per game (17.2) in the split. With a dangerous shooting trio of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, the Hornets can light up the scoreboard on anyone -- which OKC's elite defense found out firsthand.

That offense coupled with a defense that checks in 23rd in defensive rating for the year makes Charlotte an over-friendly bunch.

While Indiana's offense has been dreadful this campaign (next to last in offensive rating), they're playing at the 11th-fastest pace and are 24th in defensive rating.

When these two played earlier this year, the offenses won out as they totaled 245 points. I think we'll see a similar type of game tonight.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves

It projects to be a tough night on the glass for Evan Mobley in a date with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the season, Minnesota is allowing the fifth-fewest boards per night to centers (13.3), and they're right around the league average for rebounds allowed to power forwards (10.0).

Mobley's rebounding output has been all over the map lately. Over his past five games, he has three outings of seven or fewer rebounds and two games with 10-plus rebounds. He's averaging 8.3 boards per night since the start of December.

With Mobley having to compete for rebounds tonight with Rudy Gobert and teammate Jarrett Allen, I'm backing him to snag eight or fewer boards.

