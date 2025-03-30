FanDuel MLB Opening Week Promo: $500k Daily Home Run Jackpot for 3/30/25

The 2025 MLB season is finally here! To celebrate, FanDuel has a special offer for customers betting on MLB games during Opening Weekend.

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a pre-live, straight, “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game on March 30th. If your player hits a HR on March 30th, you'll receive a share of $500K in Bonus Bets!

All MLB odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get a 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the token on a pre-live, straight, "To Hit a Home Run" wager for any March 30th MLB game. Parlays and SGPs are ineligible. If the player you used your Profit Boost Token on hits a Home Run on March 30th, you will share $500,000 in Bonus Bets with all other promotion participants who used their Profit Boost Token on that player.

Bonus will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Bonus will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions.

Daily Home Run Jackpot Example

If multiple players hit a home run that day, promo participants who used their token on any of these players will share the $500,000 in Bonus Bets.

For example, if Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Anthony Santander are the only players to hit Home Runs on March 30th, all promo participants who used their token on Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, OR Anthony Santander will receive an equal share of the Bonus Bets.

If twenty-five players hit a home run on March 30th, and collectively, ten thousand promo participants use their Profit Boost Token on ANY of these players, each participant will receive $50 in Bonus Bets ($500,000 / 10,000 = $50 per person).

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Must apply profit boost token on select market. Prize pool to be split equally among all eligible participants who made the correct pick. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 21 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.