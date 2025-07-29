FanDuel MLB Promo: Exclusive Dinger Tuesday Offer Today 7/29/25

The MLB is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate Dinger Tuesday, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get an exclusive Dinger Tuesdays offer for tonight's MLB games on July 29th, 2025!

With 16 MLB games slated for Tuesday night, there's no shortage of compelling matchups eligible for this promotion.

Among Dinger Tuesday's top matchups is a Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds clash at 7:10pm ET. The Dodgers won yesterday's series-opener 5-2, though neither side managed to hit a home run.

Even so, there's plenty of power on both sides of this matchup. Shohei Ohtani leads the visitors with 38 dingers, followed by Andy Pages (19), Teoscar Hernandez (16), and Will Smith (14).

For the home Reds, Elly De La Cruz has a team-high 18 home runs, though Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, Austin Hays, and TJ Friedl all have double-digit dingers.

Tonight's Dodgers-Reds home run odds are below, while all MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Shohei Ohtani +200 Will Smith +285 Teoscar Hernandez +285 Elly De La Cruz +400 Austin Hays +420 Matt McLain +470 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your exclusive MLB Dinger Tuesdays Reward. Use the Reward on a "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on July 29th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 7/29/25

Here are the MLB games being played on July 29th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Blue Jays at Orioles -1.5 (+134) +116 -136 10.5 Blue Jays at Orioles +1.5 (-156) -124 +106 10 Diamondbacks at Tigers -1.5 (+150) +120 -142 8.5 Rockies at Guardians -1.5 (-102) +176 -210 8.5 Rays at Yankees -1.5 (+102) +164 -196 8.5 Dodgers at Reds +1.5 (-122) -154 +130 9 Red Sox at Twins +1.5 (-162) -118 +100 8.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on July 30th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.