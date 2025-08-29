FanDuel College Football Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for LSU vs. Clemson 8/30/25

College football is back, and FanDuel has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With the No. 9 LSU Tigers up against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the LSU vs. Clemson college football game taking place on August 30th, 2025!

LSU and Clemson both carry lofty expectations after strong 2024 campaigns. LSU went 9-4 and won the Texas Bowl last season, while Clemson finished 10-4 with a loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff. Both teams are in the top 10 of the College Football National Championship odds entering Week 1.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points LSU @ Clemson Aug 30 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

All college football odds eligible for this FanDuel promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any wager for any wager for the LSU vs. Clemson college football game taking place on August 30th, 2025.

NOTE: Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Log in for more details.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00 AM ET on August 31st, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.