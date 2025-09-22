FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Lions vs. Ravens 9/22/25

The NFL is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens rounding out Week 3 on Monday Night Football, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL game taking place on September 22nd, 2025!

Detroit and Baltimore both enter Week 3 with 1-1 records despite losing their first game of the season. The Lions suffered a 27-13 road loss in the season-opener before bouncing back with a 52-21 victory in Week 2. The Ravens, meanwhile, blew a 15-point 4th quarter lead to lose Week 1, 41-40, but responded by winning 41-17 last week.

Dating back to 2023, Detroit has the most regular season wins in football (28), while Baltimore has the fifth most (26).

Check out the current Lions-Ravens odds below:

Eligible odds for this FanDuel NFL promo can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any wager for the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL game taking place on September 22nd, 2025!

There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Log-in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00AM ET on September 23rd, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.