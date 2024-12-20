FanDuel NCAAF Promo: No Sweat Bet for College Football Games 12/20-12/21/24

The College Football Playoff is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the first round of the College Football Playoff bracket, FanDuel has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a No Sweat Token to use on any College Football game(s) taking place on December 20th through December 21st, 2024.

There are several Friday and Saturday college football games to consider for this promotion. The College Football Playoff kicks off Friday with a matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. That's followed by a triple-header on Saturday, headlined by Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Both sides finished the regular season with 10-2 records, but the Buckeyes are 7.5-point favorites heading into the weekend. The over/under is set at 46.5, the lowest among first-round playoff games.

Full Tennessee-Ohio State odds are listed below. All College Football Playoff odds can be found via the NCAAF odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Tennessee @ Ohio State Dec 22 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager on any college football game taking place between December 20th and December 21st, 2024. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of -200 or longer to qualify. (I.E, -100 and +100 would qualify, but -300 or -500 would not).

If your bet loses, you will get a refund in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No Sweat Token. Log in for more details.

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on December 22nd, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.