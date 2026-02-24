Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Nets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and KFAA

The Brooklyn Nets (15-41) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (20-36) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at Barclays Center as just 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and KFAA. The over/under is set at 223.5 in the matchup.

Nets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -1.5 223.5 -124 +106

Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (54.3%)

Nets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread in a matchup 24 times this season (24-31-1).

The Nets have 25 wins against the spread in 56 games this season.

Games involving the Mavericks have hit the over 27 times this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 25 of 56 set point totals (44.6%).

Dallas sports a better record against the spread at home (15-14-1) than it does in away games (9-17-0).

At home, the Mavericks exceed the over/under 50% of the time (15 of 30 games). They've hit the over in 46.2% of road games (12 of 26 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.481, 13-13-1 record) than on the road (.414, 12-15-2).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.9%, 14 of 27) than away (37.9%, 11 of 29).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 30.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Naji Marshall is averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14.3 points, 7.1 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.3 blocked shots.

Max Christie is averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists.

Brandon Williams is averaging 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 24.5 points for the Nets, plus 7.2 boards and 3.3 assists.

The Nets are receiving 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

Day'Ron Sharpe averages 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 60.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Noah Clowney gets the Nets 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Egor Demin averages 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is draining 40% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

