FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for MLB Parlay or SGP on 3/31/25

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a 14-game Monday MLB slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg parlay, Same Game Parlay (SGP), or SGP+ for MLB games taking place on March 31st, 2025!

Monday features 14 MLB games to consider for this boost, including a 10:10pm ET nightcap between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta has yet to win a game this season, having lost all four games in their opening series. LA, meanwhile, has yet to lose a game. The Dodgers are 5-0 and will send ace Tyler Glasnow (9-6; 3.49 ERA in 2024) out for his season debut. The Braves will counter with Grant Holmes (7-2; 3.56 ERA in 2024).

As of Monday afternoon, the Dodgers are -220 moneyline favorites, the run line is Dodgers -1.5, and the over/under is set at 8 runs.

Full Braves-Dodgers odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg MLB parlay / SGP / SGP+ for any game taking place on March 31st, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 3/31/25

Here are the MLB games being played on March 31st with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-184) -102 -116 8.5 Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox +1.5 (-110) -184 +154 7.5 Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+130) +120 -142 9.5 Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-144) +240 -295 8.5 Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds +1.5 (-176) -112 -104 9 New York Mets at Miami Marlins +1.5 (-102) -194 +162 8.5 Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+108) +164 -196 8.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on April 1st, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.