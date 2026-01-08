Bulls vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FDSSUN, CHSN, and NBA TV

The Chicago Bulls (17-20) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (20-17) on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at United Center as 7-point underdogs. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, CHSN, and NBA TV. The matchup's over/under is set at 241.5.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -7 241.5 -270 +220

Bulls vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (63.9%)

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread in a matchup 21 times this season (21-15-1).

The Bulls have played 37 games, with 17 wins against the spread.

Heat games have gone over the total 18 times this season.

Bulls games this season have gone over the point total 17 times in 37 opportunities (45.9%).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread in home games (11-8-0) than it has in road tilts (10-7-1).

The Heat have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.4%) than road games (50%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (9-9-1) than away (8-10-0) this year.

Bulls games have finished above the over/under less often at home (seven times out of 19) than away (10 of 18) this year.

Heat Leaders

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 12.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 assists and 5.3 boards.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.9 points, 9.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.5 points for the Bulls, plus 9.3 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Bulls receive 14.9 points per game from Matas Buzelis, plus 5.2 boards and 1.7 assists.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is making 51.2% of his shots from the floor.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Bulls are receiving 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.