Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: Peacock

The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-23) hit the road in Northwest Division play against the Portland Trail Blazers (28-30) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves are favored by 6 points in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -6 236.5 -235 +194

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (68.4%)

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have registered a 26-32-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 58 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times this season.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 53.4% of the time this year (31 of 58 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (13-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-14-0).

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the total in 11 of 31 home games (35.5%). They've fared better on the road, eclipsing the total in 18 of 27 matchups (66.7%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (17-13-0) than away (14-14-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (63.3%, 19 of 30) than away (42.9%, 12 of 28).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.5 points, 3.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 70.6% from the floor (first in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.3 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 24.4 points, 7 boards and 6.6 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Donovan Clingan averages 11.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also draining 53% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 13 points, 5.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

The Trail Blazers are getting 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

