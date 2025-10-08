FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: Choose Your Own Reward for MLB Playoff Games Today 10/8/25

The 2025 MLB Playoffs are here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With the four Divisional Series Playoff games happening today, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special Choose Your Own Reward promotion for ALL customers.

All customers can choose either of the following rewards: one 30% Profit Boost Token to use on ANY wager OR one 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay/SGP+ wager for any MLB Playoff Games on October 8th, 2025!

There are four MLB Wild Card games slated for Wednesday, October 1st.

First, the Seattle Mariners take on the Detroit Tigers at 3:09 PM ET. Seattle is up 2-1 in this best-of-five series.

Then, at 5:08 PM, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee leads this series, 2-0.

At 8:09 PM, the Toronto Blue Jays visit the New York Yankees with Toronto leading 2-1.

Finally, the Philadelphia Phillies battle the Los Angeles Dodgers at 9:08 PM. LA holds a 2-0 advantage in this one after both games out east.

See the current Phillies-Dodgers odds here:

Check out our free printable MLB Playoffs bracket and see the latest MLB Playoffs odds at FanDuel Research.

All other MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel MLB promo can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click "Claim Now" on the Choose Your Reward carousel card on the home page. You may choose one reward: either one 30% Profit Boost Token eligible for use on ANY wager, OR one 50% Profit Boost Token eligible for use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus wager. No matter which option you choose, your reward is only eligible for use on any MLB Playoff game(s) taking place on October 8th, 2025.

Regardless of which option you choose, there will be a maximum wager associated with your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

If you select the 30% Profit Boost Token, your subsequent wager must have final odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

If you select the 50% Profit Boost Token, your subsequent SGP/SGP+ wager must have final odds of +100 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 10/8/25

Here are the MLB games being played on October 8th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Mariners at Tigers +1.5 (-196) -104 -112 8.5 Brewers at Cubs +1.5 (-220) +102 -120 6.5 Blue Jays at Yankees -1.5 (+120) +142 -168 8.5 Phillies at Dodgers -1.5 (+106) +154 -184 8

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 9th, 2025.

