FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: Choose Your Own Reward for NBA Games Today 10/30/25

The NBA is back, and FanDuel has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With four games scheduled for today's Thursday NBA slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special Choose Your Own Reward promotion for all customers -- only available at FanDuel!

All customers can choose between a Bet Back Token, a No-Sweat Token, or a 50% Profit Boost Token for ANY wager on ANY NBA games happening on October 30th, 2025!

There are four NBA games eligible for this FanDuel NBA promo, headlined by an interconference clash between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks at 8:10pm ET. Both sides are off to strong starts this season, with Golden State sitting at 4-1 and Milwaukee 3-1.

This will be the first head-to-head matchup of the year between the Warriors and Bucks. Last season, Golden State both meetings between the two and have beaten Milwaukee in three of their last four matchups.

Check out tonight's Warriors-Bucks odds below.

That's just a taste of the NBA action eligible for this FanDuel NBA Choose Your Own Reward promotion! All NBA odds eligible for this FanDuel NBA promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Click "Choose Reward" on the Choose Your Own Reward carousel card on the home page. After clicking “Choose Reward” on the carousal, you will see three (3) different options. All you need to do is select an option, click "Claim Reward", and your reward will be loaded up into your FanDuel Sportsbook Account, ready for use! You may only select ONE (1) reward. Your options will consist of one (1) Bet Back Token, one (1) No-Sweat Token, and one (1) 50% Profit Boost Token. Regardless of which option you select, your reward is eligible for use on ANY wager for any NBA Games on October 30th, 2025!

Regardless of which reward you select: Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer.

If you choose a No-Sweat Token and apply the No-Sweat Token to a wager, you will receive a refund in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No-Sweat Token.

If you choose a Profit Boost Token, there is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token.

If you choose a Bet Back Token, you can use it to get a refund in Bonus Bets for one of your wagers that looks like it is not winning. You can use the Bet Back Token on any Eligible Wager that is active and has not yet settled. If you do this, the wager will immediately settle as a loss, but you will get a refund in Bonus Bets equal to your stake. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the Bet Back Token.

NOTE : Your Bet Back Token can only be applied while the game is IN PROGRESS. For example, if you want to use your Bet Back Token on a wager on an NBA Game, you will not be able to use your Bet Back Token until the game begins (but remember, you must use your Token before your bet settles). If you want to use your Bet Back Token on a parlay, at least one game from your parlay must be in progress.

Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement and will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 10/30/25

Here are the NBA games eligible for this FanDuel NBA promotion on October 30th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Magic at Hornets +2.5 -154 +130 239.5 Wizards at Thunder -15.5 +750 -1200 230.5 Warriors at Bucks +2.5 -152 +128 231.5 Heat at Spurs -5.5 +190 -230 228.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion expires at 2:00 AM ET on Friday, October 31st, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens and no-sweat tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. For no-sweat token and bet back token, refund issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.