NFL

Data Skrive

Falcons vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

On Sunday in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are playing the New York Jets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Falcons vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (57.9%)

Falcons vs Jets Point Spread

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Falcons are -115 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -105 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Jets Over/Under

Falcons versus Jets, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 39.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Falcons vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Falcons, New York is the underdog at +128, and Atlanta is -152 playing on the road.

Falcons vs Jets Betting Trends

  • Atlanta is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-3) this season.
  • This season, four of the Falcons' 11 games have hit the over.
  • The Jets are 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • New York is 6-3 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.
  • This season, six of the Jets' 11 games have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Falcons vs. Jets analysis on FanDuel Research.

Falcons vs Jets Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: ATL: (-152) | NYJ: (+128)
  • Spread: ATL: -2.5 (-115) | NYJ: +2.5 (-105)
  • Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

