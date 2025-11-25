Falcons vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

On Sunday in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are playing the New York Jets.

Falcons vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (57.9%)

Falcons vs Jets Point Spread

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Falcons are -115 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -105 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Jets Over/Under

Falcons versus Jets, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 39.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Falcons vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Falcons, New York is the underdog at +128, and Atlanta is -152 playing on the road.

Falcons vs Jets Betting Trends

Atlanta is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-3) this season.

This season, four of the Falcons' 11 games have hit the over.

The Jets are 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

New York is 6-3 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

This season, six of the Jets' 11 games have hit the over.

