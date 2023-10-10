Elijah Moore Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Cleveland Browns WR Elijah Moore will match up with the 12th-ranked passing defense of the San Francisco 49ers (202.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Moore worth a look for his next game against the 49ers? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Moore vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.46

5.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.22

41.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore is currently the 84th-ranked fantasy player at his position (210th overall), posting 13.1 total fantasy points (3.3 per game).

In his last three games, Moore has produced 6.9 fantasy points (2.3 per game), as he's converted 22 targets into 14 catches for 105 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Moore's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he went off for 19 rushing yards on two carries (for 6.2 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed three balls (on seven targets) for 43 yards.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The 49ers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed four players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The 49ers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

