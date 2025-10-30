FanDuel Bussin' With The Boys Promo: 30% Profit Boost for CFB Parlays 10/30-11/1/25

College Football Week 10 is here, and FanDuel has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With several high-profile games slated for Week 9, Bussin' With The Boys and FanDuel Sportsbook have teamed up for a special promotion!

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg parlay / Same Game Parlay / SGP+ wager for any college football game(s) taking place October 30th through November 1st, 2025!

There are several intriguing matchups to consider for this FanDuel college football promo in Week 10. Saturday's action kicks off with a bang in the SEC when the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores take on the No. 20 Texas Longhorns.

Entering Week 10, Vanderbilt is 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. Texas is 6-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play -- tied with Vandy for the fifth-best record in the SEC. The Longhorns are undefeated (3-0) at home, whereas Vanderbilt is 2-1 on the road.

Last season, Texas beat Vanderbilt 27-24 on the road. Check out this week's Vanderbilt-Texas odds here:

Vanderbilt @ Texas Nov 1 3:59pm UTC

That's just a taste of the Week 10 college football action at FanDuel! All other college football odds eligible for this FanDuel promo are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on a 3+ leg Parlay / Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus wager for any College Football games taking place from October 30th through November 1st, 2025.

NOTE: The final odds of your wager must be +100 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Log in for more details.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 3:00AM ET on Sunday, November 1st, 2025.

