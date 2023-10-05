FanDuel Soccer: EPL DFS Helper for 10/7/23

After a week full of Champions League action, the EPL is back for Matchweek 8!

As always, we're covering FanDuel's main slate, which kicks off at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday and features five matches. All betting lines come from the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after the article is published.

Slate Overview

Brentford (+370) at Manchester United (-145)

Over 2.5 Goals: -167 | Most Likely to Score: Hojlund (+155)

Chelsea (-145) at Burnley (+390)

Over 2.5 Goals: -129 | Most Likely to Score: Jackson (+155)

Bournemouth (+280) at Everton (-105)

Over 2.5 Goals: -129 | Most Likely to Score: Calvert-Lewin (+185)

Sheffield (+500) at Fulham (-165)

Over 2.5 Goals: -110 | Most Likely to Score: Jimenez (+180)

Nottingham Forest (+250) at Crystal Palace (+120)

Over 2.5 Goals: +128 | Most Likely to Score: Edouard (+230)

Positional Breakdown

Forwards/Midfielders

Saturday's main slate features two big-six sides -- Manchester United and Chelsea.

Despite that, Fulham is the largest favorite (-165) on the slate, thanks to their matchup against a Sheffield side conceding an alarming 2.49 expected goals (xG) per 90 -- per FBref.

If you're looking to back the Cottagers, Raul Jimenez ($16, +180 anytime goal odds) has their best odds to score. Harry Wilson ($12, +260) and Willian ($14, +270) are excellent value options, as is Andreas Pereira ($16, +280) who handles the lion's share of set pieces.

United and Chelsea's recent struggles create an interesting dynamic where the slate's two most well-known and popular teams do not have the trust of the public. With Chelsea's stars having more affordable salaries, and United's horrendous results receiving more attention recently, I expect the Blues to be the most popular side on the slate.

For Chelsea, Nicolas Jackson ($19, +155) and Raheem Sterling ($18, +180) offer solid odds to score at reasonable salaries. Enzo Fernandez ($17, +430) is a great option in the midfield, and if he starts, Cole Palmer ($15, +300) is a decent value option. Burnley ranks 15th in xG allowed per 90 (1.83), while Chelsea ranks seventh in xG scored per 90 (1.88).

At this point, if you want to totally ignore Manchester United, I completely understand. That said, they should go overlooked here, and Rasmus Hojlund ($20, +155) is tied for the best odds to score on the slate, coming off a two-goal performance in the Champions League on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford ($19, +160) offers a similar outlook at a slightly lower salary.

If you want to lean into United's misery, Bryan Mbeumo ($20, +290) ranks sixth in xG per 90 (0.66) this season and has the best odds to score on Brentford.

Elsewhere Everton are home favorites and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ($20, +185) has scored in two consecutive matches. Abdoulaye Doucoure ($17, +155 to score or assist) is averaging 18.6 FanDuel points per game and has only failed to score double-digit FanDuel points once in his seven starts.

The afternoon clash between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace has the worst odds to see over 2.5 goals (+128) on the slate, but Jean-Philippe Mateta ($16, +250 anytime goal odds) is worth consideration if Odsonne Edouard ($21, +230) remains out with his hamstring injury.

Other players with decent odds to find the back of the net include Bruno Fernandes ($23, +240), Dominic Solanke ($19, +270), and Taiwo Awoniyi ($16, +240).

Added time -- Some low-salary options to consider include Christian Norgaard ($15, +1500), Oliver McBurnie ($15, +370), and Joao Palhinha ($16, +550).

Defenders

Joachim Andersen ($17, +800 to score or assist) is averaging 28.6 FanDuel points per game this season. He has yet to score fewer than 12.9 FanDuel points in a match but has an extremely high salary and could see fewer defensive opportunities than normal against a Nottingham Forest side that ranks 17th in xG per 90 (0.96).

On the other end of that fixture, Willy Boly ($16, +1600) has a similar outlook. He is averaging 25.2 FanDuel points per game this season, supported by matches against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City. Forest are road underdogs on Saturday, but there could be fewer defensive opportunities available than there were against those big-six sides.

Ashley Young ($10, +300) has been losing set piece involvement to midfielder James Garner ($16, +250), but still has comparable odds to score or assist as one of the few defenders with any set piece involvement on the slate.

Sofyan Amrabat ($9, +410) is involved in United's midfield and has been productive in his two starts at left back, scoring FanDuel point totals of 15.5 (vs. Crystal Palace) and 16.8 (vs. Galatasaray).

Facing Chelsea, Burnley's Jordan Beyer ($11, +1200) and Ameen Al-Dakhil ($9, +1400) should be busy. The same goes for Sheffield's Jack Robinson ($12, +1100), Anel Ahmedhodzic ($10, +600), and Chris Basham ($8, +850).

If United manage to control their match at home, Ethan Pinnock ($15, +1200) and Nathan Collins ($10, +700) could be busy in the heart of Brentford's defense.

Elsewhere, facing Everton, the fourth-largest favorite on the slate, Bournemouth's backline could be under pressure. If they are, Illia Zabarnyi ($11, +1300), Milos Kerkez ($11, +500), and Max Aarons ($9, +1000) are worth considering.

Added time -- For GPPs, Everton's James Tarkowski ($14) is averaging 17.4 FanDuel points per game this season and has decent odds to score for a defender (+850).

Goalies

Fulham's Bernd Leno ($14) has the best win odds on the slate, followed closely by Robert Sanchez ($13) and Andre Onana ($13).

Leno also has the best chance at keeping a clean sheet, with Sheffield listed at +110 to score no goals compared to Burnley (+135) and Brentford (+170).

Leno and Sanchez have the highest floors on the slate, but their ceilings could be limited facing sides that don't generate many shots.

After a series of high-profile mistakes, Onana may be an afterthought for most this weekend, but Brentford averages more shots per 90 (14.3) than Sheffield (9.4) or Burnley (10.7). It's certainly a risk, but Onana's combination of win odds, save opportunities, and possible low draft percentage make him an option for GPPs.

If you want to side against United, Brentford's Mark Flekken ($8) should be busy. United's 15.4 shots per 90 is tied for fifth-most, but their goals per shot (0.06) is tied for second worst. That creates an opportunity for a high save count clean sheet.

Another high-ceiling option is Forest's Matt Turner ($10). Crystal Palace's 4.7 shots on target per 90 rank second-best among the ten teams on Saturday's slate. Their goals per shot on target (0.21) is tied for fourth worst.

Added time -- Bournemouth's Neto ($9) is facing an Everton side that generates the same number of shots per game (15.3) as United. The Toffees average 5.0 shots on target per 90 but are tied for the second lowest goals per shot at 0.06. Bournemouth has the second-best odds to win of the five underdogs this weekend.

