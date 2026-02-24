Bucks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSWI

The Miami Heat (31-27) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (24-31) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -5.5 228.5 -215 +180

Bucks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (58%)

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat are 34-23-1 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 25 wins against the spread in 55 games this year.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 30 times out of 55 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have hit the over 40% of the time (22 out of 55 games with a set point total).

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 28 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 30 games when playing on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Heat hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 15 times in 28 opportunities this season (53.6%). In road games, they have hit the over 15 times in 30 opportunities (50%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .440 (11-14-0). Away, it is .467 (14-16-0).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under 48% of the time at home (12 of 25), and 33.3% of the time on the road (10 of 30).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 18.3 points, 9.8 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.1 points, 2.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 9.4 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.8% from the field and 40.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Bucks.

The Bucks get 12.7 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 5.7 boards and 1.6 assists.

Per game, Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 13.1 points, 6.7 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

The Bucks receive 17.7 points per game from Kevin Porter Jr., plus 5 boards and 7.7 assists.

