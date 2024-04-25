FanDuel Soccer: EPL DFS Picks and Helper for 4/27/24

After a week full of EPL action that included a potential season-defining loss for Liverpool, the Premier League returns this weekend for Matchweek 35!

As always, we're covering FanDuel's main slate, which kicks off at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday. All betting lines come from the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after the article is published.

EPL DFS Picks

Slate Overview

Burnley (+490) at Manchester United (-200)

Over 2.5 Goals: -295 Most Likely to Score: Rasmus Hojlund (+110)

Crystal Palace (+250) at Fulham (+110)

Over 2.5 Goals: -152 | Most Likely to Score: Rodrigo Muniz (+180)

Sheffield United (+1100) at Newcastle (-470)

Over 2.5 Goals: -334 | Most Likely to Score: Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak (-145)

Luton (+260) at Wolves (-105)

Over 2.5 Goals: -167 | Most Likely to Score: Matheus Cunha (+165)

Brentford (+185) at Everton (+140)

Over 2.5 Goals: -139 | Most Likely to Score: Ivan Toney (+180)

Chelsea (+200) at Aston Villa (+115)

Over 2.5 Goals: -250 | Most Likely to Score: Ollie Watkins (+130)

Positional Breakdown

Forwards/Midfielders

Saturday's main slate features two big-six sides with Manchester United and Chelsea in action. Manchester United will host Burnley while Chelsea will visit Aston Villa.

The two big-six sides on this slate are the ones that inspire the least confidence in their ability to earn consistent results. As such, even with United facing Burnley, Newcastle is the largest favorite on the slate at -470. The Toons are coming off a disappointing 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Wednesday but are in an ideal bounce-back spot at home against Sheffield United. Newcastle is averaging 2.06 goals/90, fourth-most, while the Blades are allowing 2.53 goals/90, the most in the EPL by a wide margin (0.44).

That bodes extremely well for Alexander Isak ($23, -145 anytime goal scoring odds), Callum Wilson ($18, -145), Anthony Gordon ($21, +115), and Harvey Barnes ($17, +130). Anchoring a lineup with Newcastle's forwards is a good place to start for this weekend.

After Newcastle, the next largest favorite is Manchester United (-200). Counting on United for results is always risky, but counting on them for goals -- both for and against -- is a decent bet. They have scored and allowed multiple goals in each of their last five games across all competitions. Bruno Fernandes ($25, +175) is coming off a world-class performance against Sheffield United and should find success against a Burnley side that has allowed the third-most goals in the league this season. Rasmus Hojlund ($19, +110), Alejandro Garnacho ($20, +180), and, if he starts, Marcus Rashford ($17, +130) all deserve consideration.

Wolves are also home favorites (-105) against a Luton side that is coming off a 5-1 loss to Brentford. Luton has allowed the most away goals in the EPL (43) this season. That said, Wolves are winless in their last six EPL matches, with just four goals scored in that time. I would consider both Matheus Cunha ($19, +165) and Pablo Sarabia ($18, +240), but the potential for a high-scoring game here is low. This match has the third-worst odds on the slate to see over 2.5 goals (-167).

Of the remaining games, the one that stands out the most is Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa.

Cole Palmer ($22, +175) is dealing with an illness, but if he is available, he is at the top of the list for forward options. Palmer is arguably the most in-form player in the league, with 10 goals and 2 assists combined in his last five starts. During that run he is averaging an absurd 9.2 shots plus chances created per match.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins ($22, +130) is always in play and has better odds to score than Palmer does.

Added time -- Some other midfield options to consider include Kobbie Mainoo ($14, +240 to score or assist), Jacob Bruun Larsen ($16, +210), Andreas Pereira ($17, +140), Eberechi Eze ($21, +160), Michael Olise ($20, +180), Ivan Toney (if available -- $19, +110), Dominic Calvert-Lewin ($18, +140), Leon Bailey ($18, +115), and Mykhailo Mudryk ($15, +155).

Defenders

With Newcastle's Kieran Trippier ($5, +105 to score or assist) still dealing with a calf injury, our search for defenders starts with Luton's Alfie Doughty ($13, +250) and Fulham's Antonee Robinson ($15, +650). Doughty has scored at least 15.7 FanDuel points in eight of his last nine starts and has a shot on goal in each of his last three matches. Robinson has reached double-digit FanDuel points in a remarkable 23 consecutive matches, with a chance created in each of his last six. He should be busy on both ends of the pitch against Crystal Palace.

For Manchester United, Diogo Dalot ($13, +340) has reached double-digit FanDuel points in nine of his last 10 matches and has created eight combined chances over his last five outings. United's inability to control a game continues to provide Dalot opportunities to earn fantasy points on both ends of the pitch.

As is usually the case, Sheffield United's defenders will be busy. The Blades are large road underdogs at Newcastle, and there should be numerous defensive opportunities available for Anel Ahmedhodzic ($10), Mason Holgate ($9), and Auston Trusty ($10). Newcastle's 13.6 shots per game ranks seventh while Sheffield's 17.8 shots allowed per game is the most in the EPL.

As the second-largest underdog on the slate, Burnley's defenders should also be presented with plenty of defensive opportunities on the road against Manchester United. That bodes well for Dara O'Shea ($12), Maxime Esteve ($11), Lorenz Assignon ($13), and Charlie Taylor ($9). For United, Harry Maguire ($14) has 11 shots over his last six starts and has double-digit FanDuel points in each of those matches.

Added time -- For GPPs, Burnley's Vitinho ($10, +550 to score or assist), operating on the right side of the midfield, has decent odds to score or assist for a defender and provides a way to take advantage of United's weakness on defense.

Goalies

Newcastle's Martin Dubravka ($14) has the best win odds on the slate by a large margin, followed by United's Andre Onana ($13). Wolves' Jose Sa ($12) has the next-best win odds. After that trio, there is a gap before a group of several goalies with similar, slim win odds, including Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez ($11), Fulham's Bernd Leno ($11), and Everton's Jordan Pickford ($10).

Dubravka also has the edge on keeping a clean sheet, with Sheffield United listed at +120 to score no goals compared to Burnley at +200 and Luton at +220. Leno has a similar outlook to Sa, with Crystal Palace also listed at +220 to score no goals. After them, Brentford is the team most likely to be held off the scoresheet at +250, with Chelsea well behind them at +330.

Added time – Everton is coming off a season-defining win over Liverpool, but Brentford are undefeated in their last five. The Bees have allowed the fourth fewest xG (24.7) -- per FBRef -- on the road this season. With Everton listed at +300 to score no goals, a path is there for Mark Flekken ($9) to have a good game.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets when you place your first bet of at least $5 —win or lose! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking to build some EPL DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy soccer lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.