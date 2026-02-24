Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FDSSE, CHSN, and WAXN

The Chicago Bulls (24-34) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (27-31) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is 230.5.

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -8.5 230.5 -310 +250

Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (62.6%)

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 35 times in 58 games with a set spread.

The Bulls are 25-32-1 against the spread this year.

Hornets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on 29 of 58 set point totals (50%).

When playing at home, Charlotte sports a worse record against the spread (16-11-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-11-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Hornets hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total nine times in 28 opportunities this season (32.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 14 times in 30 opportunities (46.7%).

Against the spread, Chicago has performed better at home (14-15-1) than on the road (11-17-0).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under 43.3% of the time at home (13 of 30), and 57.1% of the time on the road (16 of 28).

Hornets Leaders

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 5.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 43.5% from downtown (10th in NBA), with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (second in league).

LaMelo Ball averages 19.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.5 points, 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.3 points, 0.8 assists and 6.2 boards.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis is averaging 15 points, 5.4 boards and 2 assists for the Bulls.

Josh Giddey averages 18.1 points, 8.2 boards and 8.5 assists. He is also making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Bulls receive 12.1 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 2.9 boards and 5.8 assists.

Collin Sexton averages 14 points, 2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Bulls are receiving 10.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jalen Smith.

