Ole Miss vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Fiesta Bowl

Not many people expected the Miami (FL) Hurricanes and Mississippi Rebels to get to this point. Each is coming off a big quarterfinal upset, and they should give us a fun first semifinal on Thursday night in the Fiesta Bowl.

Which bets should be on your radar for this upcoming College Football Playoff clash?

Mississippi vs. Miami Best Bets and Prediction

While Miami's past two games have been wildly impressive -- a 10-3 win at the Texas A&M Aggies and a 24-14 triumph over the Ohio State Buckeyes -- I see the 'Canes and Ole Miss as nearly equals, so I'm interested in the moneyline odds for the underdog Rebels.

SP+ agrees with me as it rates Ole Miss (25.2) slightly ahead of the Hurricanes (22.3).

That rating probably doesn't do Miami justice, though, as their defense has undoubtedly flipped a switch in the playoffs, holding two offenses that are top-15 by to a combined 17 points. It's been a masterclass.

But Mississippi rates out as a significantly better offense than A&M and Ohio State. SP+ slots the Rebels second in offense, and Ole Miss just dropped 39 on the Georgia Bulldogs, a team ranked eighth in defense.

Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss was out of this world against the Dawgs, throwing for 362 yards and 2 scores while adding 14 yards as a runner. Even though the 'Canes have gotten past Julian Sayin and Marcel Reed, I don't think it's crazy to say Chambliss will be the best signal-caller Miami has faced in the playoffs.

Over its last eight games, Ole Miss has scored at least 30 points in every outing. That span includes three games against top-10 defenses -- two against Georgia (one at UGA) and a road matchup at the Oklahoma Sooners.

Chambliss and the Rebs have been able to score on everyone, and I think that holds true versus a red-hot Miami defense. I don't think Carson Beck and Miami's 21st-ranked offense will be able to keep up.

Miami has an excellent pass rush, one that wrecked Ohio State's offense en route to five sacks last time out. With sacks counting as negative yards, Miami's elite pass rush could be a big negative for this bet.

But it could also be a positive, and that's the way I lean.

Playing behind a strong offensive line and with elite mobility, Chambliss is really tough to sack. Against the best defenses Ole Miss has seen (Georgia and OU), Chambliss was sacked a total of one time over three games, with Georgia failing to register a sack in either contest.

Here's how I see Miami's pass rush potentially leading to more rushing for Chambliss -- while the 'Canes will inevitably generate pressure at times, Chambliss has proven very difficult to get to the ground, which means Miami's pressures could lead to Chambliss scrambles.

Chambliss definitely has the wheels to rip off chunk gains. He's run for at least 36 yards in seven of 14 games this year and has a long run of at least 10 yards in 10 of his games.

This likely comes down to how many times Miami can sack Chambliss, and I think he can produce enough rushing yards for there to be some wiggle room for one or two sacks. If the sack total is more than that, I'll be worries, but Chambliss has enough rushing juice that he can still run for 24 yards even if Mississippi's offensive line struggles.

