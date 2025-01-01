FanDuel College Football Playoff Promo: 50% Profit Boost for New Year's Day 1/1/25

The College Football Playoff Quarterfinals continue on Wednesday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the New Year's Day Playoff action, FanDuel has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on any College Football Playoff Quarterfinals game(s) taking place on January 1st, 2025.

There are three College Football Playoff games slated for Wednesday, January 1st. Action kicks off at 1pm ET when the Texas Longhorns face the Arizona State Sun Devils. Then, at 5pm ET, the Ohio State Buckeyes square off with the Oregon Ducks. Finally, the nightcap takes place at 8:45pm ET when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

Of the three New Year's Day Quarterfinals games, Notre Dame-Georgia is expected to be the closest based on the College Football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Bulldogs are currently favored by 1.5 points, while the total is set at 45.5 points.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager on any College Football Playoff Quarterfinals game(s) happening January 1st, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

This Profit Boost Token expires at 2:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025.

