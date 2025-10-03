FanDuel College Football Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Friday Games Today 10/3/25

College football is rolling along, and FanDuel has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With several compelling college football games slated for Friday night, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for any college football game(s) taking place on October 3rd, 2025!

There is only one top 25 team taking the field on Friday night as the No. 23 Brigham Young Cougars host the unranked West Virginia Mountaineers at 10:30pm ET. Florida State is 3-0 heading into Week 5, while Virginia State is 3-1. Check out the current Florida State-Virginia State odds below:

That's just a taste of the Friday college football action with four other games eligible for this FanDuel college football promo!

Check out the Week 6 College Football Friday best bets and player props at FanDuel Research!

All college football odds eligible for this FanDuel promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any wager for any wager for any college football game(s) taking place on October 3rd, 2025!

NOTE: Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Log in for more details.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 4th, 2025.

