FanDuel Casino April Promo: Deposit $5, Get 1,500 Bonus Spins — How It Works & Key Details

FanDuel Casino has rolled out a new April 2026 promotion tied to its latest rewards link, and it’s one of the more accessible and low-risk casino welcome offers currently available.

This new promo, follows FanDuel’s proven model: a low deposit requirement, free spins and bonus funds with minimal playthrough, making it especially attractive for new users.

Here’s a full breakdown of how the promo works, how it compares to the market and how to maximize it.

FanDuel Casino April 2026 Promo Overview

The current FanDuel Casino welcome structure includes:

Deposit $5+ → Get 1500 Bonus Spins

Spins released in daily increments of 50 (over 30 days)

Bonus funds come with 1x wagering requirements

Available in: MI, NJ, PA

Promotion begins at 12:00 PM ET on April 1, 2026 and ends at 11:59 AM ET on April 30, 2026.

Why This Promo Stands Out

1. Low Deposit Requirement

Most casino welcome bonuses:

Require $50–$100 deposits

FanDuel:

Just $5+ deposit to unlock full bonus

This lowers risk for new players

2. Low Wagering Requirements (Key Advantage)

FanDuel’s bonus:

1x playthrough requirement

Compared to industry average:

Often 10x–25x wagering

This is one of the biggest advantages of the offer

3. Free Spins Structure

1,500 spins distributed over 30 days

Encourages daily engagement

Reduces variance vs one-time spin drops

4. No Promo Code Required

Unlike many competitors:

No code entry needed

Bonus is activated automatically upon deposit

How the FanDuel Casino Promo Works

Step-by-step process:

Click the promo link Create an account Deposit at least $5+ Receive daily free spins Play through bonus once → withdraw winnings

Important Terms to Know

Must be 21+ and located in eligible states

Bonus funds:

Must be wagered once

Cannot be withdrawn directly

Spins may be tied to specific slot games

The Promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia during the Promotion Period. If you have previously deposited or placed any wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Casino, Betfair Casino or Mohegan Sun Casino you are not eligible to participate in this Promotion. If your Social Security number is associated with another Casino Account (as defined below) in Sponsor's database, you may only earn one (1) Promotion Bonus (as defined below) with respect to all such Casino Accounts participating in this Promotion. Employees, officers and directors of Sponsor, its parent companies, and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, cable/satellite affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, retailers, distributors (collectively, the "Promotion Entities"), and each of such employees', officers' and directors' immediate family members and/or those living in the same household (whether legally related or not) of each are not eligible to participate in the Promotion or receive a Promotion Bonus. For purposes of this Promotion, "immediate family members" are defined as spouse, partner, parents, legal guardians, in-laws, grandparents, siblings, children and grandchildren and "those living in the same household" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year, whether legally related or not.