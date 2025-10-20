FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Any MLB Playoff Games Today 10/20/25

The 2025 MLB Playoffs are rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With Game 7 of the American League Championship Series happening today, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on ANY wager for any MLB Playoff game(s) taking place on October 20th, 2025!

Tonight's lone MLB Playoff game is a big one as the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the ALCS.

This has been an incredibly back-and-forth series -- though it didn't always look that way. The Mariners appeared well on their way to a sweep after winning the first two games in Toronto, but the Blue Jays battled back with two consecutive road wins of their own. They've since split the past two games, leading to tonight's decisive Game 7.

For Seattle, George Kirby (0-1, 7.07 ERA) will start after allowing 8 runs in their Game 3 loss. The Mariners will have plenty of options out of the bullpen, however.

On Toronto's side, Shane Bieber (1-0, 4.15 ERA) is the projected starter following his 6-inning, 2-run effort in Game 3. They should have several options out of the 'pen, although star closer Jeff Hoffman did toss 2.0 innings in last night's Game 6 win.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on ANY wager for any MLB Playoff game(s) taking place on October 20th, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 21st, 2025.

