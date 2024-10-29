FanDuel NCAAF Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for College Football Bet 10/29-10/31/24

Week 10 of college football kicks off early this week, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate some mid-week college football action, FanDuel has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on any college football games happening October 29th to October 31st, 2024.

There are several weekday games to consider for this boost, headlined by a Wednesday bout between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Liberty Flames. Liberty is fresh off their first loss of the season, but they're still 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA play. However, it's Jacksonville State who sits atop the conference via a 3-0 record.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00pm ET. As of Tuesday morning, Liberty is a 2.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

Below are the Jacksonville State-Liberty odds. A full list of Week 10 odds can be found at the NCAAF odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager on any college football game taking place from October 29th to October 31st, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on November 1, 2024.

