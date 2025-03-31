FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA SGP Bets on 3/31/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate an eight-game Monday NBA slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any 3+ leg Same Game Parlay (SGP) or SGP+ for NBA games taking place on March 31st, 2025!

Monday features eight NBA games to consider for this boost, headlined by a 10:00pm ET clash between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. Houston is clinging to second place in the Western Conference, though LA is just 3.5 games behind them. This will be the second of three meetings between the Rockets and Lakers. Houston won the first matchup, 119-115.

As of Monday afternoon, the line tonight is Lakers -4 and the total is set at 224.5 points.

Full Rockets-Lakers odds can be found below, while all other NBA odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg NBA parlay / SGP / SGP+ for any game taking place on March 31st, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 3/31/25

Here are the NBA games being played on March 31st with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Jazz at Hornets -1.5 +108 -126 219 Clippers at Magic +2.5 -142 +120 210.5 Kings at Pacers -5.5 +176 -210 233.5 Heat at Wizards +8.5 -390 +310 216.5 Celtics at Grizzlies +5 -198 +166 236.5 Bulls at Thunder -15.0 +700 -1100 238.5 Nets at Mavericks -9.0 +320 -405 217.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on April 1st, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.