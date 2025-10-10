FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Any MLB Playoff Game Today 10/10/25

The 2025 MLB Playoffs are rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With Game 5 of the American League Division Series happening today, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on ANY wager for any MLB Playoff game(s) taking place on October 10th, 2025!

There's just one MLB Playoff game eligible for this FanDuel MLB promotion, but it's a big one.

At 8:09pm ET, the Detroit Tigers square off with the Seattle Mariners in a winner-take-all Game 5!

This has been a back-and-forth series, with Detroit winning Game 1 (3-2) and Game 4 (9-3) and Seattle taking Game 2 (3-2) and Game 3 (8-4). In the regular season, the Mariners won four of six meetings with the Tigers, though Detroit did win two of three in Seattle.

Tonight, Tarik Skubal is expected to throw for the Tigers after throwing 7.0 innings of 2-run ball in Game 2, allowing 5 hits and recording 9 strikeouts. He'll face off with the Mariners' George Kirby who tossed 5.0 innings in Game 1, permitting 2 runs and 6 hits while notching 8 strikeouts.

Tigers-Mariners Game 5 odds can be found below:

Check out our free printable MLB Playoffs bracket at FanDuel Research.

All MLB Playoffs odds eligible for this FanDuel MLB promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

