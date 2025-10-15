FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: Choose Your Own Reward for MLB Playoff Games Today 10/15/25

The 2025 MLB Playoffs are rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With Game 3 of the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners American League Championship series happening today, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special Choose Your Own Reward promotion for ALL customers.

All customers can choose either of the following rewards: one 30% Profit Boost Token to use on ANY wager OR one 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay/SGP+ wager for any MLB Playoff Games on October 15th, 2025!

Wednesday's lone MLB playoff game pits the Blue Jays against the Mariners in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Mariners stole each of the first two games in Toronto, taking a 2-0 lead in this best-of-seven series as action shifts to Seattle.

Tonight, Toronto is expected to start righty Shane Bieber who went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA across seven regular season starts. Seattle will match with a right-hander of their own: George Kirby who's allowed just one run in two starts this postseason.

Current Blue Jays-Mariners odds can be found below:

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click "Claim Now" on the Choose Your Reward carousel card on the home page. You may choose one reward: either one 30% Profit Boost Token eligible for use on ANY wager, OR one 50% Profit Boost Token eligible for use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus wager. No matter which option you choose, your reward is only eligible for use on any MLB Playoff game(s) taking place on October 15th, 2025.

Regardless of which option you choose, there will be a maximum wager associated with your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

If you select the 30% Profit Boost Token, your subsequent wager must have final odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

If you select the 50% Profit Boost Token, your subsequent SGP/SGP+ wager must have final odds of +100 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 16th, 2025.

