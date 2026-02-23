New Casino Games Spotlight: Pirots 2

Get in on the action with Pirots 2, the much-anticipated sequel to ELK Studios' blockbuster hit. There are 6 reels and 6 rows in this online slot real money game. The game's grid can expand to 8x8 reels.

You can bet as little as 0.20 up to 100. The RTP for this slot is 94%, and you can win up to 10,000x your bet. This online casino real money slot delivers high volatility action. So, there’s a balanced mix of less frequent hits and occasional large payouts.

With its many features, Pirots 2 ensures that the action never stops with each spin. Scatter, X-iter Buys, Wild Symbol, and CollectR are among the features. If you want to know how to play Pirots 2 at FanDuel Casino, you should stick around.

How to Play Pirots 2

The slot begins with a whimsical introduction to the birds and their search for rum. To get the juicy details about the game before playing, tap the info icon once the screen loads. You can access the settings to enable or disable the sound.

Bets range from 0.20 to 100. So, no matter your gaming budget, you can find the ideal bet size. Once you’re ready to get into the action, tap the spin button. The Spin button starts a game round at your chosen stake level.

Using the Auto Spin function plays the game automatically. Setting up Auto Spin can play up to 100 rounds automatically. The paytable specifies how winning combinations and winnings are awarded.

Pirots 2 Slot Visuals and Sounds

Pirots 2 presents a lush jungle setting filled with depth and color. A calm river flows quietly through the center background. Tall trees and dense green plants surround the scene. Soft mist and filtered light create a mysterious atmosphere. The atmosphere feels adventurous yet playful rather than dark.

Instead of traditional reels, symbols float across the screen. The Amber symbols appear in blue, green, purple, and red. The symbols glow softly against the darker jungle tones. Among the symbols are also animated bird characters. Each bird has expressive cartoon faces and bold colors matching the Ambers.

A collection bar appears at the top of the screen. The interface elements remain minimal and modern in style. The spin control is large and circular, sitting on the right side. Just above the primary spin icon, you can see an auto button.

The song sounds a lot like the music from the movie Jurassic Park. The overall look combines fun animation with adventure themes.

Special Features of Pirots 2

You’ll encounter these features when playing Pirots 2 at an online casino for real money:

Wild Symbol

Any amber symbol at its present payout level can be replaced by the wild symbol. By replacing other paying symbols, wilds increase the number of winning combinations.

Symbol Collection Meter

Above the game grid is where you can find the collection meter. It keeps count of the number of wild symbols and amber symbols that have been collected. The birds move and collect matching amber symbols and all the feature symbols. There is a maximum reward level of 7 that can be achieved by upgrading the amber symbols.

One of the amber symbols' payout levels can be increased by one to three steps using the upgrade symbol. This can go as high as a maximum payout of 7. All four amber symbols can have their payout levels increased by one, two, or three steps. This can be achieved with the help of the upgrade all symbol.

Feature Symbols

Pirots 2 has a lot of feature symbols, including:

Egg : After a bird collects an egg, it will hatch into a dinosaur after the round ends. The birds are subsequently spooked off the gaming grid. The only way out is for them to redrop and find fresh landing spots.

: After a bird collects an egg, it will hatch into a dinosaur after the round ends. The birds are subsequently spooked off the gaming grid. The only way out is for them to redrop and find fresh landing spots. Popcorn: When a bird collects popcorn, the empty places in the grid are filled with this symbol. A further set of symbol clusters can be reached by the birds if they each fly across the vacant spaces once.

When a bird collects popcorn, the empty places in the grid are filled with this symbol. A further set of symbol clusters can be reached by the birds if they each fly across the vacant spaces once. Mushroom: A group of amber symbols adjacent to the bird can be transformed by collected transform symbols. It changes color to match the bird responsible for collecting the symbol. Also, it has the potential to change a random amount of amber symbols.

X-tier

Only in the main game can you enable the X-iter features. Below, you'll find some X-iter feature's game modes:

Super Bonus : This feature ensures that you will play a super bonus game round. Every free drop is played with the largest possible grid. Every upgrade symbol upgrades every amber symbol for 500x the bet you choose.

: This feature ensures that you will play a super bonus game round. Every free drop is played with the largest possible grid. Every upgrade symbol upgrades every amber symbol for 500x the bet you choose. Maximum Grid Size: An additional 25x the bet is required to play one drop with the maximum grid size.

An additional 25x the bet is required to play one drop with the maximum grid size. Popcorn Fiesta : You can get one drop of popcorn with the feature turned on from the beginning. This costs 10x the amount you bet.

: You can get one drop of popcorn with the feature turned on from the beginning. This costs 10x the amount you bet. Bonus Hunt: You can quadruple your chances of activating the bonus game with only one drop. This goes for three times the amount you've chosen to wager.

Is Pirots 2 a Good Slot?

Pirots 2 from ELK Studios is a sequel to a hit game. Sequels rarely live up to their hype. But ELK Studios introduced even more novel mechanics to Pirots 2 slot game. The game mechanics were essentially kept the same, with new features.

No doubt, ELK Studios makes some of the unique slots. The gameplay, visuals and sound are great in this game. Its winning potential of 10,000x the wager is similar to that of the original Pirots.

If you enjoy slot games and are particularly fond of adventure games, you should give Pirots 2 a go. Play Pirots 2 at FanDuel Casino and join the amusing birds on their rewarding search for rum.

