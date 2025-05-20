FanDuel WNBA Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for Parlay or SGP on WNBA Games 5/20-5/21/25

The 2025 WNBA season is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the season tipping off, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg Parlay/SGP/SGP+ wager on any WNBA game(s) taking place on May 20th through May 21st, 2025!

There are a handful of WNBA games to consider for this boost, headlined by Tuesday's 7pm ET clash between the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever. Indiana won handily against the Chicago Sky in their season-opener, whereas Atlanta dropped a tight contest to the Washington Mystics.

As of Tuesday morning, the Fever are favored by 7 points and the over/under is set at 172.5 points.

Dream-Fever odds, as well as all other WNBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg WNBA parlay / Same Game Parlay / SGP+ for any game(s) taking place from May 20th through May 21st, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on May 22nd, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.