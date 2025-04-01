FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost on NBA Player Performance Doubles Today 4/1/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a seven-game Tuesday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook and The Ringer have teamed up to offer ALL customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a "Player Performance Doubles" wager for any NBA game(s) taking place on April 1st, 2025!

Tuesday's seven-game slate has plenty of intriguing matchups to consider for this boost, including a 10pm ET clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. The line is set at Nuggets -3 and the over/under is 231.5.

Within the "Player Performance Doubles" tab, FanDuel is offering wagers for players to hit a certain stat threshold and their team to win. That includes Nikola Jokic Triple Double/Denver to Win at +245 odds as of Tuesday afternoon.

Some of the Timberwolves-Nuggets Player Performance Doubles odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any NBA "Player Performance Doubles" wager for any NBA game(s) taking place on April 1st, 2025.

Parlays are eligible as long as all legs consist of "Player Performance Doubles" wagers. The "Player Performance Doubles" markets can be found under the "Popular" tab for each NBA game taking place on April 1st, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible Games on 4/1/25

Here are the NBA games being played on April 1st with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Suns at Bucks -5.5 +176 -210 224.5 76ers at Knicks -13.5 +610 -900 220 Trail Blazers at Hawks -5.0 +168 -200 237.5 Warriors at Grizzlies +5 -200 +168 236.5 Raptors at Bulls -5.0 +166 -198 235.5 Magic at Spurs +4 -172 +144 217 Timberwolves at Nuggets -3.0 +126 -148 231.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on April 2nd, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.