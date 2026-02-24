Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, and Pelicans+

The Golden State Warriors (30-27) are favored by 1.5 points against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-42) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, and Pelicans+. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1.5 223.5 -120 +102

Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (68.5%)

Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 25-31-1 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have 31 wins against the spread in 58 games this season.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times out of 58 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over 30 times in 58 opportunities (51.7%).

Against the spread, Golden State has played better at home, covering 14 times in 30 home games, and 11 times in 27 road games.

The Warriors have gone over the total in 19 of 30 home games (63.3%), compared to 14 of 27 road games (51.9%).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (18-13-0) than on the road (13-13-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over 18 of 31 times at home (58.1%), and 12 of 27 away (44.4%).

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Moses Moody averages 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Draymond Green averages 8.4 points, 5.7 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 40.9% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Quinten Post is averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Al Horford is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Derik Queen gives the Pelicans 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 21.8 points, 6 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

The Pelicans get 13.2 points per game from Jeremiah Fears, plus 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Herbert Jones averages 9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

