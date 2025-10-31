FanDuel World Series Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Game 6 MLB Wager 10/31/25

The 2025 MLB World Series continues on Friday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays. For tonight's pivotal Game 6, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special MLB World Series promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on Game 6 of the MLB World Series taking place on October 31st, 2025!

Toronto and LA split the first four games of the World Series before the Dodgers won an 18-inning thriller to take a 2-1 series lead. But the Blue Jays bounced back with two consecutive wins in LA, taking a 3-2 series lead back to Toronto!

Check out the Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 6 odds here:

Game 6's pitching matchup will pit Los Angeles' Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1, 1.57 ERA) against Toronto's Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.55 ERA).

This is the same pitching matchup we saw in Game 2 -- one LA emerged victorious from, 5-1. Yamamoto struck out eight in his second straight complete game, while Gausman managed 6 Ks across 6.2 innings.

All MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel MLB promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account to view additional promo details. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on Game 6 of the World Series on October 31st, 2025 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Restrictions may apply. There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Log in for more details. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00 AM ET on November 1st, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.