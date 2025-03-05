FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 3/5/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,600) -- Wednesday's Oklahoma City Thunder-Memphis Grizzlies showdown carries the highest total on the slate, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should benefit from the Grizzlies operating at the fastest pace in the league. In addition to Memphis permitting the 4th-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (53.3) over their last 15 contests, they are 25th in free-throw rate allowed (26.5%).

Spencer Dinwiddie ($5,600) -- The Dallas Mavericks are now going to be without Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season, giving them a thin rotation amid a long list of injuries. With Irving and Jaden Hardy sidelined, Spencer Dinwiddie should draw the start at PG for the Mavericks ahead of a matchup against a Milwaukee Bucks squad that is giving up the ninth-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.8).

Kris Dunn ($5,300) -- Considering that Kawhi Leonard won't suit up on the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday, Kris Dunn is a candidate to handle an expanded role for the Los Angeles Clippers. Dunn should thrive versus a Detroit Pistons team that is 22nd in offensive turnover rate (14.5%) and 27th in steal rate allowed (9.2%) while he scored 40 FDPs and logged five steals against the Pistons just five games ago.

Others to Consider

James Harden ($9,300) -- James Harden is another member of the Clippers who should see even more usage sans Leonard and Norman Powell as he's coming off posting 55.7 FDPs versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Aside from having a chance to rack up plenty of assists, Harden is poised for a decent scoring output with Detroit ranking 25th in three-point percentage allowed (36.9%) and 26th in free-throw rate allowed (26.9%).

Carlton Carrington ($5,500) -- In the recent absence of Jordan Poole, Carlton Carrington has supplied 29-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests, and Poole is set to miss another outing on Wednesday. Carrington should get the start against a Utah Jazz team that is allowing the most FDPs per game to PGs (54.7).

Wings

Top Priorities

Desmond Bane ($8,200) -- While Ja Morant is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Thunder, Desmond Bane should continue operating in an expanded role with Jaren Jackson Jr. expected to miss time due to an ankle injury. Bane just notched 57 FDPs for a shorthanded Grizzlies team their last time out, and he'll be needed again if Memphis wants to keep things close against Oklahoma City.

Zach LaVine ($7,600) -- Just because the Grizzlies-Thunder clash possesses a lofty total, it doesn't mean the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets matchup should be forgotten as it boasts the second-highest total on the slate. Despite Zach LaVine accruing 35 or fewer FDPs in three consecutive outings, he's flashed an upside of 48-plus FDPs twice in his last six contests.

Max Christie ($5,800) -- Once again, the Mavericks are going to need all hands on deck due to an endless list of injuries, and Max Christie is among the young players on their roster who they'll want to give more minutes to down the stretch. Christie has gone six straight games with fewer than 25 FDPs, but he recorded 29-plus FDPs in each of his first six appearances for Dallas.

Others to Consider

Jalen Williams ($8,300) -- Jalen Williams tends to get overlooked on plenty of slates, but he's a viable option for those who are unable to fit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into their lineups. Williams has registered 41-plus FDPs in four of his last seven outings, and the Grizzlies are 21st in steal rate allowed (8.7%) and 22nd in block rate allowed (10.3%).

Brice Sensabaugh ($4,300) -- The Jazz are another team that will be shorthanded on Wednesday, with Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton listed among their inactives. As a result, Brice Sensabaugh could see plenty of run against a Washington Wizards team that is 24th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.1%) and 22nd in three-point percentage allowed (36.6%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) -- While I prefer Nikola Jokic over Giannis Antetokounmpo if Jokic is active on Wednesday, Giannis has produced 55-plus FDPs in four of his last five games, including 62.3 FDPs against the Mavericks earlier this month. It also remains to be seen if Antetokounmpo plays the second leg of a back-to-back as he continues to have his minutes monitored after dealing with a recent injury.

Kyle Filipowski ($5,900) -- Along with Markkanen, Clarkson, and Sexton, the Jazz won't have Walker Kessler or John Collins available to play on Wednesday, which likely means that Kyle Filipowski will start at center against the Wizards. Filipowski has earned 32-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests, and Washington is sitting at 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (68.2%), 25th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.7%), and 26th in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Al Horford ($5,000) -- Kristaps Porzingis is doubtful to play versus the Portland Trail Blazers, leaving more minutes and usage for veteran Al Horford, who has achieved 33-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings. The Trail Blazers are 29th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.7%), 29th in steal rate allowed (9.5%), and 21st in block rate allowed (10.3%).

Others to Consider

Ivica Zubac ($7,800) -- Over their last 15 games, the Pistons have surrendered the seventh-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.8), and Ivica Zubac just exploded for 57.5 FDPs on Tuesday versus the Suns. Whenever Los Angeles and Detroit met back on February 24, Zubac contributed 47.5 FDPs in 36 minutes of action.

Kai Jones ($4,900) -- The team that has coughed up the most FDPs per game to Cs (63.2) across their last 15 contests is the Bucks, putting Kai Jones on our radar given all of the injuries the Mavericks are dealing with. Jones tallied 32.6 FDPs in 33 minutes during his debut for Dallas on Monday, and he'll likely get a healthy dose of minutes if he can remain out of foul trouble.

