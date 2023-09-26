Evan Engram Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram will take on the fourth-ranked passing defense of the Atlanta Falcons (170 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday.

Engram vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.14

6.14 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.96

43.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Engram Fantasy Performance

Engram has compiled 17.3 fantasy points in 2023 (5.8 per game), which ranks him sixth at the TE position. Overall, he's the No. 128 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Houston Texans, Engram posted 6.7 fantasy points, tallying seven receptions on eight targets for 67 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against Atlanta this year.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this season.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown catch by four players this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Falcons have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Atlanta has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The Falcons have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

