FanDuel Soccer Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Soccer SGP Bets 1/31-2/2/25

English Premier League soccer is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a loaded weekend slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has an offer for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager on any soccer match happening from January 31st through February 2nd, 2025!

There are several high-profile matches to consider for this boost, headlined by Sunday Arsenal vs. Man City match at 11:30am ET. Entering the weekend, Arsenal sits in second place in the EPL table, with Man City 6 points behind in fourth.

For Sunday's match Arsenal has -110 moneyline odds, the draw is +250, and Man City has +300 moneyline odds.

All English Premier League odds can be found via the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg SGP/SGP+ wager for any soccer match taking place from January 31st through February 2nd, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00 AM ET on February 3rd, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.